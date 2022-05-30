Log in
    ION   CA4620481099

ION ENERGY LTD.

(ION)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/27 03:48:30 pm EDT
0.3400 CAD   +6.25%
01:10pION ENERGY : Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022
PU
01:10pION ENERGY : Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022
PU
05/27Ion Energy Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Ion Energy : Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022

05/30/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
Ion Energy Ltd.

(Formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(UNAUDITED)

Notice to Reader

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Ion Energy Limited ("the Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Ion Energy Ltd. (Formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp.)

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at March 31,

As at December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3,143,823

3,970,019

Prepaid expenses and deposits

406,523

275,625

Receivables

176,225

144,029

Total Current Assets

3,726,571

4,389,673

Property and equipment

3

23,517

25,691

Baavhai-Uul Project - Exploration Licence

4

1,683,741

1,586,084

Urgakh Naran Project - Exploration Licence

5

449,834

473,423

Total Non-Current Assets

2,157,092

2,085,198

Total Assets

5,883,663

6,474,871

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

714,353

790,702

Total Liabilities

714,353

790,702

Shareholders' equity

Share Capital, net of issuance costs

6

9,913,499

9,795,260

Contributed surplus

3,961,448

4,005,437

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

74,002

(28,592)

Accumulated deficit

(8,779,639)

(8,087,936)

Total shareholders' equity

5,169,310

5,684,169

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

5,883,663

6,474,871

The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Nature of business (Note 1)

Approved by the Board of Directors:

Director: Ali Haji

Director: Matthew Wood

Ion Energy Ltd. (Formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp.)

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended March 31, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three Months

Three Months

Ended March 31,

Ended March 31,

Notes

2022

2021

Other income

Interest income

-

-

General and administrative expenses

Professional fees

187,009

176,643

Due Diligence costs

-

678

Stock based compensation

-

207,980

Filing fees

17,055

40,933

Travel and accommodation

19,325

-

Marketing expenses

252,638

141,034

General and office

127,368

34,498

Gain on accounts payable write off

-

(17,375)

Loss or (Gain) on exercise of warrants

-

16,435

Foreign exchange (gain) or loss

88,308

557

Net loss for the period

(691,703)

(601,383)

Cumulative translation adjustment

102,594

(9,815)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the

(589,109)

(611,198)

period

Basic and diluted net loss per share

7

(0.01)

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

60,453,534

48,589,333

The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

- 2 -

Ion Energy Ltd. (Formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp.)

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Common Shares

Contributed

Accumulated

Accumulated

Total

Note

Number

Amount

Surplus

OCI

Deficit

Balance, December 31, 2020

48,525,671

$6,597,056

$1,771,682

($35,313)

($5,865,098)

$2,468,327

Warrants exercised

6

144,550

86,692

(13,891)

72,801

Stock based compensation

6

207,980

207,980

Cumulative translation adjustment

(9,815)

(9,815)

Net loss for the period

(601,383)

(601,383)

Balance, March 31, 2021

48,670,671

$6,683,748

$1,965,771

($45,128)

($6,466,481)

$2,137,910

Balance, December 31, 2021

60,333,534

$9,795,260

$4,005,437

($28,592)

($8,087,936)

$5,684,169

Warrants exercised

-

-

-

-

-

-

Common shares issue

6

135,000

118,239

(43,989)

-

-

74,250

Stock based compensation

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

102,594

-

102,594

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(691,703)

(691,703)

Balance, March 31, 2022

60,468,534

9,913,499

3,961,448

74,002

(8,779,639)

5,169,310

The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

- 3 -

Ion Energy Ltd. (Formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp.)

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended March 31, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three Months Ended

Three Months

March 31,

Ended March 31,

Note

2022

2021

Operating Activities

Net loss for the period

(691,703)

(601,383)

Adjustments for:

Depreciation

211

211

Stock based compensation

-

207,980

Gain on accounts payable write off

-

(17,375)

Loss on exercise of warrants

-

16,435

Foreign exchange gain or loss

169,092

(9,815)

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Receivables, prepaids and deposits

(163,094)

408,039

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(76,349)

(94,560)

Net cash used in operating activities

(761,843)

(90,468)

Investing activities

Purchase of exploration licence - Baavhai-Uul Project

4

(138,603)

(380)

Purchase of exploration licence - Urgakh Naran Project

5

-

(434,450)

Net cash used in investing activities

(138,603)

(434,830)

Financing activities

Proceeds from exercised options

6

74,250

-

Proceeds from exercised warrants

-

56,365

Net cash provided by financing activities

74,250

56,365

Effect of foreign exchange

-

5,772

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(826,196)

(463,161)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

3,970,019

1,302,474

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

3,143,823

839,313

The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spirit Banner Capital Corp. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 17:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
