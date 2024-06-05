INVESTOR PRESENTATION

June 2024

Material in the U.S.

for a Sustainable Planet

: IONR

ASX : INR

www.ioneer.com

B Li

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared as a summary only and does not contain all information about ioneer Ltds (ioneer or the Company) assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses, prospects, and the rights and liabilities attaching to ioneer's securities. The securities issued by ioneer are considered speculative and there is no guarantee that they will make a return on the capital invested, that dividends will be paid on the shares or that there will be an increase in the value of the shares in the future.

ioneer does not purport to give financial or investment advice. No account has been taken of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any recipient of this presentation. Recipients of this presentation should carefully consider whether the securities issued by ioneer are an appropriate investment for them in light of their personal circumstances, including their financial and taxation position. Investors should make and rely upon their own enquiries before deciding to acquire or deal in the Company's securities.

Forward Looking Statements

Various statements in this presentation constitute statements relating to intentions, future acts and events which are generally classified as "forward looking statements". These forward-looking statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause those future acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from what is presented or implicitly portrayed in this presentation.

For example, future reserves described in this presentation may be based, in part, on market prices that may vary significantly from current levels. These variations may materially affect the timing or feasibility of particular developments.

Words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

ioneer cautions security holders and prospective security holders to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of ioneer only as of the date of this presentation.

The forward-looking statements made in this presentation relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Except as required by applicable regulations or by law, ioneer does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

Competent Persons Statement

In respect of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves referred to in this presentation and previously reported by the Company in accordance with JORC Code 2012, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the public reports titled "Rhyolite Ridge Ore Reserve Increased 280% to 60 million tonnes" dated 30 April 2020 and "Mineral Resource increases by 168% to 3.4 Mt lithium carbonate Underscores growth potential for U.S. supply chain" dated 26 April 2023, released on ASX. Further information regarding the Mineral Resource estimate can be found in that report. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the report continue to apply and have not materially changed.

In respect of production targets referred to in this presentation, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the public report titled "ioneer Delivers Definitive Feasibility that Confirms Rhyolite Ridge as a World-Class Lithium and Boron Project" dated 30 April 2020. Further information regarding the production estimates can be found in that report. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the report continue to apply and have not materially changed.

No offer of securities

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell ioneer securities in any jurisdiction or be treated or relied upon as a recommendation or advice by ioneer.

Reliance on third party information

The views expressed in this presentation contain information that has been derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by ioneer.

Lithium Carbonate Equivalent

The formula used for the Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) values quoted in this presentation is: LCE = (lithium carbonate tonnes produced + lithium hydroxide tonnes produced * 0.880

Note

All $'s in this presentation are US$'s except where otherwise noted.

: IONR

ASX : INR

www.ioneer.com

What Differentiates Ioneer from other emerging lithium companies

Permitting

Partnerships

Funding

Expecting to be fully

Binding agreements with

US$490 million conditional

permitted in 2024

Ford (SK), Toyota-Panasonic

financing from Sibanye-

and EcoPro

Stillwater

Debt

Engineering

Growth

US$700 million conditional

State of the art facility with

Multi-generational scale

loan from U.S. Dept of Energy

construction set to commence

potential with 3.4Mt LCE

Loan Programs Office

upon permitting approval

Mineral Resource Estimate

Over 70% complete

: IONR

ASX : INR

www.ioneer.com

FACT SHEET: DFS 2020

Economics1,2

Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project economics

A UNIQUE WORLD CLASS DEPOSIT WITH MULTI-GENERATIONAL

Location

Project Stage

Products

Mine Plan

Production

Binding Offtakes

All in sustaining cash cost

Nevada, USA

Bankable Feasibility Study (April, 2020)

Lithium Carbonate, Boric Acid

64Mt (2.5Mtpa x 26 years)

Li 22,000 tpa B 174,400 tpa

80% of Li production

US$2,510/t of LCE

Nevada Lithium

for the U.S EV B Li Supply Chain

Current Project

South Basin - still only partially drilled

  • Producing enough lithium to power ~400,000 EVs per year
  1. >20 ktpa of lithium carbonate and 174 ktpa of boric acid

Multiple organic expansion opportunities

o Resource update3 estimates

Rhyolite Ridge holds

enough lithium carbonate

to power over 50 million EVs

SCALE POTENTIAL AND

COMPELLING ECONOMICS

: IONR

ASX : INR

www.ioneer.com

EBITDA

US$288M (LOM)

After-tax NPV8

US$1.265B

After-tax IRR

20.8%

Price

Li Carb - US$11,740/t

assumptions

Boric Acid - US$710/t

Mine Life

26 years

    1. Further expansion potential pending additional exploration - North and South Basins
  2. See Company announcement titled "ioneer delivers DFS that confirms Rhyolite Ridge as a world-classlithium-boron Project" dated 30 April 2020. As noted on slide 14 of this presentation, since release of the DFS in April 2020, there has been considerable cost inflation and Ioneer expects a materially higher cost estimate and different Project economics from the DFS.
  3. See Company announcement titled "Rhyolite Ridge Ore Reserve Increased 280% to 60 million tonnes" dated 30 April 2020.
  4. See Company announcement titled "Mineral Resource increases by 168% to 3.4Mt lithium carbonate" dated 26 April 2023

2024 Catalysts

Updated

Updated

Updated

Capex / Opex

Resource

Reserve &

Estimate

Mine Plan

Final

Federal

Final

Environmental

Record of

Investment

Impact

Decision

Decision

Statement

: IONR

ASX : INR

www.ioneer.com

www.ioneer.com.

ir@ioneer.com

: IONR

ASX : INR

www.ioneer.com

Corporate Snapshot

Total Shareholder Composition

Capital Structure

(As at 30 May 2024)

Shares Outstanding (see next slide on Equity Raise)

2.3b

Performance Rights And Options Outstanding

36.8m

Cash Balance - 31 March 2024

US$19m

Equity Placement - April 2024

US$25.1m

Share Price ASX - 30 May 2024

A$0.20

ADR Price NASDAQ (1 ADR = 40 ASX Shares)

US$5.60

at 29 February 2024

23.9%

Unanalysed

2.6%

Brokers

3.9%

Unallocated DRs

5.8%

Related Parties

13.3%

Corporation/Non-Profit

26.5%

Institutional Investors

23.9%

Retail

Market Capitalisation

A$477m

Total Shares by Geography

Research Coverage

at 29 February 2024

23.9%

Unanalysed

7.1%

Rest of the World

2.1%

Rest of Europe

0.9%

United Kingdom

8.4%

Asia

30.3%

Australia

27.4%

North America

: IONR

ASX : INR

www.ioneer.com

*Cash balance is based off the latest quarterly information and is unaudited and unreviewed. See Company announcement titled "March 2024 - Quarterly Activities Report" dated 30 April 2024.

Company cash balance as at 31 December 2023 was US$28.0m

**Note: Assumes a USD:AUD exchange rate of $0.6539:$1:00.

Sources and Uses of Funds

Equity Raising provides critical funding to reach Final Investment Decision

  • Permitting timeline is now well-understood
  • Funds provide necessary liquidity to reach FID in Dec-24
  • Growing momentum in lithium prices
  • Strong support from US Government for Rhyolite Ridge
  • Robust pro forma balance sheet to achieve near term objectives

Pro Forma Cash Balance

As at 31 March 2024 (unaudited)*

$19.0m

Placement proceeds**

$25.1m

Sources of Funds

Uses of Funds

Proceeds from Capital

Advance detailed

$25.1m

engineering, vendor

$9.1m

Raising**

engineering, and Class II

cost estimate

Environmental, NEPA

and permitting

$2.9m

expenses

Financing costs (DOE

$1.3m

LPO loan)

Rhyolite Ridge owners

costs, working capital

$11.8m

and corporate costs

Total

$25.1m

Total

$25.1m

Pro Forma

$44.1m

*Cash balance is based off the latest quarterly information and is unaudited and unreviewed. See Company announcement titled "March 2024 - Quarterly Activities Report" dated 30 April 2024. Company cash balance as at 31 December 2023 was US$28.0m **Note: Assumes a USD:AUD exchange rate of $0.6539:$1:00.

: IONR

ASX : INR

www.ioneer.com

"The Biden-Harris administration understands the important role

Permitting (NEPA) Process mining will continue to play in the modern economy and the growing need for responsibly sourced critical minerals to meet our climate, infrastructure, and global competitiveness goals." Dr. Steve Feldgus, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Land and Minerals Management (BLM Rhyolite Ridge Press Release 12/04/2024)

Pre-permitting

Permitting Process

Dec 2022

June 2022

Listing of

2020

Tiehm's

Submitted revised

Submitted Mine

buckwheat and

2017

2019

Plan of Operations

Mine Plan of Operations

designation of

Jan - Mar 2023

Exercised

Commenced

to BLM and BLM

that incorporated

critical habitat

option to

environmental

contracted Stantec

additional key

under

Public scoping

acquire

baseline studies

to prepare and

commitments relating to

Endangered

comment

interest

complete EIS

buckwheat conservation

Species Act

period

We are Here

Expected

Q3 2024*

FWS Section 7

Expected 2027*

Biological Opinion

Rhyolite Ridge

Issued

Commences

Operations

2016

2020

Dec 2022

16 April 2024*

Expected

Q3 2024*

Acquired

Held pre-application

Publication

Draft

Final EIS

initial interest

meetings with BLM

of Notice of

Environmental

Published

in Rhyolite

2018

Intent by BLM

Impact

(30-day agency

Ridge Project

Statement

review period)

Notice level

Mid 2021

Issued - starts

(BLM-permitted)

Received

45-day public

exploration

1) Air Quality and

comment period

drilling activity

2) Water Pollution Control permits from Nevada

Expected Oct 2024* Record of Decision Issued by BLM

NEXT KEY PERMITTING MILESTONE IS THE COMPLETION OF THE DRAFT EIS COMMENT PERIOD

: IONR

ASX : INR

www.ioneer.com

* All future dates subject to change without notice

Proven & Experienced Team

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

JAMES D. CALAWAY Executive Chair Former Non-executivechair of Orocobre Ltd

BERNARD ROWE

Managing Director

CEO & Founder

ALAN DAVIES

Non-executive Director

Former Chief Executive,

Energy & Minerals of Rio Tinto

ROSE McKINNEY-JAMES

MARGARET WALKER

STEPHEN GARDINER

Non-executive Director

Non-executive Director

Non-executive Director

Former President and CEO

Former VP Engineering and

Former CFO Oil Search

of Corporation for Solar Tech

Technology Centers, Dow

& Renewable Resources

Chemical

EXECUTIVE TEAM

IAN BUCKNELL

MATT WEAVER

CHAD YEFTICH

KEN COON

YOSHIO NAGAI

CFO & Company Secretary

Snr VP Engineering &

VP Corporate Development

VP Human Resources

VP Commercial Sales

Operations

& External Affairs

& Marketing

: IONR

ASX : INR www.ioneer.com

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ioneer Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2024 22:46:02 UTC.