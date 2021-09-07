Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Ionic Brands Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IONC   CA4622024095

IONIC BRANDS CORP.

(IONC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ionic Brands : Commences Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market in the United States

09/07/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ionic Brands Commences Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market in the United States
Download as PDFSeptember 07, 2021

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / IONIC BRANDS CORP. ('IONIC BRANDS' or the 'Company') (CSE:IONC) (OTCQB:IONKF) (FRA:IB3A), a multi-state, consumer focused premium and luxury cannabis brand portfolio Company and manufacturer of innovative cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products, is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the 'OTCQB') in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company's common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol 'IONKF.' The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol 'IONC'.

'The OTCQB offers investors increased visibility and transparency through high-quality disclosure, transparent trading and ease of access to Company information. We are excited to generate more liquidity for our shares and enhance our presence with U.S. investors,' said John Gorst, CEO of Ionic Brands.

The OTCQB is designed for early-stage and developing US and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. U.S. Investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Ionic Brands Corp.

The Company is dedicated to building a regionally based multi-state consumer packaged goods company with a highly respected cannabis concentrate brand portfolio with strong roots in the premium and luxury segments of vape, concentrates, flower and consumables. The cornerstone Brand of the portfolio, IONIC, is a top concentrates brand in Washington State along with its economy brand Dabulous and has aggressively expanded throughout the Pacific Northwest of the United States. The brand is currently operating in Washington and Oregon. IONIC BRANDS' strategy is to be the leader of the highest-value segments of the cannabis market.

On behalf of IONIC BRANDS CORP.

John Gorst

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

For more information visit www.ionicbrands.com or contact:
investor.relations@ionicbrands.com
+1.253.248.7927

To stay better informed on the current events of the company, you can join our investor community at https://www.ionicbrands.com/investor-community

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute 'forward-looking statements.' Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words 'expects,' 'plans', 'anticipates', 'believes', 'intends', 'estimates', 'projects', 'potential' and similar expressions, or that events or conditions 'will', 'would', 'may', 'could' or 'should' occur.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of IONIC BRANDS CORP. at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in State and/or municipal regulations of retail operations and changes in government regulations generally; the price for cannabis and related products will remain consistent and the consumer demand remains strong; availability of financing to the Company to develop retail locations; risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic; retention of key employees and management; market risks; concentration risks; operating history; competition; the risks associated with international and foreign operations and the other risks identified under the headings 'Risks and Uncertainties' in the management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the three months ended March 31, 2021, each as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. IONIC BRANDS CORP. is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. Ionic Brands Corp. operates in states that have implemented certain ownership restrictions that could have an implied negative impact on IFRS financial reporting results. Management continues to review compliance regulations in those states where these restrictions exist and will report on all operating activities from directly and indirectly owned operations or non-consolidated parties' operations.

SOURCE: IONIC BRANDS CORP.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662914/Ionic-Brands-Commences-Trading-on-the-OTCQBR-Venture-Market-in-the-United-States

Released September 7, 2021

Disclaimer

Ionic Brands Corp. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 09:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IONIC BRANDS CORP.
05:12aIONIC BRANDS : Commences Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market in the United St..
PU
08/31Ionic Brands Corp. Announces Revenue Results for the Second Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
08/31IONIC BRANDS : Announces Record Sales of US$8.3 Million in Second Quarter 2021
PU
08/05Ionic Brands Corp. Announces Unaudited Sales Results for the Month of July 20..
CI
08/05IONIC BRANDS : IONIC Brands Corp.
AQ
08/05IONIC BRANDS : Provides Monthly Update on Financial Performance by Revenue and U..
PU
07/14Ionic Brands Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
07/05IONIC BRANDS : Provides MCTO Update
PU
06/30CSE BULLETIN : New Listing - Ionic Brands Corp. Warrants (IONC.WT)
NE
06/28IONIC BRANDS : Announces Record First Quarter of 2021 Proforma Financial Results..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,97 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,68 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,3 M 10,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
EV / Sales 2020 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart IONIC BRANDS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ionic Brands Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John P. Gorst Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bryen Joseph Salas President, Director & General Manager
Nicole Rusaw-George Chief Financial Officer
Zachary W. Bell Chief Science Officer
Dan Devlin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IONIC BRANDS CORP.-36.67%10
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-0.92%8 473
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD46.86%7 454
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-32.15%6 663
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-12.01%3 396
CRONOS GROUP INC.-7.81%2 426