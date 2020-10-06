Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Ion Beam Applications, SA    IBAB   BE0003766806

ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA

(IBAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ion Beam Applications : IBA signs contract for the first end-to-end Rhodotron® DUO solution for multi-purpose irradiation in Taiwan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 01:50am EDT

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 6 October 2020 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world's leading provider of electron beam and X-ray solutions for industrial irradiation, is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with SHIN-HO INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD., a fully-owned subsidiary of CHC Healthcare Group in Taiwan, for an end-to-end solution based on a Rhodotron® TT300 Duo.

The contract is worth around EUR 9 million and will provide the Taiwanese market with a cutting-edge electron beam and X-ray solution which can be used for various industrial applications, such as the sterilization of Disposable Medical Devices (DMD). The system, which can treat pallets in X-ray mode, can also be used for food processing procedures such as phytosanitation. The facility will be operational in the first half of 2022.

The global Disposable Medical Devices (DMD) sterilization market has seen a year-on-year growth of around 7%. Currently, approximately 5% of DMD are sterilized by E-beam and X-ray, but this proportion is increasing at an accelerated pace as the two other main modalities, Ethylene Oxyde (EtO) and gamma, are under pressure. E-beam and X-ray solutions are a better alternative to EtO and gamma, as they provide sustainable solutions that address the challenges related to cobalt supply and gas residues, and the optimization of the logistics and production process.

'We are delighted that CHC Healthcare Group chose the Rhodotron® for their industrial irradiation operations in Taiwan, which will be the first E-beam & X-ray system used for sterilization purposes in that region,' commented Thomas Servais, Head of IBA's Industrial Business Unit. 'We see similar trends all over the world where the industry is preparing for the post-gamma and EtO era by adapting products and manufacturing processes. X-ray is not only a proven alternative to gamma sterilization, but also offers better quality of processing and a shorter treatment time.'

***Ends***

About E-beam and X-ray irradiation technology for sterilization purposes
In E-beam and X-ray processing, individual boxes or pallets of medical devices are put on a moving conveyor. As they pass through the beam, accelerated electrons or photons penetrate the cardboard box and all the medical devices in their individual packages inside the carton. Electrons and X-ray have the ability to break the chains of DNA of living organisms, such as bacteria, resulting in the reduction of the bioburden. The process is quick, reliable, and compatible with most materials, and does not require any quarantine following the processing. The same principle applies to food irradiation.

About IBA Industrial
IBA Industrial is part of the Other Accelerators division of IBA (Ion Beam Application S.A.). IBA Industrial develops, installs and maintains solutions for customers in a wide range of markets and applications, including (but not exclusive to) Medical Device sterilization in E-beam and X-ray.

About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA's proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About CHC Healthcare Group
CHC Healthcare Group (CHC) was founded in 1977, including nearly 20 subsidiaries in the domestic and overseas. CHC is a leading Taiwan full healthcare service solution provider for high-end radiation therapy, radiology, neurosurgery, ophthalmology and dentistry equipment. CHC is the exclusive master distributor for a portfolio of global brand names and has over 60+ certified experienced service engineers providing world class after sales support and maintenance services. Website: www.cyhc.com.tw

For further information, please contact:

IBA
Soumya Chandramouli
Chief Financial Officer+32 10 475 890
Investorrelations@iba-group.com

Thomas Ralet
Vice-President Corporate Communication
+32 10 475 890
communication@iba-group.com

Disclaimer

IBA - Ion Beam Applications SA published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 05:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA
01:50aION BEAM APPLICATIONS : IBA signs contract for the first end-to-end Rhodotron® D..
PU
10/05ION BEAM APPLICATIONS : IBA - Regulated Information
AQ
09/24ION BEAM APPLICATIONS : First payment of EUR 20 million received for strategic l..
AQ
09/15ION BEAM APPLICATIONS : IBA Selected to Equip IRE's New Radioisotope Production ..
PU
09/02ION BEAM APPLICATIONS : IBA – Transparency Notification
AQ
09/02ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/01ION BEAM APPLICATIONS : IBA signs contract for Proteus®PLUS Proton Therapy Solut..
PU
08/26ION BEAM APPLICATIONS : IBA announces strategic licensing deal for Proteus®PLUS ..
AQ
08/26ION BEAM APPLICATIONS : IBA Reports Half Year 2020 Results
AQ
08/26ION BEAM APPLICATIONS : HY 2020 Results – amendment to timing of publicati..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 309 M 364 M 364 M
Net income 2020 30,9 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
Net Debt 2020 42,0 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,09%
Capitalization 317 M 374 M 374 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 454
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA
Duration : Period :
Ion Beam Applications, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,27 €
Last Close Price 10,70 €
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,93%
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Legrain Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Pierre Mottet Chairman
Soumya Chandramouli Chief Financial Officer
Yves Jongen Director, Chief Research Officer & MD
Marcel Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA-17.94%374
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC38.72%172 105
DANAHER CORPORATION42.27%150 749
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.19.72%81 483
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.91.31%62 301
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-13.22%55 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group