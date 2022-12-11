Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Ion Energy Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ION   CA4620481099

ION ENERGY LTD.

(ION)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:18 2022-12-09 pm EST
0.2000 CAD   -2.44%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ellis Martin Report: ION Energy Ltd Provides Operational Update on Urgakh Naran Exploration Program

12/11/2022 | 05:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Operational Update on Urgakh Naran Exploration Program

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with ION Energy Ltd's (CVE:ION) (OTCMKTS:IONGF) (FRA:5YB) CEO Ali Haji as we discuss very promising high grade drill results at Mongolia's very promising premiere lithium exploration project.

ION Energy Provides Announces Impressive Results at Urgakh Naran Lithium Project in Mongolia.

ION Energy Limited, Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share drilling results and an update on exploration at the Urgakh Naran Lithium Project in Mongolia.

Highlights:

Successfully completed the drilling of three lithological diamond core drill holes for a total depth of 954m

Notable two metre drill core results Include:

UNDH-01: 123m at 278ppm lithium from 122m, with maximum lithium reported at 832ppm over 2m;

UNDH-02: 100m at 362ppm lithium from 65m, with maximum lithium at 601ppm over 2m; and

UNDH-03: 71.4m at 360ppm lithium from 3.6m with maximum lithium at 911ppm over 2m.

Completed drilling of two hydrological test wells for testing of basin brines. The third test well is currently being completed.

"The Company is extremely pleased with the drilling results obtained from the recently completed exploration diamond core drilling program. Results have indicated a lithium pregnant basin with significant potential for in-situ brine at relatively shallow depths. The Company is now completing its third hydrological test well with brine sampling to commence across all three wells in the coming months. The Urgakh Naran Basin is over 17,000 ha in size and is showing the potential to host significant brine accumulations in close proximity to the national electric grid and critical development infrastructure", said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of ION Energy. "With the world experiencing notable supply constraints in much-needed lithium resources, ION Energy continues to move quickly to help address this global issue."

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/LE54U7W5



About ION Energy Ltd:

ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION) (OTCMKTS:IONCF) (FRA:5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars, which includes the Baavhai Uul and Urgakh Naran Project. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence awarded in Mongolia. ION Energy is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Source:
ION Energy Ltd



Contact:

Ali Haji
E: ali@ionenergy.ca
T: +1-647-871-4571

MEDIA:

Siloni Waraich
E: siloni@ionenergy.ca
T: +1-416-432-4920

© ABN Newswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,1 M 8,90 M 8,90 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart ION ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ion Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,20 CAD
Average target price 1,18 CAD
Spread / Average Target 490%
Managers and Directors
Ali Haji Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McVicar Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Gaden Western Wood Chairman
Bataa Tumur-Ochir Executive Director
Aneel Waraich Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ION ENERGY LTD.-60.00%9
BHP GROUP LIMITED44.69%163 623
RIO TINTO PLC19.28%119 196
GLENCORE PLC44.69%85 407
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.77%47 644
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)74.52%44 898