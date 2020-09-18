Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Ion Energy Ltd.    ION   CA4620481099

ION ENERGY LTD.

(ION)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BTV New Listing Alert Video: ION Energy Ltd., Lithium Explorer is on the TSX Venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 02:55pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2020) - ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) - The company is poised to become a significant player in Asia's booming lithium market and is now listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/new-listing-alert-ion-energy-is-trading-on-the-tsx-venture-nla-30sec/

ION Energy is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Sept 15th to 27th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION)
www.ionenergy.ca

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64129


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ION ENERGY LTD.
02:55pBTV NEW LISTING ALERT VIDEO : ION Energy Ltd., Lithium Explorer is on the TSX Ve..
NE
09/15Ion Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Director and Special Advisors and Pr..
NE
09/08Couloir Capital Ltd. is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Covera..
NE
08/28SPIRIT BANNER CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Resumption - ION
AQ
08/27Ion Energy Ltd. Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction
NE
08/04Spirit Banner Provides Update on Private Placement and Qualifying Transaction
NE
04/03Spirit Banner and Ion Energy Announce TSXV Conditional Approval for Proposed ..
NE
01/30Spirit Banner Provides Update on Qualifying Transaction and Private Placement
NE
2019SPIRIT BANNER CAPITAL : Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting ..
AQ
2019SPIRIT BANNER CAPITAL : II Capital Corp. Announces Termination of Qualifying Tra..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,03  0,02  0,02 
Net income 2019 -1,61 M -1,22 M -1,22 M
Net Debt 2019 0,23 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 17,9 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ION ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ion Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ali Haji Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Gaden Western Wood Chairman
Peter Schloo CFO, VP-Corporate & Business Development
Bataa Tumur-Ochir Director
Aneel Waraich Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ION ENERGY LTD.0.00%14
BHP GROUP-2.88%128 345
RIO TINTO PLC10.82%107 386
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.39%31 479
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.15%21 560
FRESNILLO PLC99.94%12 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group