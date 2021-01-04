Log in
ION Geophysical Corporation    IO

ION awarded first proprietary commercial deployment of Gemini for Super Major

01/04/2021 | 05:50pm EST
HOUSTON, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced the first proprietary commercial deployment of the Company’s Gemini™ extended frequency source technology for a Super Major. Following the technology’s commercialization in September, energy companies have specified Gemini in a number of proprietary tenders, the first of which is expected to begin in January. Gemini uniquely supports the industry’s shift to increasingly novel acquisition methodologies for enhanced subsurface imaging and decision-making across the E&P life cycle.  

Since its development, the technology has demonstrated broader functionality and appeal, expanding its market applicability. For example, in this long offset 3D towed streamer survey, Gemini’s broad source spectrum will improve subsurface characterization of a moderately complex geologic area with greater operational efficiency and considerably less environmental impact. The innovative source significantly extends low frequencies, while limiting higher frequencies to a more ecologically friendly range.

“This award demonstrates the value of our innovative Gemini technology to help energy companies optimize exploration and development decisions for the most promising prospects in their portfolios,” said Ken Williamson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of ION’s E&P Technology and Services group. “The sector is rapidly adopting creative acquisition techniques to enhance image quality in both towed streamer and seabed surveys. Gemini is proving to be an integral enabling technology that efficiently supports substantially improved data quality and lower environmental impact desired by the industry. This project also expands the geographies in which permits have been issued, further validating the technology’s environmental credentials and ease of permitting. In order to meet market demand, we are rapidly expanding our capacity and seeking regulatory approval in additional jurisdictions.”

To learn more, visit iongeo.com/Gemini.

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, ports and defense industries, enabling clients to optimize operations and deliver superior returns. Learn more at iongeo.com.

Contacts

ION (Investor relations)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mike Morrison, +1 281.879.3615
mike.morrison@iongeo.com

ION (Media relations)

Vice President, Communications
Rachel White, +1 281.781.1168
rachel.white@iongeo.com

The information herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include information and other statements that are not of historical fact. Actual results may vary materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the risks associated with the timing and development of ION Geophysical Corporation's products and services; pricing pressure; decreased demand; changes in oil prices; agreements made or adhered to by members of OPEC and other oil producing countries to maintain production levels; the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to complete the Restructuring Transactions and other related matters in a timely manner, if at all; and political, execution, regulatory, and currency risks. For additional information regarding these various risks and uncertainties, see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed on February 6, 2020. Additional risk factors, which could affect actual results, are disclosed by the Company in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed during the year. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 124 M - -
Net income 2020 -32,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,4 M 36,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ION Geophysical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 2,43 $
Spread / Highest target 188%
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Theron Usher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Martial Lapeyre Chairman
Michael L. Morrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jacques P. Leveille Executive Vice President-Technology
S. James Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION0.00%36
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED0.00%30 388
HALLIBURTON COMPANY0.00%16 708
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY0.00%14 299
ENERGY ABSOLUTE8.63%6 083
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.0.00%5 331
