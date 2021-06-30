Log in
    IONC   CA4622024095

IONIC BRANDS CORP.

(IONC)
CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Ionic Brands Corp. Warrants (IONC.WT)

06/30/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 30 juin/June 2021) Ionic Brands Corp. Warrants (the "Warrants") have been approved for listing.

Each whole Warrant shall entitle each Warrantholder thereof, upon exercise at any time after the issue thereof and prior to the Expiry Time, to acquire one (1) Warrant Share upon payment of the Exercise Price of $0.30.

See the Warrant Indenture for full details.

_________________________________

Les Warrants de Ionic Brands Corp. (les « Warrants ») ont été approuvés pour inscription.

Chaque bon de souscription entier permettra à chaque porteur de bons de souscription de celui-ci, lors de son exercice à tout moment après son émission et avant l'heure d'expiration, d'acquérir une (1) action sous bon de souscription sur paiement du prix d'exercice de 0,30 $.

Voir l'acte relatif aux bons de souscription pour tous les détails.

Issuer/Émetteur: Ionic Brands Corp. 2MAR2026 Warrants
Security Type/Titre: Warrants
Listing Date/Date de l’inscription: Le 5 juillet/July 2021
Symbol/Symbole: IONC.WT
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 77 695 502
CUSIP: 462202 12 8
ISIN: CA 462202 12 8 1
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Exercise Price/Prix ​​d'exercice: CAD $0.30/0,30 $
Expiry Date/date d'expiration: le 2 mars/March 2026
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

 

 

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for IONC.WT. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,97 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,68 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,7 M 14,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
EV / Sales 2020 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart IONIC BRANDS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ionic Brands Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John P. Gorst Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bryen Joseph Salas President, Director & General Manager
Nicole Rusaw-George Chief Financial Officer
Zachary W. Bell Chief Science Officer
Dan Devlin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IONIC BRANDS CORP.-10.00%16
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.18.04%10 237
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-3.90%9 702
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD70.92%7 669
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-7.23%3 346
CRONOS GROUP INC.21.83%3 299