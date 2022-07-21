Ioneer : Signs Binding Lithium Offtake Agreement with Ford - Form 6-K

ioneer Signs Binding Lithium Offtake Agreement with Ford

In support of end-to-end U.S. EV supply chain and Ford's plan, ioneer is supplying lithium from its Nevada operations for lithium-ion batteries planned for EVs built in America.

The 5-year binding agreement is for a total of 7,000 tpa of lithium carbonate from ioneer's Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron operation in Nevada and represents approximately 34% of annual output in the first 5 years of production.

21, July 2022 - ioneer Ltd (ioneer or the Company) (ASX: INR, NASDAQ: IONR), an emerging lithium-boron supplier, is pleased to announce it has signed a binding offtake supply agreement with Ford Motor Company. Under the agreement, ioneer will supply Ford with lithium carbonate from its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada.





Under the agreement, ioneer will deliver 7,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of lithium carbonate to Ford over a 5-year term, starting in 2025. Ford intends to utilize ioneer's lithium carbonate to produce batteries for use in Ford electric vehicles through BlueOval SK, the Ford-SK On battery manufacturing joint venture.





ioneer is expected to produce an annual average of approximately 20,600 tonnes of lithium carbonate/hydroxide along with approximately 174,400 tonnes of boric acid per year over the Rhyolite Ridge project's 26-year lifei. The dual production of lithium and boric acid allows ioneer to not only produce lithium in the U.S., but to do so at the bottom of the global cost curve. ioneer anticipates commencing production in the second half of 2025 to support urgent requirements for battery materials in the United States.



This agreement follows the earlier signing of an offtake agreementii representing approximately 34% of ioneer's annual lithium carbonate production from Rhyolite Ridge in the first three years of operation.





ioneer's Executive Chairman, James Calaway, said: