Ion Energy : Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022

Ion Energy Ltd. (Formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp.) CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (UNAUDITED) Notice to Reader The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Ion Energy Limited ("the Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Ion Energy Ltd. (Formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp.) Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) As at March 31, As at December 31, Notes 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,143,823 3,970,019 Prepaid expenses and deposits 406,523 275,625 Receivables 176,225 144,029 Total Current Assets 3,726,571 4,389,673 Property and equipment 3 23,517 25,691 Baavhai-Uul Project - Exploration Licence 4 1,683,741 1,586,084 Urgakh Naran Project - Exploration Licence 5 449,834 473,423 Total Non-Current Assets 2,157,092 2,085,198 Total Assets 5,883,663 6,474,871 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 714,353 790,702 Total Liabilities 714,353 790,702 Shareholders' equity Share Capital, net of issuance costs 6 9,913,499 9,795,260 Contributed surplus 3,961,448 4,005,437 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 74,002 (28,592) Accumulated deficit (8,779,639) (8,087,936) Total shareholders' equity 5,169,310 5,684,169 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 5,883,663 6,474,871 The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements. Nature of business (Note 1) Approved by the Board of Directors: Director: Ali Haji Director: Matthew Wood

Ion Energy Ltd. (Formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp.) Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended March 31, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Three Months Three Months Ended March 31, Ended March 31, Notes 2022 2021 Other income Interest income - - General and administrative expenses Professional fees 187,009 176,643 Due Diligence costs - 678 Stock based compensation - 207,980 Filing fees 17,055 40,933 Travel and accommodation 19,325 - Marketing expenses 252,638 141,034 General and office 127,368 34,498 Gain on accounts payable write off - (17,375) Loss or (Gain) on exercise of warrants - 16,435 Foreign exchange (gain) or loss 88,308 557 Net loss for the period (691,703) (601,383) Cumulative translation adjustment 102,594 (9,815) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the (589,109) (611,198) period Basic and diluted net loss per share 7 (0.01) (0.01) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 60,453,534 48,589,333 The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements. - 2 -

Ion Energy Ltd. (Formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp.) Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Common Shares Contributed Accumulated Accumulated Total Note Number Amount Surplus OCI Deficit Balance, December 31, 2020 48,525,671 $6,597,056 $1,771,682 ($35,313) ($5,865,098) $2,468,327 Warrants exercised 6 144,550 86,692 (13,891) 72,801 Stock based compensation 6 207,980 207,980 Cumulative translation adjustment (9,815) (9,815) Net loss for the period (601,383) (601,383) Balance, March 31, 2021 48,670,671 $6,683,748 $1,965,771 ($45,128) ($6,466,481) $2,137,910 Balance, December 31, 2021 60,333,534 $9,795,260 $4,005,437 ($28,592) ($8,087,936) $5,684,169 Warrants exercised - - - - - - Common shares issue 6 135,000 118,239 (43,989) - - 74,250 Stock based compensation - - - - - - Cumulative translation adjustment - - - 102,594 - 102,594 Net loss for the period - - - - (691,703) (691,703) Balance, March 31, 2022 60,468,534 9,913,499 3,961,448 74,002 (8,779,639) 5,169,310 The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements. - 3 -