    IO   US4620442073

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION

(IO)
  Report
ION Geophysical : Investor Presentat – November 2021

11/22/2021 | 05:18pm EST
Powering Data-driven Decisions

July 2021

ION - An innovative, asset light global technology company

ION

IS POWERING DATA-DRIVENDECISIONS

ION delivers powerful data-drivendecision-making to offshore energy and maritime operations markets.

Transforming information into insights, we enable clients to improve decisions and results.

Data

Data

z

Analytics

Insights

2

ION - An innovative, asset light global technology company

HEADQUARTERS

HOUSTON,

3D Subsurface Data

TEXAS

2D Subsurface Data

  • Technology-focusedfirm for 50+ years
    • Listed on the NYSE under the ticker IO
    • HQ in Houston with 10 global offices
    • 400 staff, >20% with advanced degrees
  • Innovative with large IP portfolio
    • ~450 patents and pending applications
    • ~10% revenues invested in R&D annually
  • New strategy focused on generating value and doing fewer things better
    • FY-20$123M rev $18M Adj EBITDA
    • FY-19$175M rev $32M Adj EBITDA

3 Please see the appendix for reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures.

ION Business Segments and Strategy

Offshore Energy Data (EPTS)

Operations Optimization

~75% Revenues

~25% Revenues

~$4B Market

~$10B Market

Overview

Ambition

Subsurface database helps optimally find and develop energy safely, efficiently and sustainably.

Increase market share by providing new 3D multi-client data with higher earnings potential.

Mission critical software and hardware optimize vessel movements and operations.

Expand software success into new attractive markets, initially energy logistics and ports.

Diversifying into 2 much larger markets with higher earnings potential

4

ION Empowers Clients to Achieve their ESG Ambitions

Sustainability is a critical priority for our customers and our company

Offshore data and digitalization are key ingredients for enabling:

Optimize Maritime Operations

Sustainable Optimize

use of marine energy

resources development

Combat Support

climate energy

change transition

Enhance Offshore Energy

  • Enhance situational awareness and security
  • Safer, more efficient operations
  • Lower fuel emissions and CO2
  • Reduce illegal fishing, trafficking, etc.
  • Reduce unproductive drilling activity
  • Optimize field development infrastructure
  • Increase efficiency and reduce CO2 footprint of upstream operations
  • Assure safe operating environments with real-time infrastructure monitoring
  • Support new energy solutions, eg CCUS

5

Disclaimer

ION Geophysical Corporation published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:17:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
