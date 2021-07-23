Ion Beam Applications : July 23rd, 2021 - IBA Acquisition of own shares
Disclaimer
IBA - Ion Beam Applications SA published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 18:17:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA
Sales 2021
312 M
367 M
367 M
Net income 2021
-1,00 M
-1,18 M
-1,18 M
Net cash 2021
65,0 M
76,4 M
76,4 M
P/E ratio 2021
-403x
Yield 2021
1,30%
Capitalization
470 M
552 M
552 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,30x
EV / Sales 2022
1,09x
Nbr of Employees
1 399
Free-Float
67,3%
Chart ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
SELL
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
16,10 €
Average target price
15,00 €
Spread / Average Target
-6,83%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.