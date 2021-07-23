Log in
    IBAB   BE0003766806

ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA

(IBAB)
Ion Beam Applications : July 23rd, 2021 - IBA Acquisition of own shares

07/23/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
Corporate
/
23.07.2021

Disclaimer

IBA - Ion Beam Applications SA published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 18:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 312 M 367 M 367 M
Net income 2021 -1,00 M -1,18 M -1,18 M
Net cash 2021 65,0 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -403x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 470 M 552 M 552 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 399
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA
Duration : Period :
Ion Beam Applications, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,10 €
Average target price 15,00 €
Spread / Average Target -6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Legrain Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Soumya Chandramouli Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Mottet Chairman
Yves Jongen Director, Chief Research Officer & MD
Marcel Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ION BEAM APPLICATIONS, SA31.97%588
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC10.41%193 712
DANAHER CORPORATION30.08%190 132
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.19.04%107 560
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.2.11%88 257
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG30.68%70 047