IBA – Transparency Notification

12/07/2022
 Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, December 07th 2022

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on December 05th 2022.

In its notification, La Société Fédérale de Participations et d’Investissement (SFPI) has notified, that following the passive crossing of a threshold, its total holding in IB SA has crossed upwards the 5% threshold.

Content of the notification

  • Reason for the notification: Passive crossing of a threshold
  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: La Société Fédérale de Participations et d’Investissement ( SFPI) , Avenue Louise 32, Box 4, 1050 Brussels.
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 11th 2022
  • Threshold crossed (in %) : 5%
  • Denominator : 38.339.545
  • Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

A) Voting Rights Previous notification After the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Détenteurs de droits de vote  Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities
L’Etat belge0000.00%0,00%
La Société Fédérale de Participations et d’Investissement58.20058.20000.15%0,00%
LA S.A. Belfius Banque0000,00%0,00%
La S.A. Belfius Insurance903.7542.378.39206,20%0,00%
Subtotal903.7542.436.59206,36%0,00%
 TOTAL2.436.59206,36%0,00%

 

B)Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holder of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
       
 TOTAL 00.00% 
       
 TOTAL (A & B)  # of voting rights% of voting rights 
    2.436.5926.36% 
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

La Société Fédérale de Participations et d’Investissement (SFPI-FPMI) acting in its own name but on behalf of the Belgian State, owns Belfius Bank S.A., which in turn is the parent company of the parent company of the S.A.

About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,800 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

IBA
Marie Sirault
Paralegal
+32491252480
legal@iba-group.com

 

Attachment


