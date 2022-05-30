Ion Energy : Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022
05/30/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
Ion Energy Ltd.
(Formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp.)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(UNAUDITED)
Notice to Reader
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Ion Energy Limited ("the Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Ion Energy Ltd. (Formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp.)
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at March 31,
As at December 31,
Notes
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3,143,823
3,970,019
Prepaid expenses and deposits
406,523
275,625
Receivables
176,225
144,029
Total Current Assets
3,726,571
4,389,673
Property and equipment
3
23,517
25,691
Baavhai-Uul Project - Exploration Licence
4
1,683,741
1,586,084
Urgakh Naran Project - Exploration Licence
5
449,834
473,423
Total Non-Current Assets
2,157,092
2,085,198
Total Assets
5,883,663
6,474,871
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
714,353
790,702
Total Liabilities
714,353
790,702
Shareholders' equity
Share Capital, net of issuance costs
6
9,913,499
9,795,260
Contributed surplus
3,961,448
4,005,437
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
74,002
(28,592)
Accumulated deficit
(8,779,639)
(8,087,936)
Total shareholders' equity
5,169,310
5,684,169
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
5,883,663
6,474,871
The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Nature of business (Note 1)
Approved by the Board of Directors:
Director: Ali Haji
Director: Matthew Wood
Ion Energy Ltd. (Formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp.)
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended March 31, 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three Months
Three Months
Ended March 31,
Ended March 31,
Notes
2022
2021
Other income
Interest income
-
-
General and administrative expenses
Professional fees
187,009
176,643
Due Diligence costs
-
678
Stock based compensation
-
207,980
Filing fees
17,055
40,933
Travel and accommodation
19,325
-
Marketing expenses
252,638
141,034
General and office
127,368
34,498
Gain on accounts payable write off
-
(17,375)
Loss or (Gain) on exercise of warrants
-
16,435
Foreign exchange (gain) or loss
88,308
557
Net loss for the period
(691,703)
(601,383)
Cumulative translation adjustment
102,594
(9,815)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the
(589,109)
(611,198)
period
Basic and diluted net loss per share
7
(0.01)
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
60,453,534
48,589,333
The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
- 2 -
Ion Energy Ltd. (Formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp.)
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Common Shares
Contributed
Accumulated
Accumulated
Total
Note
Number
Amount
Surplus
OCI
Deficit
Balance, December 31, 2020
48,525,671
$6,597,056
$1,771,682
($35,313)
($5,865,098)
$2,468,327
Warrants exercised
6
144,550
86,692
(13,891)
72,801
Stock based compensation
6
207,980
207,980
Cumulative translation adjustment
(9,815)
(9,815)
Net loss for the period
(601,383)
(601,383)
Balance, March 31, 2021
48,670,671
$6,683,748
$1,965,771
($45,128)
($6,466,481)
$2,137,910
Balance, December 31, 2021
60,333,534
$9,795,260
$4,005,437
($28,592)
($8,087,936)
$5,684,169
Warrants exercised
-
-
-
-
-
-
Common shares issue
6
135,000
118,239
(43,989)
-
-
74,250
Stock based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
102,594
-
102,594
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(691,703)
(691,703)
Balance, March 31, 2022
60,468,534
9,913,499
3,961,448
74,002
(8,779,639)
5,169,310
The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
- 3 -
Ion Energy Ltd. (Formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp.)
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended March 31, 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three Months Ended
Three Months
March 31,
Ended March 31,
Note
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net loss for the period
(691,703)
(601,383)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation
211
211
Stock based compensation
-
207,980
Gain on accounts payable write off
-
(17,375)
Loss on exercise of warrants
-
16,435
Foreign exchange gain or loss
169,092
(9,815)
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Receivables, prepaids and deposits
(163,094)
408,039
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(76,349)
(94,560)
Net cash used in operating activities
(761,843)
(90,468)
Investing activities
Purchase of exploration licence - Baavhai-Uul Project
4
(138,603)
(380)
Purchase of exploration licence - Urgakh Naran Project
5
-
(434,450)
Net cash used in investing activities
(138,603)
(434,830)
Financing activities
Proceeds from exercised options
6
74,250
-
Proceeds from exercised warrants
-
56,365
Net cash provided by financing activities
74,250
56,365
Effect of foreign exchange
-
5,772
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(826,196)
(463,161)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
3,970,019
1,302,474
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
3,143,823
839,313
The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
- 4 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Spirit Banner Capital Corp. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 17:08:10 UTC.