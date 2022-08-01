Ioneer : Signs Binding Lithium Offtake Agreement with Prime Planet Energy & Solutions - Form 6-K

PPES is a battery production company established through joint-investment between Toyota, the world's largest automotive manufacturer by revenue, and Panasonic, a leading battery manufacturer.





Under the Agreement, ioneer will deliver 4,000 tons per annum (tpa) of lithium carbonate to PPES over a 5-year term. PPES will utilise ioneer's lithium carbonate to produce batteries for use in U.S. electric vehicles.





ioneer is expected to produce an annual average of approximately 20,600 tonnes of lithium carbonate/hydroxide along with approximately 174,400 tonnes of boric acid per year over the Rhyolite Ridge project's 26-year life1. The dual production of lithium and boric acid allows ioneer to not only produce lithium in the U.S., but to do so at the very bottom of the global cost curve. ioneer anticipates commencing production in 2025 to support urgent requirements for battery materials in the United States.





This Agreement follows the two earlier binding offtake agreements2,3 and, in total represents the completion of pre-production lithium carbonate supply commitments it currently intends to make for Rhyolite Ridge.





Key terms of the Agreement with PPES include:



