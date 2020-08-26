Log in
ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA

(IBAB)
Ion Beam Applications : HY 2020 Results – amendment to timing of publication

08/26/2020 | 01:07am EDT

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, 26 August 2020 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world's leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, IBA announces that, ahead of reporting its half year 2020 financial results today, there is an amendment to the timing of the publication. The Group will now publish its results today at 10am CEST. IBA shares will be suspended from trading until the publication of the announcement.

About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA's proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

IBA
Soumya Chandramouli
Chief Financial Officer
+32 10 475 890
Investorrelations@iba-group.com

Thomas Ralet
Head of Corporate Communication
+32 10 475 890
communication@iba-group.com

For media and investor enquiries:
Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone, Lizzie Seeley
+44 (0) 20 3709 5700
IBA@consilium-comms.com

Disclaimer

IBA - Ion Beam Applications SA published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 05:06:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 306 M 361 M 361 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 42,0 M 49,6 M 49,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,14%
Capitalization 211 M 249 M 249 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 413
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA
Duration : Period :
Ion Beam Applications, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,60 €
Last Close Price 7,11 €
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 63,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Legrain Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Pierre Mottet Chairman
Soumya Chandramouli Chief Financial Officer
Yves Jongen Director, Chief Research Officer & MD
Marcel Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA-45.48%249
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC29.99%166 053
DANAHER CORPORATION35.24%145 826
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.18.33%81 420
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.77.08%55 832
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-12.34%55 710
