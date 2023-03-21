Ion Beam Applications : IBA Code of Conduct for Suppliers
CODE OF CONDUCT FOR SUPPLIERS
At Ion Beam Applications (IBA), we are committed to creating shared value for all our stakeholders,our customers and their patients, our employees, our shareholders, the environment and the society, in a balanced approach. We will do so by providing high quality, innovative products, services, and added- value solutions, through our core businesses.
This Code of Conduct for Suppliers builds on, and is in alignment with, the IBA Code of Business Conduct, which all IBA employees must adhere to.
The Code of Conduct for Suppliers describes the minimum standards expected of all suppliers to IBA. Within their sphere of influence, IBA also expects suppliers to communicate on the principles and to apply these minimum standards to their subcontractors and suppliers.
In all circumstances, suppliers shall adhere to all laws, rules, and regulations in the countries where they carry out their activities.
IBA expects compliance with the Code of Conduct for Suppliers, but recognizes that embracing these fundamental principles is a dynamic rather than a static process and encourages suppliers to support our mission through a continuous improvement methodology.
In order to demonstrate and communicate work and improvement toward the principles, IBA encourages the supplier to possess or set up necessary internal instruments (e.g. measuring procedures, tools and indicators).
All IBA employees with supplier relations have to make sure that the Code of Conduct for Suppliers is well known and understood by the suppliers.
IBA's Code of Conduct for Suppliers follows and supports the United Nations guidelines through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by aligning the principles of this Code of Conduct with relevant SDGs.
IBA is committed to achieving this journey together with its suppliers as equal partners.
Labor and Human rights
Suppliers must uphold the human rights of employees and treat them with dignity and respect as understood by the international community.
Anti-discrimination: Suppliers must not discriminate against any employee based on race, age, gender, sexual orientation, religion, political affiliation, union membership, etc. in hiring and employment practices.
--Fair Treatment: Suppliers should commit to a workplace free of harassment. They must not threaten nor subject employees with harsh or inhumane treatment, including sexual harassment, mental or physical coercion, etc.
Prevention of Involuntary Labor and Human Trafficking: Suppliers shall not endulge in human trafficking or use any form of forced, bound, or imprisoned labor. All employees should be free to leave work or terminate their employment with reasonable notice. Employees shall not be required to surrender any identification, passports, or work permits as a condition of employment.
Prevention of Underage Labor: Suppliers are committed to taking appropriate measures to ensure that no child labor occurs for the delivery of its products or services to IBA but also by sub- contractors. The minimum age for employment or work must be the one for employment in that country,
or the age for completing compulsory education, whichever is higher.
Working Hours, Wages and Benefits: Suppliers must strive to respect the maximum worktime permitted under applicable laws and regulations. All overtime must be voluntary and paid at the premium rate required by laws and regulations. Suppliers are committed to paying employees at least the minimum wage required by applicable laws, offering vacation time and providing accident insurance covering medical treatment for work-related accidents in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
Freedom of Association: Suppliers acknowledge the right of employees to associate freely, form and joinunionsoftheirownchoosing,seekrepresentation, and organize collective consultations, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
Health and Safety
Suppliers shall integrate sound health and safety management practices into all aspects of business as is essential to fulfill basic working requirements and provide a safe working environment.
Occupational Injury Prevention: In planning and carrying out their activities, Suppliers will take into account the accompanying risks and implement as much as possible mitigating actions. Such actions should focus on eliminating physical hazards where possible or providing appropriate engineering controls, Personal Protective Equipment and establishing appropriate safe work procedures. Employees must have the right to refuse unsafe working conditions or work for which a specific competence is required without fear of reprisal.
Prevention of Exposure to Hazardous Substances: Suppliers should continuously identify, evaluate, and control employee exposure to hazardous chemical, biological, and physical agents. To that end, Suppliers will eliminate chemical hazards where possible or provide appropriate engineering controls or appropriate safe work procedures.
Emergency Prevention, Preparedness, and Response: Suppliers risk management would include anticipating, identifying, and assessing emergency scenarios linked to their activity and minimizing their impact by implementing emergency plans and response procedures including training, first-aid supplies, fire and suppression equipment.
Occupational Safety Procedures and Systems: Suppliers are encouraged to establish procedures to track and report occupational injury and illness to investigate incidents and implement corrective actions to eliminate their causes and avoid re- occurrence.
Ergonomics: Suppliers should identify, evaluate, and control employee exposure to physically demanding tasks, including manual material handling, heavy lifting, and prolonged standing.
Employee Facilities: Suppliers must provide employees with clean toilet facilities, clean water, sanitary food preparation and storage facilities.
Burnout Prevention: Suppliers will strive to help managers and staff to detect and mitigate any risk of burn out within the company.
Environmental Impact
Suppliers shall strive to reduce the environmental impact of their designs, manufacturing processes, waste, and emissions.
Substance of Concern Management and Restrictions: Suppliers shall comply with any applicable laws and regulations prohibiting or restricting the use or handling of specific substances
Solid Waste Management: Suppliers shall manage and dispose of non-hazardous solid waste generated from operations as required by applicable laws and regulations.
Wastewater Management: Suppliers shall monitor, control, and treat wastewater generated from operations before discharge as required by applicable laws and regulations.
Air Emissions Management: Suppliers shall characterize, monitor, control, and treat air emissions of volatile organic chemicals, aerosols, greenhouse gases, corrosives, particulates,ozone-depletingchemicals, and combustionby-productsgenerated from operations, as required by applicable laws and regulations, before discharge.
Ground and Groundwater Contamination: Suppliers shall investigate and assess the possible risks of ground and groundwater contamination, due to previous or ongoing activities and ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulation.
Climate Protection: Suppliers shall ambition to reduce or eliminate negative impacts on the environment and climate at their source or by acting on their operational practices.
Circular Economy: Suppliers are encouraged to be inspired by circular economy principles (eco-design processes, use of renewable energy and material, re-use and recycling initiatives, …).
Nature: Suppliers shall ambition to take into account the value of the natural environment and surroundings of their facilities and offices to protect and enhance the biodiversity.
