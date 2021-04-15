Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ION Geophysical Corporation    IO

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION

(IO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ION revises settlement date of its Exchange Offer and Rights Offering

04/15/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) (the “Company” or “ION”) today announced it is revising the previously announced settlement date of its Exchange Offer and Rights Offering. The extension is to enable all of the required information, exchange and clearing agents to finish validating, tabulating and processing the subscriptions given the complexity of the transactions. The Company now expects to settle on or about Monday, April 19, 2021.

The Rights Offering and Exchange Offer are being made pursuant to registration statements on Form S-1 and Form S-4, respectively, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Holders of ION Common Stock and Old Notes may obtain a copy of each prospectus free of charge on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by contacting D.F. King & Co., Inc. at 1 (877) 732-3617 or ion@dfking.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy and maritime operations markets, enabling clients to optimize investments and results through access to our data, software and distinctive analytics. Learn more at iongeo.com.

Contacts

ION (Investor relations)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mike Morrison, +1 281.879.3615
mike.morrison@iongeo.com

ION (Media relations)

Vice President, Communications
Rachel White, +1 281.781.1168
rachel.white@iongeo.com

The information herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include information and other statements that are not of historical fact. Actual results may vary materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the risks associated with the timing and development of ION Geophysical Corporation's products and services; pricing pressure; decreased demand; changes in oil prices; agreements made or adhered to by members of OPEC and other oil producing countries to maintain production levels; the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to complete the Restructuring Transactions and other related matters in a timely manner, if at all; and political, execution, regulatory, and currency risks. For additional information regarding these various risks and uncertainties, see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on February 12, 2021, and our Form S-1 and Form S-4, each filed on January 29, 2021, and amended on February 12, 2021 and March 3, 2021. Additional risk factors, which could affect actual results, are disclosed by the Company in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed during the year. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION
05:49pION revises settlement date of its Exchange Offer and Rights Offering
GL
04/13ION announces expiration and results of its Exchange Offer and Rights Offerin..
GL
04/09SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Mostly Lower Before Markets Open on Friday
MT
04/09SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
04/08ION GEOPHYSICAL  : Inks Exclusive Agreement for 3D Multi-Client Programs Offshor..
MT
04/08ION awarded exclusive agreement for 3D multi-client programs offshore Kenya
GL
04/06ION GEOPHYSICAL CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
04/05ION announces preliminary first quarter 2021 results, an extension to partici..
GL
03/30ION GEOPHYSICAL  : finalizes plans to acquire second phase of North Sea 3D multi..
AQ
03/30ION GEOPHYSICAL  : Thinking about buying stock in Academy Sports & Outdoors, Ion..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 122 M - -
Net income 2021 -35,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,7 M 39,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 428
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ION Geophysical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,50 $
Last Close Price 2,34 $
Spread / Highest target 327%
Spread / Average Target 306%
Spread / Lowest Target 285%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Theron Usher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Morrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Martial Lapeyre Chairman
S. James Nelson Independent Director
John N. Seitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION-3.70%42
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED25.10%38 187
HALLIBURTON COMPANY14.60%19 247
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-2.40%15 595
NOV INC.0.51%5 391
DIALOG GROUP-10.14%4 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ