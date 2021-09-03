Log in
Ion Beam Applications : IBA – ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES

09/03/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
Corporate
/
03.09.2021
Immediate Release - September 3rd, 2021

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, September 3rd, 2021- In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Ion Beam Applications SA ('IBA') hereby discloses information in relation to its share buyback program announced on June 29th, 2021.

Under this program, IBA has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 250.000 IBA ordinary shares on its behalf under the terms of a discretionary mandate agreement with validity until December 30th, 2021, effective as from June 30th, 2021, to cover the company's obligations under a long term incentive plan for certain members of its personnel.

In the framework of this share buyback program, IBA repurchased 5.057 IBA shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from August 27th, 2021 up to and including September 2nd, 2021, as follows:

Trade date

Shares purchased

Average price

Min price

Max price

Buyback amount

27-08-21

1.289

17,08 €

16,98 €

17,30 €

22.011,22 €

30-08-21

651

17,00 €

17,00 €

17,00 €

11.067,00 €

31-08-21

2.558

16,88 €

16,80 €

17,00 €

43.179,81 €

01-09-21

209

16,99 €

16,82 €

17,20 €

3.551,52 €

02-09-21

350

17,70 €

17,70 €

17,70 €

6.195,00 €

TOTAL

5.057

17,01 €

16,80 €

17,70 €

86.004,55 €

The total number of shares purchased under this program therefore amounts to 171.000. As a result, the current situation with respect to treasury shares (held directly by IBA SA and indirectly through its subsidiary IBA Investments SCRL) is the following:

Shares

Voting rights

IBA Investments SCRL

51.973

51.973

IBA SA

534.008

597.377

Total - Treasury shares

585.981

649.350

Total - Issued shares

30.133.920

38.254.747

Treasury shares in %

1,94%

1,70%

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

CONTACTS

Christian Matton,

IBA Chief Legal Officer

shareholderrelations@iba-group.com

Disclaimer

IBA - Ion Beam Applications SA published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 16:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
