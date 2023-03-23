IBA Reports Full Year 2022 Results

ALL-TIME RECORD ORDER INTAKE AND BACKLOG



IBA ANNOUNCES MID-TERM GUIDANCE

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 23 March 2023 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, today announces its consolidated results for the 2022 financial year.

(EUR 000)​ FY 2022​ FY 2021​ Variance​ Variance %​ Proton Therapy​ 218 761​ 169 923​ 48 838​ 28.7%​ Other Accelerators​ 88 538​ 90 715​ -2 177​ -2.4%​ Dosimetry​ 53 971​ 52 326​ 1 645​ 3.1%​ Total Net Sales​ 361 270​ 312 964​ 48 467​ 15.4%​ REBITDA​ 21 571​ 24 582​ -3 011​ -12.2%​ % of Sales​ 6.0%​ 7.9%​ ​ ​ REBIT​ 11 050​ 14 510​ -3 460 -23.8%​ % of Sales​ 3.1%​ 4.6%​ ​ ​ Profit Before Tax​ -430​ 8 255​ -8 685​ NA​ % of Sales​ -0.1%​ 2.6%​ ​ ​ NET RESULT​ 6 057​ 3 879​ 2 178​ 56.1%​ % of Sales​ 1.7%​ 1.2%​ ​ ​

Financial summary

All-time record annual Equipment order intake of EUR 456 million and Dosimetry order intake of EUR 67 million

All-time record overall Equipment and Services backlog of EUR 1.4 billion including Equipment backlog of EUR 713 million an Services backlog of EUR 669 million

Total 2022 Group revenues up 15% from 2021 to EUR 361.3 million

Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators Services revenue increased 12.8% versus last year to EUR 135 million

Gross margin was 35.1%, compared to 34.4% in 2021

Positive 2022 REBIT of EUR 11.1 million, down from EUR 14.5 million in 2021, due to the high inflationary environment, as well as increased investment into R&D, infrastructure, digital technologies and sustainability to maintain IBA’s leading offering and invest in its future growth

Total Group net profit of EUR 6.1 million (2021: EUR 3.9 million), positively impacted by deferred tax assets recognition related to improvement of future profitability

Strong balance sheet with EUR 158 million gross and EUR 117 million net cash

Mid-term guidance announced and dividend of EUR 0.21 per share proposed by the Board, a 10% increase from last year

Business summary

17 new proton therapy rooms sold in 2022, compared to nine last year

Other Accelerators order intake of 36 systems compared to 31 in 2021

Dosimetry order intake up 22% to a record EUR 67 million

Three new installations in PT and 32 installations in Other Accelerators started during the year with four completed in PT and 20 in Other Accelerators

Good progress across IBA’s four strategic sustainability streams: a) low carbon, low waste products b) low carbon, low waste company c) diverse equitable and inclusive workplace and d) accountability towards sustainability

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “Despite the headwinds from the global macro-economic environment, IBA has seen another strong year, driven by increasing sales across all of its business units and an all-time record order intake and backlog. On the Proton Therapy side, we have seen significant traction in Europe and the US in 2022. In addition, I’m pleased with the continued pace of deals within Industrial Solutions especially, which has continued into the start of 2023. During the year we have also been focused on future-proofing the business with targeted investments to support the Group in executing on its record backlog as well as maintaining our leading market position. With our strong backlog, good revenue visibility and high cash position, we are confident on IBA’s positive outlook for 2023 and beyond.”

Financial calendar

Business Update Q1 2023 18 May 2023

Half Year Results 31 August 2023

Business Update Q3 2022 16 November 2023

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,800 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

