Ionic Brands : Commences Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market in the United States

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / IONIC BRANDS CORP. ('IONIC BRANDS' or the 'Company') (CSE:IONC) (OTCQB:IONKF) (FRA:IB3A), a multi-state, consumer focused premium and luxury cannabis brand portfolio Company and manufacturer of innovative cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products, is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the 'OTCQB') in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company's common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol 'IONKF.' The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol 'IONC'.

'The OTCQB offers investors increased visibility and transparency through high-quality disclosure, transparent trading and ease of access to Company information. We are excited to generate more liquidity for our shares and enhance our presence with U.S. investors,' said John Gorst, CEO of Ionic Brands.

The OTCQB is designed for early-stage and developing US and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. U.S. Investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Ionic Brands Corp.

The Company is dedicated to building a regionally based multi-state consumer packaged goods company with a highly respected cannabis concentrate brand portfolio with strong roots in the premium and luxury segments of vape, concentrates, flower and consumables. The cornerstone Brand of the portfolio, IONIC, is a top concentrates brand in Washington State along with its economy brand Dabulous and has aggressively expanded throughout the Pacific Northwest of the United States. The brand is currently operating in Washington and Oregon. IONIC BRANDS' strategy is to be the leader of the highest-value segments of the cannabis market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute 'forward-looking statements.' Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words 'expects,' 'plans', 'anticipates', 'believes', 'intends', 'estimates', 'projects', 'potential' and similar expressions, or that events or conditions 'will', 'would', 'may', 'could' or 'should' occur.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of IONIC BRANDS CORP. at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in State and/or municipal regulations of retail operations and changes in government regulations generally; the price for cannabis and related products will remain consistent and the consumer demand remains strong; availability of financing to the Company to develop retail locations; risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic; retention of key employees and management; market risks; concentration risks; operating history; competition; the risks associated with international and foreign operations and the other risks identified under the headings 'Risks and Uncertainties' in the management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the three months ended March 31, 2021, each as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. IONIC BRANDS CORP. is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. Ionic Brands Corp. operates in states that have implemented certain ownership restrictions that could have an implied negative impact on IFRS financial reporting results. Management continues to review compliance regulations in those states where these restrictions exist and will report on all operating activities from directly and indirectly owned operations or non-consolidated parties' operations.

