The directors of ioneer Ltd present their report, together with the condensed consolidated financial statements of ioneer Ltd ('ioneer' or the 'Company') and its controlled entities (collectively the Group) for the six months ended 31 December 2023 ('half-year') and the Auditor's review report thereon. The financial statements are presented in US dollars.





Directors

The following persons were directors of the Company during the whole of the financial period and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:





Mr. J.D. Calaway (Executive Chairman) Appointed Non-executive Director 5 April 2017, Executive Chairman 1 July 2020 Mr. B. Rowe (Managing Director) Appointed 1 August 2017 Mr. A. Davies (Non-executive Director) Appointed 22 May 2017 Mr. S. Gardiner (Non-executive Director) Appointed 25 August 2022 Ms. R. McKinney-James (Non-executive Director) Appointed 1 February 2021 Ms. M. Walker (Non-executive Director) Appointed 1 February 2021





Results and review of operations

The Group reported a consolidated comprehensive loss of $2.6m for the half year ending 31 December 2023 (2022: loss: $6.3m).





Further details of the Group's performance can be found in the 'Summary of Performance and Financial Position' review on page 4.





Principal activities

The principal activity of the Group continues to be the development of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project ('Rhyolite Ridge' or 'Project') in Nevada, United States of America.





Rhyolite Ridge is one of the largest lithium and boron deposits in the world and has the potential to become a strategic, long-life source of lithium and boron. The Project is located close to existing infrastructure and is well positioned to become a major US domestic lithium producer capable of supplying a meaningful portion of future American lithium demand.





No significant change in the nature of these activities occurred during the half year.



Significant changes in the state of affairs

There were no significant changes in the state of affairs of the Group during the half year.



Matters subsequent to the end of the financial period

The directors are not aware of any matter of material circumstance which has arisen since the end of the half year ending 31 December 2023 which would be expected to have a material effect on the financial and operating performance or results of the Group.





Dividends

The directors have determined that there will be no dividend paid in respect of the half year ending 31 December 2023 (2022: $nil). No dividends have been proposed or paid since the start of the financial year.



Operating and financial performance

The operating and financial performance review forms part of the Directors' Report and has been prepared in accordance with section 299A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The information provided aims to assist users to better understand the operations and financial position of the Group.





Summary of performance and financial position





Half year ended Unit 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 % Change Total operating cash flows $'000 (4,554 ) (7,286 ) 37 % Investing cash flows $'000 (20,376 ) (16,873 ) (21 %) Financing cash flows - equity $'000 8 (122 ) 107 % Total cash decreased in the half year (24,922 ) (24,281 ) Net loss after tax (2,747 ) (5,811 ) 53 %





Balance as at Unit 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 % Cash $'000 27,989 69,297 (60 %) Capitalised exploration for period $'000 19,959 15,157 32 % Net assets $'000 196,294 198,315 (1 %)









Unit 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 % Change Mineral Resource: Measure and Indicated mt 294.5 127.0 131.9

Inferred mt 65.7 19.5 236.9 Mineral Resource: Total (1) mt 360.2 146.5 145.8





(1) Further detail on Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves can be found in the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2023.





The Group recorded a loss from ordinary activities for the period of $2.7 million (2022: loss $5.8 million).





The net assets of ioneer decreased slightly to $196.3 million as at 31 December 2023, from $197.4 million at 30 June 2023, due primarily to a lower cash balance offset by continued investment in the Rhyolite Ridge asset and lower total liabilities.





Exploration and evaluation expenditure for the first half of FY2024 was $20.0 million (first half FY2023 $15.2 million) incurred advancing the engineering and permitting of the Project.





Cash at 31 December 2023 was $28.0 million (30 June 2023: $69.3 million).



Highlights for the half year ended 31 December 2023





State & Federal permitting process





● Rhyolite Ridge continued to advance through the NEPA permitting process with no major issues or delays. Key milestone achieved, including completion by Bureau of Land Management of the draft EIS.





Environmental





● Endangered Species Act Section 7 Consultation began informally with the submittal and approval of the ERTI Buckwheat Protection Plan.

● The Company collected 3,600 Tiehm's buckwheat seeds from plants grown in our conservation center, in addition to the Rae Selling Berry Seed Bank completing the collection of an additional 8,000 seeds at site.





