Contract with IAEA demonstrates Cyclone® KEY’s accessibility for

low- and middle-income countries

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, February 29, 2024 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of radiopharmaceutical production solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract for a Cyclone® KEY cyclotron with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This cyclotron will be installed at the University Hospital of Reference (Centre Hospitalier et Universitaire de Référence), in Cotonou Benin in West Africa. It marks the first sale of this compact version of IBA’s Cyclone®.

Today’s contract follows IBA winning an IAEA tender to be one of the projects included in the “ Rays of Hope ” initiative, which provides radiation support, whether in infrastructure, safety legislation, quality control, guidance, training or essential equipment to countries without radiotherapy or equitable access. Rays of Hope focuses on prioritizing a limited number of high-impact, cost-effective and sustainable interventions in line with national needs and commitment.

The typical price for a Cyclone® KEY ranges from EUR 1.9 million to EUR 3.2 million, depending on the configuration and options. The contract was signed at the end of December 2023 and IBA has received the first payment.

Bruno Scutnaire, President at IBA RadioPharma Solutions, added: “We are proud to have been chosen by the IAEA to be one of its Ray of Hope projects. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging is well-established for cancer diagnosis in many countries, however, there are still regions in the world with limited access to this technology. This contract demonstrates how IBA’s Cyclone® KEY has the potential to make PET imaging more accessible globally.”

The Cyclone® KEY was launched to enable small and medium-sized hospitals to produce their own radiopharmaceutical products in-house, whilst providing widespread global access to diagnostic solutions in oncology, neurology, and cardiology, especially to regions in the world with limited access to this diagnostic technology. IBA is making PET imaging more accessible through this low-energy technology, comprising proton acceleration up to 9.2 megaelectron volts (MeV).

