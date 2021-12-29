ION Acquisition 2 : To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Innovid Corp. (formerly known as ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) - Form 8-K/A 12/29/2021 | 05:17pm EST Send by mail :

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Innovid Corp. (formerly known as ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) Opinion on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of Innovid Corp. (formerly known as ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) (the "Company") as of February 16, 2021 and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of February 16, 2021 in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Restatement of Financial Statements As discussed in Note 2 to the financial statements, the February 16, 2021 financial statements have been restated to correct a misstatement. Basis for Opinion These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. KOST FORER GABBAY & KASIERER A Member of Ernst & Young Global We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020 Tel-Aviv, Israel February 22, 2021 except for the effects of the restatement discussed in Notes 2, 3 and 10 as to which the date is December 29, 2021. F-2 INNOVID CORP. (F/K/A ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) BALANCE SHEET FEBRUARY 16, 2021 (As Restated) ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 3,550 Due from Sponsor 2,000,000 Total Current Assets 2,003,550 Cash held in Trust Account 253,000,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 255,003,550 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current Liabilities Accrued offering costs $ 431,700 Promissory note - related party 75,000 Total Current Liabilities 506,700



Warrant Liabilities 30,065,074 Deferred underwriting fee payable 8,855,000 Total Liabilities 39,426,774 Commitments Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption; 25,300,000 shares at redemption value 253,000,000 Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity Preference shares, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 6,325,000 shares issued and outstanding 633 Additional paid-in capital - Accumulated deficit (37,423,857) Total Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity (37,423,224) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICT) EQUITY $ 255,003,550 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this financial statement. F-3 INNOVID CORP. (F/K/A ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) Notes to Financial Statement (As Restated) Note 1 - Organization and Plan of Business Operations ION Acquisition Corp. 2 Ltd. (now known as Innovid Corp.) (the "Company") is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on November 23, 2020. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities (a "Business Combination"). The Company is not limited to a particular industry or sector for purposes of consummating a Business Combination. The Company is an early stage and emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with early stage and emerging growth companies. As of February 16, 2021, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity for the period from November 23, 2020 (inception) through February 16, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering ("Initial Public Offering"), which is described below. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of a Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering became effective on February 10, 2021. On February 16, 2021, the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 25,300,000 Units (the "Public Units"), which includes the full exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option in the amount of 3,300,000 Public Units, at $10.00 per Public Unit, generating gross proceeds of $253,000,000 which is described in Note 4. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the sale of 7,060,000 warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants") at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant in a private placement to ION Holdings 2, LP (the "Sponsor"), generating gross proceeds of $7,060,000, which is described in Note 5. Transaction costs amounted to $14,438,150, consisting of $5,060,000 of underwriting fees, $8,855,000 of deferred underwriting fees and $523,150 of other offering costs. In addition, at February 16, 2021, cash of $3,550 was held outside of the Trust Account (as defined below) and is available for the payment of offering expenses and for working capital purposes. Following the closing of the Initial Public Offering on February 16, 2021, an amount of $253,000,000 ($10.00 per Public Unit) from the net proceeds of the sale of the Public Unit in the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Units was placed in a trust account (the "Trust Account"), and invested in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund meeting certain conditions of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the funds in the Trust Account to the Company's shareholders, as described below, except that the interest earned on the Trust Account can be released to the Company to pay its tax obligations. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. The stock exchange listing rules require that the Business Combination must be with one or more operating businesses or assets with a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the assets held in the Trust Account (as defined below) (excluding the deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable on the interest earned on the Trust Account). The Company F-4 INNOVID CORP. (F/K/A ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) Notes to Financial Statement (As Restated) Note 1 - Organization and Plan of Business Operations (cont.) will only complete a Business Combination if the post-Business Combination company owns or acquires 50% or more of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target business sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). The Company will provide the holders of the public shares (the "Public Shareholders") with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their public shares upon the completion of the Business Combination, either (i) in connection with a general meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek shareholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company, solely in its discretion. The Public Shareholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, calculated as of two business days prior to the consummation of the Business Combination (initially anticipated to be $10.00 per Public Share), including any interest (which interest shall be net of taxes payable), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding public shares, subject to certain limitations as described in the prospectus. The per-share amount to be distributed to the Public Shareholders who properly redeem their shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriters (as discussed in Note 7). There will be no redemption rights upon the completion of a Business Combination with respect to the Company's warrants. The Company will proceed with a Business Combination only if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 and, if the Company seeks shareholder approval, it receives an ordinary resolution under Cayman Islands law approving a Business Combination, which requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the shareholders who attend and vote at a general meeting of the Company. If a shareholder vote is not required and the Company does not decide to hold a shareholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and file tender offer documents containing substantially the same information as would be included in a proxy statement with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If the Company seeks shareholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor has agreed to vote its Founder Shares (as defined in Note 6) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of approving a Business Combination. Additionally, each Public Shareholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares, without voting, and if they do vote, irrespective of whether they vote for or against an Initial Business Combination. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the Company seeks shareholder approval of the Business Combination and the Company does not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, a Public Shareholder, together with any affiliate of such shareholder or any other person with whom such shareholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 20% of the Public Shares without the Company's prior written consent. The Sponsor (a) has agreed to waive its redemption rights with respect to any Founder Shares and Public Shares held by it in connection with the completion of a Business Combination, (b) has agreed to waive its rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and (c) will agree not to propose an amendment to the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (i) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow redemption in connection with the Company's initial Business Combination or to redeem 100% of the Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period (as defined below) or (ii) with respect to any other provision relating to shareholders' rights or F-5 INNOVID CORP. (F/K/A ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) Notes to Financial Statement (As Restated) Note 1 - Organization and Plan of Business Operations (cont.) pre-initial business combination activity, unless the Company provides the Public Shareholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares upon approval of any such amendment at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest (which interest shall be net of taxes payable), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding Public Shares. However, if the Sponsor or any of its affiliates acquire Public Shares, such Public Shares will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The Company will have until February 16, 2023 to consummate a Business Combination (the "Combination Period"). However, if the Company has not completed a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than 10 business days thereafter, redeem 100% of the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses and which interest shall be net of taxes payable), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish the rights of the Public Shareholders as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining Public Shareholders and its Board of Directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject, in each case, to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The Sponsor has agreed to waive their rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the Sponsor or any of its affiliates acquire Public Shares, such Public Shares will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriters have agreed to waive their rights to their deferred underwriting commission (see Note 7) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, and in such event, such amounts will be included with the other funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the assets remaining available for distribution will be less than the Initial Public Offering price per Unit ($10.00). In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor will agree that it will be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party (other than the Company's independent registered public accounting firm) for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (1) $10.00 per Public Share and (2) the actual amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account, if less than $10.00 per share due to reductions in the value of trust assets, less taxes payable; provided that such liability will not apply to any claims by a third party or prospective target business who executed a waiver of any and all rights to the monies held in the Trust Account nor will it apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). In the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (other than the Company's independent registered public accounting firm), prospective F-6 INNOVID CORP. (F/K/A ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) Notes to Financial Statement (As Restated) Note 1 - Organization and Plan of Business Operations (cont.) target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. Note 2 - Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statement On April 12, 2021, the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") released the Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs") (the "Statement"). The SEC Staff Statement addresses certain accounting and reporting considerations related to warrants of a kind similar to those issued by the Company at the time of its initial public offering in February 2021. As described in note 1 above, in connection with the Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on February 16, 2021, the Company issued to investors 25,300,000 units, consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-eighth of one redeemable warrant ("Public Warrant"). Simultaneously with the closing of the IPO, the Company's Sponsor purchased an aggregate of 7,060,000 private placement warrants ("Private Placement Warrants"). Each whole Public Warrant and Private Placement Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share, subject to adjustment. Both the Public Warrants and Private Placement Warrants (together the "Warrants") were classified as equity in the Company's previously issued audited balance sheet as of February 16, 2021. In light of the Statement and guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40, "Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity's Own Equity", in particular as applicable to certain provisions in the Warrants related to tender or exchange offer provisions as well as provisions that provided for potential changes to the settlement amounts dependent upon the characteristics of the holder of the warrant, the Company evaluated the terms of the Warrants agreement entered into in connection with the Company's IPO and concluded that the Company's Warrants include provisions that, based on ASC 815-40, preclude the Warrants from being classified as components of equity. The Warrants are not eligible for an exception from derivative accounting, and therefore should be classified as a liability measured at fair value, with changes in fair value reported each period in earnings. The Company's management and the audit committee of the Company's Board of Directors concluded that it is appropriate to restate the Company's audited balance sheet as of February 16, 2021 to reflect these Warrants as liability, with subsequent changes in their fair value recorded as income or expense in the statements of operations for all periods since issuance. In connection with the preparation of the Company's financial statement as of September 30, 2021, management determined that it should restate its previously reported financial statements. The Company determined that it had improperly valued its Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption at the closing of the Company's Initial Public Offering. The Company previously determined the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption to be equal to the redemption value of $10.00 per Class A ordinary share, while also taking into consideration a redemption cannot result in net tangible assets being less than $5,000,001. Management determined that the Class A ordinary shares issued during the Initial Public Offering can be redeemed or become redeemable subject to the occurrence of future events considered outside the Company's control. Therefore, management concluded that the redemption value should include all Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, resulting in the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption being equal to their redemption value. As a result, the Company restated its previously issued financial statements to present all redeemable Class A ordinary shares as temporary equity and to recognize accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering. As a result, management has noted as adjustment related to temporary equity and permanent equity. This resulted in an adjustment to the initial carrying value of the Class ordinary shares subject to F-7 INNOVID CORP. (F/K/A ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) Notes to Financial Statement (As Restated) Note 2 - Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statement (cont.) possible redemption with the offset recorded to additional paid-in capital (to the extent available), accumulated deficit and Class A ordinary shares. In accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 99 "Materiality," and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 108, "Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements," the Company evaluated the changes and has determined that the related impact was material to the previously issued audited balance sheet included in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K as of February 16, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021 (the "Affected Financial Statement") and such the Affected Financial Statement should no longer be relied upon. Therefore, the Company, in consultation with its Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, concluded that the Affected Financial Statement should be restated to classify the warrants as derivative liabilities and report all Class A ordinary shares as temporary equity. As such the Company is reporting this restatement to the Affected Financial Statement in this Current Report on Form 8-K/A. The impact of the restatement on the Company's balance sheet is reflected in the following table: Balance Sheet as of February 16, 2021 As

Previously

Reported Adjustment As

Restated Warrant liabilities $ - $ 30,065,074 $ 30,065,074 Total liabilities $ 9,361,700 $ 30,065,074 $ 39,426,774 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 240,641,840 $ 12,358,160 $ 253,000,000 Class A ordinary shares $ 124 $ (124) $ - Additional paid-in capital $ 5,004,253 $ (5,004,253) $ - Accumulated deficit $ (5,000) $ (37,418,857) $ (37,423,857) Total Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity $ 5,000,010 $ (42,423,234) $ (37,423,224) Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption 24,064,184 1,235,816 25,300,000 Note 3 - Significant Accounting Policies Basis of Presentation The accompanying financial statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies, including not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and shareholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the F-8 INNOVID CORP. (F/K/A ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) Notes to Financial Statement (As Restated) Note 3 - Significant Accounting Policies (cont.) Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statement in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statement. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statement, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of February 16, 2021. Cash Held in Trust Account At February 16, 2021, the assets held in the Trust Account were held in cash. Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption (As Restated) The Company accounts for its Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Class A ordinary shares subject to mandatory redemption are classified as a liability instrument and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable ordinary shares (including ordinary shares that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, ordinary shares are classified as shareholders' equity. The Company's Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, at February 16, 2021, Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption are presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheet. The Company recognizes changes in redemption value immediately as they occur and adjusts the carrying value of redeemable ordinary shares to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. Immediately upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company recognized the accretion from initial book value to redemption amount value. The change in the carrying value of redeemable Class A ordinary shares resulted in charges against additional paid-in capital and accumulated deficit. F-9 INNOVID CORP. (F/K/A ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) Notes to Financial Statement (As Restated) Note 3 - Significant Accounting Policies (cont.) At February 16, 2021, the Class A ordinary shares reflected in the balance sheet is reconciled in the following table: Gross proceeds $ 253,000,000 Less: Proceeds allocated to Public and Private Placement Warrants (30,065,074) Class A ordinary shares issuance costs (14,138,380) Plus: Proceeds received from issuance of Private Placement Warrants 7,060,000 Accretion of carrying value to redemption value 37,143,454

Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 253,000,000 Income Taxes The Company accounts for income taxes under ASC Topic 740, "Income Taxes," which requires an asset and liability approach to financial accounting and reporting for income taxes. Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are computed for differences between the financial statement and tax bases of assets and liabilities that will result in future taxable or deductible amounts, based on enacted tax laws and rates applicable to the periods in which the differences are expected to affect taxable income. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. ASC Topic 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company's management determined that the Cayman Islands is the Company's major tax jurisdiction. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. As of February 16, 2021, there were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of a cash account in a financial institution, which, at times may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage of $250,000. The Company has not experienced losses on this account and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such account. Fair Value of Financial Instruments (As Restated) The Company follows the guidance in ASC Topic 820, "Fair Value Measurement", for its financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at each reporting period, and non-financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at least annually.

The fair value of the Company's financial assets and liabilities reflects management's estimate of amounts that the Company would have received in connection with the sale of the assets or paid in connection with the transfer of the liabilities in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In connection with measuring the fair value of its assets and liabilities, the Company seeks to maximize the use of observable inputs (market data obtained from independent sources) and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs (internal assumptions about how market participants would price assets and liabilities). The following fair value hierarchy is F-10 INNOVID CORP. (F/K/A ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) Notes to Financial Statement (As Restated) Note 3 - Significant Accounting Policies (cont.) used to classify assets and liabilities based on the observable inputs and unobservable inputs used in order to value the assets and liabilities: Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market for an asset or liability is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs. Examples of Level 2 inputs include quoted prices in active markets for similar assets or liabilities and quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. Level 3: Unobservable inputs based on the Company's assessment of the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability.

See Note 10 for additional information on assets and liabilities measured at fair value.

The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, other than the warrants liability described above, which qualify as financial instruments under ASC Topic 820, "Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures," approximate the carrying amounts represented in the accompanying balance sheets, primarily due to their short-term nature. As of February 16, 2021, the Company reported Warrants issued at the consummation of its IPO as financial instruments recorded as liabilities at their respective fair values.

Warrants liability

The Company evaluated the Public Warrants and Private Placement Warrants (collectively, "Warrants", which are discussed in Note 9) in accordance with ASC 815-40, "Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity's Own Equity", and concluded that a provision in the Warrant Agreement related to certain tender or exchange offers, as well as provisions that provided for potential changes to the settlement amounts dependent upon the characteristics of the holder of the warrant, preclude the Warrants from being accounted for as components of equity. As the Warrants meet the definition of a derivative as contemplated in ASC 815 and are not eligible for an exception from derivative accounting, the Warrants are recorded as derivative liabilities on the Balance Sheets and measured at fair value at inception (on the date of the IPO) and at each reporting date in accordance with ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurement", with changes in fair value recognized in the Statements of Operations in the period of change.|

Recent Accounting Standards

Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the accompanying financial statement. Note 4 - Initial Public Offering Pursuant to the Initial Public Offering, the Company sold 25,300,000 Units, which includes a full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option in the amount of 3,300,000 units, at a purchase price of $10.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-eighth of one redeemable warrant ("Public Warrant"). Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (see Notes 8 and 9). Note 5 - Private Placement Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor purchased 7,060,000 Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, for an aggregate purchase price of $7,060,000, in a private placement. Each Private Placement Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 9). A portion of the proceeds from the Private F-11 INNOVID CORP. (F/K/A ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) Notes to Financial Statement (As Restated) Note 5 - Private Placement (cont.) Placement Warrants were added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering which are held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants will be used to fund the redemption of the Public Shares (subject to the requirements of applicable law) and the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. Note 6 - Related Party Transactions Founder Shares During the period ended December 1, 2020, the Sponsor paid $25,000 to cover certain offering and formation costs of the Company in consideration for 5,750,000 Class B ordinary shares (the "Founder Shares"). On January 14, 2021, the Company effected a share capitalization of 575,000 shares and, as a result, there are 6,325,000 founder shares issued and outstanding. The Founder Shares included up to 825,000 shares that are subject to forfeiture depending on the extent to which the underwriters' over-allotment option was exercised, so that the number of Founder Shares will equal, on an as-converted basis, approximately 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares after the Initial Public Offering. As a result of the underwriters' election to fully exercise their over-allotment option, no Founder Shares are currently subject to forfeiture. Prior to the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor will agree, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of its Founder Shares until the earliest of: (A) one year after the completion of a Business Combination and (B) subsequent to a Business Combination, (x) if the closing price of the Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for share sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after a Business Combination, or (y) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, share exchange or other similar transaction that results in all of the Public Shareholders having the right to exchange their Class A ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. Promissory Note - Related Party On December 1, 2020, the Company issued an unsecured promissory note (the "Promissory Note") to the Sponsor, pursuant to which the Company may borrow up to an aggregate principal amount of $300,000. The Promissory Note was non-interest bearing and payable on the earlier of June 30, 2021 and the completion of the Initial Public Offering. As of February 16, 2021, there was $75,000 outstanding under the Promissory Note, which is currently due on demand. Due from Sponsor At the closing of the Initial Public Offering on February 16, 2021, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants in the amount of $2,000,000 was due to the Company to be held outside of the Trust Account for working capital purposes. Administrative Services Agreement The Company entered into an agreement commencing on February 10, 2021, to which it will pay the Sponsor up to $10,000 per month for office space, utilities and administrative and support services. Upon completion of a Business Combination or its liquidation, the Company will cease paying these monthly fees. F-12 INNOVID CORP. (F/K/A ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) Notes to Financial Statement (As Restated) Note 6 - Related Party Transactions (cont.) Forward Purchase Agreements The Company entered into forward purchase agreements on January 26, 2021, pursuant to which the forward purchase investors will agree to purchase 5,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $10.00 per share, or up to $50,000,000 in the aggregate, in private placements that will close substantially concurrently with the closing of a Business Combination. Any reduction in the number of forward purchase shares will be made in the Company's sole discretion. The forward purchase shares are identical to the Public Shares, except that the holders thereof will have certain registration rights. The forward purchase agreements and the registration rights agreement also provide that the forward purchase investors are entitled to registration rights with respect to the forward purchase shares. The proceeds from the sale of the forward purchase shares may be used as part of the consideration to the sellers in a Business Combination, expenses in connection with a Business Combination or for working capital in the post-business combination company. The forward purchases are required to be made regardless of whether any Class A ordinary shares are redeemed by the Public Shareholders and are intended to provide the Company with a minimum funding level for a Business Combination. No forward purchase investor will have the ability to approve the Business Combination prior to the signing of a material definitive agreement. The forward purchase shares will be issued only in connection with the closing of a Business Combination. Related Party Loans In order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). Such Working Capital Loans would be evidenced by promissory notes. The notes may be repaid upon completion of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1,500,000 of notes may be converted upon completion of a Business Combination into warrants at a price of $1.00 per warrant. Such warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. As of February 16, 2021, the Company had no borrowings the Working Capital Loans. Note 7 - Commitments Risks and Uncertainties Management is currently evaluating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations, close of the Initial Public Offering and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of these financial statements. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Registration Rights Pursuant to a registration rights agreement entered into on February 10, 2021, the holders of the Founder Shares, forward purchase shares, Private Placement Warrants and any warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans (and any Class A ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants or warrants that may be issued upon conversion of the Working Capital Loans and upon conversion of the Founder Shares) will be entitled to registration rights requiring the Company to register a sale of any of the Company's securities held by them pursuant to a registration rights agreement. The holders of these securities will be entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company register such securities. F-13 INNOVID CORP. (F/K/A ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) Notes to Financial Statement (As Restated) Note 7 - Commitments (cont.) In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of a Business Combination. The registration rights agreement will not contain liquidating damages or other cash settlement provisions resulting from delays in registering the Company's securities. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement The underwriters are entitled to a deferred fee of $0.35 per Unit, or $8,855,000 in the aggregate. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Note 8 - Shareholder's Equity Preference Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 5,000,000 preference shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share, with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. At February 16, 2021, there were no preference shares issued or outstanding. Class A Ordinary Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 500,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of Class A ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. At February 16, 2021, there were 25,300,000 shares of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption which are presented as temporary equity. Class B Ordinary Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 50,000,000 Class B ordinary shares, with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of the Class B ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. At February 16, 2021, there are 6,325,000 founder shares issued and outstanding. Only holders of Class B ordinary shares will be entitled to vote on the appointment of directors in any election held prior to or in connection with the completion of the Business Combination. Holders of Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares will vote together as a single class on all other matters submitted to a vote of shareholders, except as required by law. The Class B ordinary shares will automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares concurrently with or immediately following the consummation of a Business Combination on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment for share sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like. In the case that additional Class A ordinary shares, or equity-linked securities, are issued or deemed issued in connection with a Business Combination, the number of Class A ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of all Founder Shares will equal, in the aggregate, 20% of the total number of Class A ordinary shares outstanding after such conversion (after giving effect to any redemptions of Class A ordinary shares by public shareholders), including the total number of Class A ordinary shares issued, or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of a Business Combination, excluding any Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities exercisable for or convertible into Class A ordinary shares issued, or to be issued, to any seller in a Business Combination and any Private Placement Warrants issued to the Sponsor, officers or directors upon conversion of Working Capital Loans; provided that such conversion of Founder Shares will never occur on a less than one-for-one basis. F-14 INNOVID CORP. (F/K/A ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) Notes to Financial Statement (As Restated) Note 9 - Warrants Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional shares will be issued upon exercise of the Public Warrants. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination and (b) one year from the closing of the Initial Public Offering. The Public Warrants will expire five years from the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. The Company will not be obligated to deliver any Class A ordinary shares pursuant to the exercise of a warrant and will have no obligation to settle such warrant exercise unless a registration statement under the Securities Act covering the issuance of the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of the warrants is then effective and a current prospectus relating thereto is current, subject to the Company satisfying its obligations with respect to registration. No warrant will be exercisable and the Company will not be obligated to issue any shares to holders seeking to exercise their warrants, unless the issuance of the shares upon such exercise is registered, qualified or deemed to be exempt under the securities laws of the state of residence of the registered holder of the warrants. The Company has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 20 business days, after the closing of a Business Combination, it will use its commercially reasonable efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement for the registration, under the Securities Act, of the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants. The Company will use its best efforts to cause the same to become effective and to maintain the effectiveness of such registration statement, and a current prospectus relating thereto, until the expiration of the warrants in accordance with the provisions of the warrant agreement. If a registration statement covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective by the 60th business day after the closing of a Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company will have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act or another exemption. Notwithstanding the above, if the Class A ordinary shares are at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that they satisfy the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of Public Warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act and, in the event the Company so elects, the Company will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, and in the event the Company does not so elect, the Company will use its best efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $18.00. Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants (except as described with respect to the Private Placement Warrants): •in whole and not in part; •at a price of $0.01 per warrant; •upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption to each warrant holder; and •if, and only if, the closing price of the Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted) for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period ending three business days before the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders; and F-15 INNOVID CORP. (F/K/A ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) Notes to Financial Statement (As Restated) Note 9 - Warrants (cont.) If and when the warrants become redeemable by the Company, the Company may exercise its redemption right even if it is unable to register or qualify the underlying securities for sale under all applicable state securities laws. Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $10.00. Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants: •in whole and not in part; •at a price of $0.10 per warrant; •upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption; provided that holders will be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis prior to redemption and receive that number of shares determined based on the redemption date and the fair market value of the Class A ordinary shares; and •if, and only if, the closing price of the Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $10.00 per share (as adjusted) for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period ending three business days before the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. If the Company calls the Public Warrants for redemption, as described above, its management will have the option to require any holder that wishes to exercise the Public Warrants to do so on a "cashless basis," as described in the warrant agreement. The exercise price and number of ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants may be adjusted in certain circumstances including in the event of a share dividend, extraordinary dividend or recapitalization, reorganization, merger or consolidation. However, except as described below, the Public Warrants will not be adjusted for issuances of ordinary shares at a price below its exercise price. Additionally, in no event will the Company be required to net cash settle the Public Warrants. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of Public Warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their Public Warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with respect to such Public Warrants. Accordingly, the Public Warrants may expire worthless. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional Class A ordinary shares or Class A equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of a Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per Class A ordinary share (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company's board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of a Business Combination on the date of the consummation of a Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of its Class A ordinary shares during the 10 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company consummates its Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $10.00 per share redemption trigger price will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price. The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, except that the Private Placement Warrants and the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the F-16 INNOVID CORP. (F/K/A ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) Notes to Financial Statement (As Restated) Note 9 - Warrants (cont.) completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, the Private Placement Warrants will be exercisable on a cashless basis and be non-redeemable, except as described above, so long as they are held by the initial purchaser or its permitted transferees. NOTE 10. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS (AS RESTATED) Fair Value Hierarchy of Assets and Liabilities The following table presents information about the Company's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis at February 16, 2021, and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value: Description Level February 16,

2021 Assets: Marketable securities held in Trust Account (1)(2) 1 $ 253,000,000 Liabilities: Private Placement Warrants(1) 3 $ 24,812,195 Public Warrants(1) 3 $ 5,252,879 __________________ (1)Measured at fair value on a recurring basis. (2)The fair value of the marketable securities held in the Trust Account approximates the carrying amount primarily due to their short-term nature. Warrants The Warrants are accounted for as liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40 and are presented within warrants liability on the Balance Sheet. The warrants liabilities are measured at fair value at inception and on a recurring basis, with changes in fair value presented within change in fair value of warrants liability in the Statement of Operations. Measurement The Company established the initial fair value for the Warrants as of February 16, 2021, the date of the Company's Initial Public Offering, using a Monte Carlo simulation model for the Public Warrants and a Black-Scholes simulation model for the Private Placement Warrants. The Company allocated the proceeds received from (i) the sale of Units (which is inclusive of one Class A ordinary share and one-eighth of one Public Warrant) and (ii) the sale of Private Placement Warrants first to the Warrants based on their fair values as determined at initial measurement, with the remaining proceeds allocated to Class A ordinary shares. The Warrants were classified as Level 3 at the initial measurement date due to the use of unobservable inputs. F-17 INNOVID CORP. (F/K/A ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) Notes to Financial Statement (As Restated) NOTE 10. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS (AS RESTATED) (cont.) The key inputs into the Monte Carlo simulation model for the Public Warrants were as follows at initial measurement: Input February 16,

2021 Risk-free interest rate 0.73 % Expected term (years) 5.87 Expected volatility 23.2 % Exercise price $ 11.50 Fair value of Unit $ 10 Fair value of Class A ordinary share $ 9.79 The key inputs into the Black-Scholes model for the Private Placement Warrants were as follows at initial measurement: Input February 16,

2021 Risk-free interest rate 0.73 % Expected term (years) 5.87 Expected volatility 42.6 % Exercise price $ 11.50 Fair value of Unit $ 10 Fair value of Class A ordinary share $ 9.79 Measurement The Company's use of a Monte Carlo simulation and Black-Scholes model required the use of subjective assumptions: •The risk-free interest rate assumption was interpolated based on constant maturity U.S. Treasury rates over a term commensurate with the expected term of the warrants. •The expected term was determined based on the expected date of the initial Business Combination, as the Warrants expire on the date that is 5 years from the completion of the initial Business Combination and for certain Private Warrants 5 years from the date of the initial public offering effective date. •The expected volatility assumption was based on the implied volatility from a set of comparable publicly-traded warrants as determined based on size and proximity. •The fair value of the Units, which each consist of one Class A ordinary share and one-eighth of one Public Warrant, represents the price paid in the Initial Public Offering. Note 11 - Subsequent Events (Unaudited) The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date up to December 29, 2021, the date that the financial statements were available to be issued. On June 24, 2021, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with Inspire Merger Sub 1, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Inspire Merger Sub 2, LLC, a Delaware limited F-18 INNOVID CORP. (F/K/A ION ACQUISITION CORP 2 LTD.) Notes to Financial Statement (As Restated) Note 11 - Subsequent Events (cont.) liability company and a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Innovid, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Innovid"). The Merger Agreement was consummated on November 30, 2021 such that the Company is the surviving entity following the completion of all transactions. In connection with the Merger Agreement, the Company entered into certain subscription agreements, each dated June 24, 2021 with certain accredited and institutional investors, pursuant to which such investors subscribed to purchase an aggregate of 15,000,000 shares of the Company Class A Common Stock for a purchase price of $10.00 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $150,000,000. These transactions were consummated concurrently with the closing of the Merger Agreement on November 30, 2021. In connection with the Merger Agreement, the Company entered into certain subscription agreements, each dated October 18, 2021 with certain accredited and institutional investors, pursuant to which such investors subscribed to purchase an aggregate of 5,000,000 shares of the Company Class A Common Stock for a purchase price of $10.00 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $50,000,000. These transactions were consummated concurrently with the closing of the Merger Agreement on November 30, 2021. F-19 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

© Publicnow 2021

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 - - - Net income 2020 -0,01 M - - Net Debt 2020 0,01 M - - P/E ratio 2020 - Yield 2020 - Capitalization - - - EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 - Nbr of Employees - Free-Float - Chart ION ACQU Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.