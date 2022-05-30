Ion Energy : Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022

TSX-V:ION OTC:IONGF Ion Energy Ltd. (Formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp.) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Ion Energy Ltd. (Formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp.) Management Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended March 31, 2022. The following interim management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the results of the operations and financial position of Ion Energy Ltd. prepared for the three months ended March 31, 2022 has been prepared to provide material updates to the business operations, liquidity and capital resources of the Company since its last annual management's discussion & analysis, being for the Management's Discussion & Analysis ("Annual MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2021. This analysis should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Information contained herein is presented as of May 27, 2022, unless otherwise indicated. All figures contained in this MD&A are presented in Canadian dollars. Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements This MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward- looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking statements. The forward- looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such statement. The following table outlines certain significant forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A and provides the material assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements and material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. Please also refer to those risk factors referenced in the "Risk Factors" section below. Readers are cautioned that the above chart does not contain an exhaustive list of the factors or assumptions that may affect the forward-looking statements, and that the assumptions underlying such statements may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward- looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law. Company Overview Ion Energy Ltd., formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp. (the "Company"), was incorporated under the Business Corporation Act (Alberta) on June 5, 2017 and was classified as a Capital Pool Corporation as defined in the Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). On February 27, 2019, the Company signed a binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Ion Energy Ltd. in which the Company acquired all if the issued and outstanding common shares of Ion Energy Ltd. in a three-cornered amalgamation (the "Transaction") involving the Company, Ion Energy Ltd. and 2724661 Ontario Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The transaction constitutes the "Qualifying Transaction" as such terms is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies. On August 26, 2020, the Company completed 2

Ion Energy Ltd. (Formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp.) Management Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended March 31, 2022. the Transaction, changed its name to Ion Energy Ltd. and resumed trading on the Exchange under the symbol "ION". On the same date, the Company completed a share consolidation on the basis of one post-consolidated common share for every two pre-consolidated common shares (the "Share Consolidation"). The Share Consolidation reduced Ion's 59,441,940 issued and outstanding common shares to 29,720,970 post-consolidation common shares. All historical information presented has been adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation. The Company is engaged in the business of seeking and identifying lithium assets in Asia. The Company is the owner of two lithium exploration licenses in Mongolia, the Baavhai Uul Project and the Urgakh Naran Project. The Baavhai Uul Project is approximately 81,758 hectares in size containing lithium brine targets. Limited work by the Mongolian University of Science and Technology has indicated lithium content in brines of up to 810ppm Li for brine and lake sediment samples on the Baavhai Uul Project. Ion Energy Ltd. The Urgakh Naran project, located in Mongolia's Dorngovi Province, covers an area of approximately 29,000 hectares of highly prospective lithium terrain located 150 km west northwest of the Baavhai Uul Project. The registered office of the Company is located at Suite 902, 18 King St E, Toronto Ontario M5C 1C4. The head office of the Company is located at Suite 400, 90 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4A6. Corporate Highlights On August 21, 2017, Ion Energy Ltd. closed a founder round totaling 30,032,160 common shares at a value of 0.010 cents for cash totaling C$300,322. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company issued 11,200,000 shares to settle debt incurred in 2017 and 2018 at a value of $0.10. On February 15, 2019 Ion Energy Ltd. signed an agreement to acquire the Baavhai Uul license. The terms of the agreement are summarized below: The purchase price payable shall be aggregate amount of US$1,200,000 and 2,500,000 common shares in the capital stock of Ion Parent.

o On the Closing date, US$500,000 in cash and 2,500,000 common shares upon the Seller transferring the Licenses to Ion Energy LLC.

o On the completing of a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, US$200,000 in cash.

o On completion of the initial exploration programs as recommended by the Technical Report, including for greater certainty: geological, geophysical studies and soil sampling results, US$300,000 in cash.

o On completion of an initial exploration drilling program of over 2,000 meters recommended by the Technical report, US$200,000 in cash. On August 8, 2019, the Company entered into a Royalty Agreement with Star Royalties Ltd. which was related through common directorship. Management of the Company concluded that the Company had significant influence over Star Royalties as it owned >20% shares of Star Royalties and therefore needed to be accounted for using equity method accounting. The agreement provided for a 1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty. The value of the royalty was $562,500 which was paid via Star royalty share issuance of 7,500,000 shares at $0.075 per share. This reduced the future economic value of the Baavhai Uul Project - Exploration License, therefore $562,500 was deducted from the asset. On February 24, 2020, the Company sold back Star Royalties' shares for $187,500. Upon this event, the management assessed the impairment on investment and recognised $348,138 impairment loss as at December 31, 2019. On August 15, 2019, the license purchase agreement signed on February 15, 2019 was amended. The terms of the agreement are summarized as follows: 3

Ion Energy Ltd. (Formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp.) Management Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended March 31, 2022. The purchase price payable for the License shall be an aggregate amount of US$1,000,000 and 4,000,000 common shares in the capital stock of Ion.

o On the date of amendment of the agreement US$100,000 in cash and 4,000,000 Common Shares. o On completion of Ion Parent completing a going public transaction and listing of the Common Shares

on a recognized Canadian stock exchange, US$400,000 in cash.

o On completion of an initial exploration program as recommended by a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 prepared for the Baavhai Uul project located in Sukhbaatar province, US$200,000 in cash.

o On completion of a feasibility study as such term shall be defined in the Technical Report, US$200,000 in cash.

o On the issuance of a mining license for the Baavhai Uul project located in Sukhbaatar province, US$100,000 in cash. The original fair value of the license was capitalized to the Baavhai Uul Project - Exploration at $667,130 in the Statement of Financial Position. The difference noted in the fair value arising from the amendment to the agreement was treated as a loss on amendment of agreement and was recorded as a loss in the Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss. As at December 31, 2021, scheduled payments (i) and (ii) have been paid to the Seller. Payment (iii) has been recorded in accrued liabilities as the Company expects to reach this milestone in 2022. The remaining terms will be reflected in the financial position of the Company once it is probable the conditions for payment will be met. On September 1, 2019, the Company has closed its private placement financing announced earlier by issuing 2,010,250 shares for cash at a value of $0.20. On September 10, 2019, the Company issued 2,500,000 shares to its directors and consultants to settle debt at a value of $0.20. On March 18, 2020, the shareholders of Ion Energy cancelled their interests in 20,021,448 common shares. On August 27, 2020, the Company announced that it has completed its previously announced qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Old Ion Energy. As previously announced, the parties received conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on March 30, 2020. For additional information about the Qualifying Transaction, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 20, 2019, November 18, 2019, December 19, 2019, January 30, 2020, April 3, 2020 and August 4, 2020, each of which is available at www.sedar.com. Pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction: Spirit Banner implemented, immediately prior to the completion of the amalgamation (referred to below) a share consolidation of Spirit Banner's 19,030,780 issued and outstanding common shares (the "Spirit Banner Shares") on the basis of one new Spirit Banner Share for every two existing Spirit Banner Shares;

Old Ion Energy and 2724661 Ontario Limited ("Spirit Banner SubCo"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, have amalgamated and continued on as a new corporation under the name "Ion Energy Holdings Ltd." ("AmalCo");

Each one issued and outstanding common share of Old Ion Energy has been cancelled and replaced by one issued and outstanding common share of the Company;

All of the property and assets of each of Old Ion Energy and Spirit Banner SubCo have become the property 4