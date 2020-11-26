Ion Beam Applications : IBA Selected to Equip West China Medical Center

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, November 25th 2020 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world's leading provider of solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, and West China Medical center, the largest single-site hospital in the world consistently ranked in the top three hospitals in China, announce today that they have signed a contract for the installation of a 18 MeV cyclotron.

The Cyclone® KIUBE is a cyclotron used to produce radiopharmaceuticals dedicated to Positron emission tomography (PET), a modern cancer diagnostic method.

'PET imaging procedures play a critical role in medical care today and growing demand for radioisotopes in China means a greater need for efficiency.' Said Mr. Chen Li, Sales Director of IBA RadioPharma Solutions China. 'The Cyclone KIUBE is more compact and powerful. It was developed with three keywords in mind, Reliability, High Performance and Flexibility.'

Bruno Scutnaire, President of IBA's RadioPharmaSolutions Business line said: 'We are pleased that West China Medical Center has selected our Cyclone® KIUBE. For over 35 years, IBA has installed more than 600 particle accelerators worldwide, proving the excellent reliability of our systems.'

The Cyclone® KIUBE is Upgradable like no other cyclotron, West China Medical Center will be able to increase its production capacity step-by-step over time if needed, to reach up to 300 µA on target. The cyclotron will be ready for production of Ga-68, Cu-64 and Cu-61 with the IBA Nirta® liquid target.

***END***

About West China Hospital Nuclear Medicine department

The Department of Nuclear Medicine of West China Hospital, SCU, was established in 1958, and was one of the first established professional Nuclear Medicine and Research institute in China. It possesses a complete set of sub-specialties, strong technological and academic strength, well-defined orientation and great comprehensive strength. It has always the top-rank amongst nuclear medicine in Annual Ranking of Fudan Medical Specialties in China, with sub-specialties of single photon imaging and diagnosis, positron imaging and diagnosis, radionuclide therapy wards, radiopharmaceuticals and fundamental research etc..

About IBA RadioPharma Solutions

Based on longstanding expertise, IBA RadioPharma Solutions supports hospitals and radiopharmaceutical distribution centers with their in-house radioisotopes production by providing them with global solutions, from project design to the operation of their facility. In addition to high-quality technology production equipment, IBA has developed in-depth experience in setting up GMP radiopharmaceuticals production centers.

More info: www.Iba-RadioPharmaSolutions.com

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA's proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For more information, please contact:

IBA RadioPharma Solutions

Rebecca Lo bue

Marketing DirectorRebecca.lobue@iba-group.com