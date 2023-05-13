Ion Beam Applications : IBA Launches Latest Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Offerings at ESTRO 2023

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, May 13, 2023 -IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and a world-leading provider of radiation therapy (RT) quality assurance (QA), announced today that it is presenting the latest innovations from its radiation therapy Quality Assurance offering at the European Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology (ESTRO) Annual Meeting held in Vienna, Austria, from 12-16 May 2023.

ESTRO marks the first live demonstration of DOSE-X, the next-generation reference class electrometer, following its official release in April 2023. With its high-precision technology, DOSE-X allows complete remote access and API driven functionality, positioned to set new standards in the Absolute Dosimetry market. In addition, IBA displays the newly upgraded myQA® iON 2.0, IBA's independent patient QA software and myQA® PROactive, the world's first commercially available risk management software for radiation oncology.

IBA is sharing nine abstracts related to IBA and its recently acquired company Modus QA innovations, details of which can be found in the conference program and abstract book. In addition to this, there will be presentations held at the booth #270 by guest speakers and IBA experts.

Following the signing of a strategic alliance with ScandiDos A.B. for radiation therapy patient QA in August 2022, IBA has expanded its dosimetry footprint and pushed the boundaries of what is possible with myQA® iON through its interoperability with ScandiDos' Delta4 phantom+. The use of myQA® iON with Delta4 phantom+ is a distinctive dual-functional approach towards pre-treatment and treatment dose authentication, which applies to all modern RT technologies and LINAC varieties available in the market. In addition, IBA and ScandiDos have signed a distribution agreement whereby users will be able to buy the combined myQA® iON and Delta4 phantom+ directly from IBA.

Jean-Marc Bothy, President of IBA Dosimetry GmbH, commented: "At IBA, innovation is a part of everything we do and this includes the continued enhancement of our current products, as well as the development of new additions to our dosimetry portfolio. We are truly excited to be showcasing what our recent exciting technology developments and bringing these products to both our customers and their patients in order to make a meaningful difference in the fight against cancer."

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,800 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

More information about IBA Dosimetry: https://www.iba-dosimetry.com