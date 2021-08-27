Ion Beam Applications : IBA continues to shape the future of proton therapy at ESTRO 2021 Annual Congress

IBA leverages its expert community of users to improve proton therapy and make it accessible to a larger range of patients

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, August 27, 2021 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world's leading provider of proton therapy solutions, will demonstrate how Proteus solutions, as well as collaboration with its partners, is shaping the future of proton therapy, during the Annual Congress and exhibition of the European Society for Radiotherapy & Oncology (ESTRO) being held in Madrid (Spain) from August 27-31, 2021.

As announced earlier this week, IBA is co-funding the ProtectTrial initiative with six European IBA Proteus centers, harnessing their expertise to provide high quality clinical data. The objective of the trial is to demonstrate the clinical benefits of proton therapy on esophageal cancer. This is yet another demonstration of IBA's unrivaled dedication to proton therapy as a treatment modality. IBA has developed the largest and most knowledgeable community of users who have together treated well over 100,000 patients with proton therapy.

Together with its customers, as well as industry partners such as Elekta, RaySearch, Philips and many others, IBA is shaping the future of proton therapy by developing proton therapy systems and dosimetry solutions that will allow patients to be treated with increased accuracy.

Firstly, IBA's comprehensive Motion Management package will help clinicians to treat more indications more confidently.

Additionally, IBA's unique DynamicARC® technology1 has been developed to enable clinicians to deliver faster, simpler and sharper treatment.

Finally, IBA is committed to bringing ConformalFLASH®1 (Flash Therapy) into the clinic alongside its clinical partners, given its tremendous potential to radically change the radiation therapy landscape.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA commented: 'We are very happy to reconnect face to face with our customers at ESTRO's annual congress and invite selected professionals to visit our center in Madrid. Our mission is to improve the clinical performance of our current and future installed base. We want to enable our customers to treat more indications, better and faster, which will improve the quality of life of patients, and strengthen the resilience of Proton Therapy centers.'

'IBA provided the first proton therapy center to treat patients in Spain at Quirónsalud Proton Therapy Center in Madrid, in Dec 2019: 'After a successful ramp-up, we are very happy to share our experience with the Proteus®ONE* compact open-gantry solution with an organized tour of our facility', Alejandro Mazal, head of Physics at Quironsalud, added.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

* Proteus®ONEis the brand name of Proteus®235

1 DynamicARC® is the registered brand name of a specific beam delivery technology currently under development by IBA.

ConformalFLASH® is a registered brand of IBA's Proton FLASH irradiation solution currently under development.

Both will be available for sale when regulatory clearance is received.