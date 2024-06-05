INVESTOR PRESENTATION
June 2024
Material in the U.S.
for a Sustainable Planet
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared as a summary only and does not contain all information about ioneer Ltds (ioneer or the Company) assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses, prospects, and the rights and liabilities attaching to ioneer's securities. The securities issued by ioneer are considered speculative and there is no guarantee that they will make a return on the capital invested, that dividends will be paid on the shares or that there will be an increase in the value of the shares in the future.
ioneer does not purport to give financial or investment advice. No account has been taken of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any recipient of this presentation. Recipients of this presentation should carefully consider whether the securities issued by ioneer are an appropriate investment for them in light of their personal circumstances, including their financial and taxation position. Investors should make and rely upon their own enquiries before deciding to acquire or deal in the Company's securities.
Forward Looking Statements
Various statements in this presentation constitute statements relating to intentions, future acts and events which are generally classified as "forward looking statements". These forward-looking statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause those future acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from what is presented or implicitly portrayed in this presentation.
For example, future reserves described in this presentation may be based, in part, on market prices that may vary significantly from current levels. These variations may materially affect the timing or feasibility of particular developments.
Words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
ioneer cautions security holders and prospective security holders to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of ioneer only as of the date of this presentation.
The forward-looking statements made in this presentation relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Except as required by applicable regulations or by law, ioneer does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.
Competent Persons Statement
In respect of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves referred to in this presentation and previously reported by the Company in accordance with JORC Code 2012, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the public reports titled "Rhyolite Ridge Ore Reserve Increased 280% to 60 million tonnes" dated 30 April 2020 and "Mineral Resource increases by 168% to 3.4 Mt lithium carbonate Underscores growth potential for U.S. supply chain" dated 26 April 2023, released on ASX. Further information regarding the Mineral Resource estimate can be found in that report. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the report continue to apply and have not materially changed.
In respect of production targets referred to in this presentation, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the public report titled "ioneer Delivers Definitive Feasibility that Confirms Rhyolite Ridge as a World-Class Lithium and Boron Project" dated 30 April 2020. Further information regarding the production estimates can be found in that report. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the report continue to apply and have not materially changed.
No offer of securities
Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell ioneer securities in any jurisdiction or be treated or relied upon as a recommendation or advice by ioneer.
Reliance on third party information
The views expressed in this presentation contain information that has been derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by ioneer.
Lithium Carbonate Equivalent
The formula used for the Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) values quoted in this presentation is: LCE = (lithium carbonate tonnes produced + lithium hydroxide tonnes produced * 0.880
All $'s in this presentation are US$'s except where otherwise noted.
What Differentiates Ioneer from other emerging lithium companies
Permitting
Partnerships
Funding
Expecting to be fully
Binding agreements with
US$490 million conditional
permitted in 2024
Ford (SK), Toyota-Panasonic
financing from Sibanye-
and EcoPro
Stillwater
Debt
Engineering
Growth
US$700 million conditional
State of the art facility with
Multi-generational scale
loan from U.S. Dept of Energy
construction set to commence
potential with 3.4Mt LCE
Loan Programs Office
upon permitting approval
Mineral Resource Estimate
Over 70% complete
FACT SHEET: DFS 2020
Economics1,2
Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project economics
A UNIQUE WORLD CLASS DEPOSIT WITH MULTI-GENERATIONAL
Location
Project Stage
Products
Mine Plan
Production
Binding Offtakes
All in sustaining cash cost
Nevada, USA
Bankable Feasibility Study (April, 2020)
Lithium Carbonate, Boric Acid
64Mt (2.5Mtpa x 26 years)
Li 22,000 tpa B 174,400 tpa
80% of Li production
US$2,510/t of LCE
Nevada Lithium
for the U.S EV B Li Supply Chain
Current Project
South Basin - still only partially drilled
- Producing enough lithium to power ~400,000 EVs per year
- >20 ktpa of lithium carbonate and 174 ktpa of boric acid
Multiple organic expansion opportunities
o Resource update3 estimates
Rhyolite Ridge holds
enough lithium carbonate
to power over 50 million EVs
SCALE POTENTIAL AND
COMPELLING ECONOMICS
EBITDA
US$288M (LOM)
After-tax NPV8
US$1.265B
After-tax IRR
20.8%
Price
Li Carb - US$11,740/t
assumptions
Boric Acid - US$710/t
Mine Life
26 years
- Further expansion potential pending additional exploration - North and South Basins
- See Company announcement titled "ioneer delivers DFS that confirms Rhyolite Ridge as a world-classlithium-boron Project" dated 30 April 2020. As noted on slide 14 of this presentation, since release of the DFS in April 2020, there has been considerable cost inflation and Ioneer expects a materially higher cost estimate and different Project economics from the DFS.
- See Company announcement titled "Rhyolite Ridge Ore Reserve Increased 280% to 60 million tonnes" dated 30 April 2020.
- See Company announcement titled "Mineral Resource increases by 168% to 3.4Mt lithium carbonate" dated 26 April 2023
2024 Catalysts
Updated
Updated
Updated
Capex / Opex
Resource
Reserve &
Estimate
Mine Plan
Final
Federal
Final
Environmental
Record of
Investment
Impact
Decision
Decision
Statement
Corporate Snapshot
Total Shareholder Composition
Capital Structure
(As at 30 May 2024)
Shares Outstanding (see next slide on Equity Raise)
2.3b
Performance Rights And Options Outstanding
36.8m
Cash Balance - 31 March 2024
US$19m
Equity Placement - April 2024
US$25.1m
Share Price ASX - 30 May 2024
A$0.20
ADR Price NASDAQ (1 ADR = 40 ASX Shares)
US$5.60
at 29 February 2024
23.9%
Unanalysed
2.6%
Brokers
3.9%
Unallocated DRs
5.8%
Related Parties
13.3%
Corporation/Non-Profit
26.5%
Institutional Investors
23.9%
Retail
Market Capitalisation
A$477m
Total Shares by Geography
Research Coverage
at 29 February 2024
23.9%
Unanalysed
7.1%
Rest of the World
2.1%
Rest of Europe
0.9%
United Kingdom
8.4%
Asia
30.3%
Australia
27.4%
North America
*Cash balance is based off the latest quarterly information and is unaudited and unreviewed. See Company announcement titled "March 2024 - Quarterly Activities Report" dated 30 April 2024.
Company cash balance as at 31 December 2023 was US$28.0m
**Note: Assumes a USD:AUD exchange rate of $0.6539:$1:00.
Sources and Uses of Funds
Equity Raising provides critical funding to reach Final Investment Decision
- Permitting timeline is now well-understood
- Funds provide necessary liquidity to reach FID in Dec-24
- Growing momentum in lithium prices
- Strong support from US Government for Rhyolite Ridge
- Robust pro forma balance sheet to achieve near term objectives
Pro Forma Cash Balance
As at 31 March 2024 (unaudited)*
$19.0m
Placement proceeds**
$25.1m
Sources of Funds
Uses of Funds
Proceeds from Capital
Advance detailed
$25.1m
engineering, vendor
$9.1m
Raising**
engineering, and Class II
cost estimate
Environmental, NEPA
and permitting
$2.9m
expenses
Financing costs (DOE
$1.3m
LPO loan)
Rhyolite Ridge owners
costs, working capital
$11.8m
and corporate costs
Total
$25.1m
Total
$25.1m
Pro Forma
$44.1m
*Cash balance is based off the latest quarterly information and is unaudited and unreviewed. See Company announcement titled "March 2024 - Quarterly Activities Report" dated 30 April 2024. Company cash balance as at 31 December 2023 was US$28.0m **Note: Assumes a USD:AUD exchange rate of $0.6539:$1:00.
"The Biden-Harris administration understands the important role
Permitting (NEPA) Process mining will continue to play in the modern economy and the growing need for responsibly sourced critical minerals to meet our climate, infrastructure, and global competitiveness goals." Dr. Steve Feldgus, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Land and Minerals Management (BLM Rhyolite Ridge Press Release 12/04/2024)
Pre-permitting
Permitting Process
Dec 2022
June 2022
Listing of
2020
Tiehm's
Submitted revised
Submitted Mine
buckwheat and
2017
2019
Plan of Operations
Mine Plan of Operations
designation of
Jan - Mar 2023
Exercised
Commenced
to BLM and BLM
that incorporated
critical habitat
option to
environmental
contracted Stantec
additional key
under
Public scoping
acquire
baseline studies
to prepare and
commitments relating to
Endangered
comment
interest
complete EIS
buckwheat conservation
Species Act
period
We are Here
Expected
Q3 2024*
FWS Section 7
Expected 2027*
Biological Opinion
Rhyolite Ridge
Issued
Commences
Operations
2016
2020
Dec 2022
16 April 2024*
Expected
Q3 2024*
Acquired
Held pre-application
Publication
Draft
Final EIS
initial interest
meetings with BLM
of Notice of
Environmental
Published
in Rhyolite
2018
Intent by BLM
Impact
(30-day agency
Ridge Project
Statement
review period)
Notice level
Mid 2021
Issued - starts
(BLM-permitted)
Received
45-day public
exploration
1) Air Quality and
comment period
drilling activity
2) Water Pollution Control permits from Nevada
Expected Oct 2024* Record of Decision Issued by BLM
NEXT KEY PERMITTING MILESTONE IS THE COMPLETION OF THE DRAFT EIS COMMENT PERIOD
* All future dates subject to change without notice
Proven & Experienced Team
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
JAMES D. CALAWAY Executive Chair Former Non-executivechair of Orocobre Ltd
BERNARD ROWE
Managing Director
CEO & Founder
ALAN DAVIES
Non-executive Director
Former Chief Executive,
Energy & Minerals of Rio Tinto
ROSE McKINNEY-JAMES
MARGARET WALKER
STEPHEN GARDINER
Non-executive Director
Non-executive Director
Non-executive Director
Former President and CEO
Former VP Engineering and
Former CFO Oil Search
of Corporation for Solar Tech
Technology Centers, Dow
& Renewable Resources
Chemical
EXECUTIVE TEAM
IAN BUCKNELL
MATT WEAVER
CHAD YEFTICH
KEN COON
YOSHIO NAGAI
CFO & Company Secretary
Snr VP Engineering &
VP Corporate Development
VP Human Resources
VP Commercial Sales
Operations
& External Affairs
& Marketing
