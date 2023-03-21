Ion Beam Applications : IBA Code of Conduct for Suppliers

At Ion Beam Applications (IBA), we are committed to creating shared value for all our stakeholders,our customers and their patients, our employees, our shareholders, the environment and the society, in a balanced approach. We will do so by providing high quality, innovative products, services, and added- value solutions, through our core businesses.

This Code of Conduct for Suppliers builds on, and is in alignment with, the IBA Code of Business Conduct, which all IBA employees must adhere to.

The Code of Conduct for Suppliers describes the minimum standards expected of all suppliers to IBA. Within their sphere of influence, IBA also expects suppliers to communicate on the principles and to apply these minimum standards to their subcontractors and suppliers.

In all circumstances, suppliers shall adhere to all laws, rules, and regulations in the countries where they carry out their activities.

IBA expects compliance with the Code of Conduct for Suppliers, but recognizes that embracing these fundamental principles is a dynamic rather than a static process and encourages suppliers to support our mission through a continuous improvement methodology.