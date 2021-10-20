Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Ion Beam Applications, SA
  News
  7. Summary
    IBAB   BE0003766806

ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA

(IBAB)
  Report
IBA launches Campus: the world's first online proton therapy platform

10/20/2021 | 11:21am EDT
Proton therapy
/
20.10.2021
Campus, IBA's new interactive platform dedicated to proton therapy, unveiled at ASTRO

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 20 October 2021 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world's leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces the launch of the world's first online platform dedicated to proton therapy. The new interactive platform called Campus was unveiled through a series of webinars on October 19-20, 2021. It will also be showcased at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting, which IBA is attending from 24-27 October 2021.

Campus enables users to share proton therapy-related materials and resources, as well as discussion forums with other users, with the aim of helping clinicians and researchers in proton therapy to enhance and learn new skills for the benefit of patients. As part of the system, Campus visitors will also have access to IBA's vast network of experts, all of whom have deep knowledge and experience in working with IBA's state-of-the-art Proteus systems and who together have treated over 100,000 patients with proton therapy.

Prof Hans Langendijk, MD, PhD at UMC Groningen (The Netherlands) commented: "An online platform dedicated solely to proton therapy will allow users to access and utilize resources at the click of a button. I am excited to learn from IBA's network of leading experts, as they share their latest findings, with the ultimate goal of improving not only the quality of patient treatment but also the general operations behind our proton therapy centers."

Prof. Dr. James Metz,M.D., Chair of Penn Medicine Department of Radiation Oncology added: "Campus will be an invaluable tool to those working within the proton therapy field, particularly those starting out their careers in this dynamic area. Access to educational materials, focused events and support from IBA's network of experienced operating centers will be key in allowing users to learn and assist in the advancement of this important technology."

Prior to launch, Campus was presented to the proton therapy community, through a series of webinars held from 19-20 October. Demonstrations of the platform will also be made available at IBA's booth during the ASTRO conference.

For more information or to join Campus, please visit: Campus-iba.com.

Disclaimer

IBA - Ion Beam Applications SA published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 15:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
