ION Geophysical : Investor Presentat – November 2021

ION - An innovative, asset light global technology company
ION
IS POWERING
DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS
ION delivers powerful data-drivendecision-making to offshore energy and maritime operations markets.
Transforming information into insights, we enable clients to improve decisions and results.
Data
Data
z
Analytics
Insights
ION - An innovative, asset light global technology company
HEADQUARTERS
HOUSTON,
3D Subsurface Data
TEXAS
2D Subsurface Data
Technology-focusedfirm for 50+ years
Listed on the NYSE under the ticker IO
HQ in Houston with 10 global offices
400 staff, >20% with advanced degrees
Innovative with large IP portfolio
~450 patents and pending applications
~10% revenues invested in R&D annually
New strategy focused on generating value and doing fewer things better
FY-20$123M rev $18M Adj EBITDA
FY-19$175M rev $32M Adj EBITDA
3 Please see the appendix for reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures.
ION Business Segments and Strategy
Offshore Energy Data (EPTS)
Operations Optimization
~75% Revenues
~25% Revenues
~$4B Market
~$10B Market
Subsurface database helps optimally find and develop energy safely, efficiently and sustainably.
Increase market share by providing new 3D multi-client data with higher earnings potential.
Mission critical software and hardware optimize vessel movements and operations.
Expand software success into new attractive markets, initially energy logistics and ports.
Diversifying into 2 much larger markets with higher earnings potential
ION Empowers Clients to Achieve their ESG Ambitions
Sustainability is a critical priority for our customers and our company
Offshore data and digitalization are key ingredients for enabling:
Optimize Maritime Operations
Sustainable Optimize
use of marine energy
resources development
Combat Support
climate energy
change transition
Enhance Offshore Energy
Enhance situational awareness and security
Safer, more efficient operations
Lower fuel emissions and CO 2
Reduce illegal fishing, trafficking, etc.
Reduce unproductive drilling activity
Optimize field development infrastructure
Increase efficiency and reduce CO 2 footprint of upstream operations
Assure safe operating environments with real-time infrastructure monitoring
Support new energy solutions, eg CCUS
