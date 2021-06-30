CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Ionic Brands Corp. Warrants (IONC.WT)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 30 juin/June 2021) Ionic Brands Corp. Warrants (the "Warrants") have been approved for listing.

Each whole Warrant shall entitle each Warrantholder thereof, upon exercise at any time after the issue thereof and prior to the Expiry Time, to acquire one (1) Warrant Share upon payment of the Exercise Price of $0.30.

See the Warrant Indenture for full details.

Les Warrants de Ionic Brands Corp. (les « Warrants ») ont été approuvés pour inscription.

Chaque bon de souscription entier permettra à chaque porteur de bons de souscription de celui-ci, lors de son exercice à tout moment après son émission et avant l'heure d'expiration, d'acquérir une (1) action sous bon de souscription sur paiement du prix d'exercice de 0,30 $.

Voir l'acte relatif aux bons de souscription pour tous les détails.

Issuer/Émetteur: Ionic Brands Corp. 2MAR2026 Warrants Security Type/Titre: Warrants Listing Date/Date de l’inscription: Le 5 juillet/July 2021 Symbol/Symbole: IONC.WT Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 77 695 502 CUSIP: 462202 12 8 ISIN: CA 462202 12 8 1 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Exercise Price/Prix ​​d'exercice: CAD $0.30/0,30 $ Expiry Date/date d'expiration: le 2 mars/March 2026 Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for IONC.WT. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com