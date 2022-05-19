Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ION Geophysical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IO   US4620442073

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION

(IO)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/19 03:59:47 pm EDT
0.1600 USD   -68.63%
05:45pION GEOPHYSICAL : receives notice of delisting proceedings from NYSE - Form 8-K
PU
09:23aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
03:05aNYSE Starts Proceedings to Delist Ion Geophysical
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ION Geophysical : receives notice of delisting proceedings from NYSE - Form 8-K

05/19/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ION receives notice of delisting proceedings from NYSE

HOUSTON - May 18, 2021 - ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) announced today that is has received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common stock of ION Geophysical Corporation (the "Company") - ticker symbol IO - from the Exchange. NYSE Regulation reached its decision to delist the common stock pursuant to Listed Company Manual Section 802.01B, because the Company had fallen below the NYSE's continued listing standard requiring listed companies to maintain a minimum average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading day period of at least $15 million. Trading in the Company's common stock was suspended after market close on the NYSE on May 18, 2022.

The Company expects that the Company's common stock will be quoted on the OTC Expert MarketSM.

.

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy and maritime operations markets, enabling clients to optimize investments and results through access to our data, software and distinctive analytics. Learn more at iongeo.com.

Contacts

ION (Investor relations)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Mike Morrison, +1 281.933.3339

mike.morrison@iongeo.com

ION (Investor relations)

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sharon Wang-Stockton, +1 281.933.3339

sharon.wang-stockton@iongeo.com

The information herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include information and other statements that are not of historical fact. Actual results may vary materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to consummate the restructuring transactions; the Company's ability to obtain Bankruptcy Court approval with respect to motions or other requests made to the Bankruptcy Court; the ability of the Company to confirm and consummate the Plan; the Company's ability to comply with the milestones set forth in the Restructuring Support Agreement; the effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on the Company's liquidity or results of operations or business prospects; the effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on the Company's business and the interests of various constituents; the length of time that the Company will operate under Chapter 11 protection; risks associated with third-party motions in the Chapter 11 Cases; increased levels of employee attrition during the Chapter 11 Cases; the impacts of the Company's delisting by the NYSE; the risks associated with the timing and development of ION Geophysical Corporation's products and services; pricing pressure; decreased demand; changes in oil prices; agreements made or adhered to by members of OPEC and other oil producing countries to maintain production levels; the COVID-19 pandemic; the ultimate benefits of our restructuring transactions; political, execution, regulatory, and currency risks; the outcome or changes, if any, of our consideration of various strategic alternatives; and the impact to our liquidity in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, including the war in Ukraine. For additional information regarding these various risks and uncertainties, see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on February 12, 2021, and our Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021, filed on May 6, 2021, August 12, 2021, and November 3, 2021, respectively. Additional risk factors, which could affect actual results, are disclosed by the Company in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed during the year. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

ION Geophysical Corporation published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2022 21:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION
05:45pION GEOPHYSICAL : receives notice of delisting proceedings from NYSE - Form 8-K
PU
09:23aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
03:05aNYSE Starts Proceedings to Delist Ion Geophysical
MT
05/18ION receives notice of delisting proceedings from NYSE
AQ
05/09Ion Geophysical Creditors Call Restructuring Plan 'Troubling'
DJ
05/09Final DIP Financing Approved for ION Geophysical Corporation
CI
05/09Modified Disclosure Statement Conditionally Approved for ION Geophysical Corporation
CI
05/03ION completes Colombia Caribe 2D reprocessing program providing enhanced regional under..
AQ
05/03Bidding Procedure Approved for ION Geophysical Corporation
CI
04/25SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Slide in Late Monday Trading Amid Oil Price Drop
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 123 M - -
Net income 2020 -37,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 152 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,93x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,2 M 10,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 360
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ION Geophysical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Theron Usher Executive Vice President & COO-GX Technology
Michael L. Morrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Martial Lapeyre Director
Steven A. Bate Chief Administrative Officer
S. James Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION-57.99%10
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED43.41%58 136
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY43.97%34 106
HALLIBURTON COMPANY57.41%32 471
NOV INC.35.94%7 235
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-12.63%3 763