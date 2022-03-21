Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Ionic Rare Earths Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IXR   AU0000081341

IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED

(IXR)
Ionic Rare Earths : 100% Success Rate Continues With Tranche 6 Drill Results

03/21/2022 | 06:30pm EDT
22 March 2022

For personal use only

100% SUCCESS RATE FOR PHASE 4 TRANCHE 6 INFILL DRILL RESULTS

  • Sixth and final Tranche of Phase 4 drilling results received with all 66 holes intersecting rare earth element (REE) mineralised clay above the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) cut-off grade, including the following outstanding near surface, thick REE grade bearing intervals:

RRMDD702

5.7 metres at 1,102 ppm TREO from 2.3 metres

RRMDD691

6.7 metres at 767 ppm TREO from 5.6 metres

RRMDD705

17.0 metres at 637 ppm TREO from 4.4 metres

RRMDD647

14.7 metres at 600 ppm TREO from 5.7 metres

RRMDD667

12.4 metres at 595 ppm TREO from 4.7 metres

  • This completes an outstanding Phase 4 drill program with all 432 holes drilled delivering results confirming REE bearing clays above the current MRE cut-off grade
  • The 100% success rate of Phase 4 drill program will now feed into the MRE update, which has commenced with expected delivery in Q2 2022

Ionic Rare Earths Limited ("IonicRE" or "the Company") (ASX: IXR) is pleased to announce the results of assays for Tranche Six (6) of the 8,220 metre Phase 4 drill program completed in October 2021 at the Makuutu Rare Earths Project ("Makuutu" or "the Project") in Uganda.

The Phase 4 drilling has confirmed that Makuutu is a large scale, ionic adsorption clay (IAC) hosted rare earth element (REE) project, with extension potential identified east and to the northwest. The Project is well supported by existing infrastructure and is one of a few confirmed IAC deposits identified globally, outside of China.

Drill assay results have been received for the final 66 drill holes of the program making up the Tranche 6 submission. The results are for holes drilled within the existing inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the large resource area I, located within RL00234.

All 66 holes reported in this announcement have delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade of 200 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide less CeO2 (TREO-CeO2)

Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290

www.ionicre.com.au

www.ionicre.com.au

For personal use only

and demonstrated mineralisation consistent with both the initial drilling phases (2019 and H1 2020) and the current MRE. The results add to the previous five tranches, which has now reported all 432 drill holes completed within the Phase 4 drill program returning clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade.

Area I shows a consistent REE mineralised profile, moderately lower grade than other areas of the project with a low degree of grade variability.

Ionic Rare Earths Managing Director Mr. Tim Harrison commented:

"These latest tranche 6 drill assays complete what has been an extraordinary drill program where all 432 drill holes completed have returned REE bearing clays above the cut-off grade which is a clear reflection of the significant scale and continuity of the mineralised system at Makuutu."

"With this batch, the Phase 4 drilling assay data have all been delivered, and the update MRE estimation has commenced. The Makuutu resource remains on course for a significant upgrade in confidence in the near term, with the MRE update advancing Makuutu another step closer to our goal of submitting a mining licence application later in 2022."

Tranche 6 Drilling Results

Assay results have been received for 66 holes in the sixth and final tranche of assays from the Makuutu Phase 4 drill program. The aim of the program is to increase MRE confidence in the Central Zone plus areas F, G, H and I, as illustrated in Figure 1. In addition, exploration targets C, E and the area between the Central Zone and Central Zone East have been infill drilled to support resource estimation of these zones. This is expected to add to the overall scale of the MRE at Makuutu given TREO-CeO2 grades and interval thicknesses delivered in these areas.

Figure 1 illustrates the drill status over the entire Makuutu Rare Earths Project area, including;

  1. the hole locations relevant to this announcement, shown in red;
  2. previously reported Phase 4 drill locations shown in black, and
  3. Phase 1 and 2 drilling from 2019 and 2020 are shown in grey.

The drill results received in Tranche six (6) consist of 66 infill holes drilled within the inferred resource Area I, designed to increase the drill density to a 200-metre grid.

All drill holes were mineralised with hole locations shown in Figure 2, and intercepts above the MRE cutoff grade of 200ppm TREO-CeO2 listed in Table 1. Area I is generally a lower grade area of the resource however it shows consistent clay thickness and grade distribution, with elevated insitu proportions of heavy rare earth elements (HREE). The infill drilling displays typical profile grade and thickness characteristics.

2

Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290

www.ionicre.com.au

www.ionicre.com.au

For personal use only

Figure 1: Phase 4 Drill Program status plan showing completed drill holes covering the Makuutu Rare Earths Project with the MRE and target areas.

Figure 2: Area I drill plan with Tranche 6 infill drill holes showing hole locations by drill intercept TREO grade and RRMDD drill hole ID. Previously reported holes shown in grey (Phase 1 and 2 drilling) and black (Phase 4 drilling).

3

Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290

www.ionicre.com.au

www.ionicre.com.au

Table 1: Makuutu Area I Tranche 6 drilling results above MRE cut-off grade of 200ppm TREO-CeO2.

Depth

Length

TREO

TREO-CeO2

HREO

CREO

Drill Hole ID

From

(metres)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(metres)

only

RRMDD646

5.0

9.7

487

315

150

177

RRMDD647

5.7

14.7

600

362

143

187

RRMDD648

6.9

4.1

436

283

135

160

RRMDD649

3.1

15.6

423

261

101

133

RRMDD650

4.5

19.4

506

310

116

154

RRMDD651

4.2

6.3

598

389

185

218

RRMDD652

2.0

10.8

493

295

110

147

RRMDD653

6.0

9.8

534

340

145

182

RRMDD654

2.5

9.7

604

382

156

201

RRMDD655

3.4

8.0

560

367

166

203

and

13.6

2.6

354

214

85

109

use

RRMDD656

3.9

12.9

501

312

123

160

RRMDD657

4.7

7.8

574

371

165

202

RRMDD658

5.1

11.2

584

395

194

230

RRMDD659

2.9

10.0

569

362

150

193

RRMDD660

4.6

10.1

490

324

156

181

RRMDD661

8.1

5.4

632

420

184

231

RRMDD662

3.5

6.9

560

369

175

206

RRMDD663

4.8

6.8

550

351

160

194

RRMDD664

4.6

9.2

567

381

174

214

RRMDD665

4.1

6.5

592

378

157

200

personal

RRMDD666

3.9

14.3

506

319

126

163

RRMDD667

2.6

12.4

595

387

160

202

RRMDD687

7.2

7.4

585

401

178

224

RRMDD668

4.7

4.4

583

380

172

209

RRMDD669

5.0

13.0

546

343

130

173

RRMDD670

5.4

7.2

546

344

144

181

RRMDD671

4.4

10.7

534

333

130

169

RRMDD672

4.3

9.8

557

357

140

180

RRMDD673

5.2

7.9

568

346

135

176

RRMDD674

3.8

14.6

500

317

120

160

RRMDD675

5.3

10.6

567

372

148

193

RRMDD676

3.4

16.3

491

308

116

156

RRMDD677

4.0

16.4

530

341

136

177

RRMDD678

4.5

10.6

580

373

161

202

RRMDD679

4.8

10.5

480

314

135

170

RRMDD680

3.1

5.2

648

456

208

255

RRMDD681

4.6

6.4

753

476

189

248

RRMDD682

4.2

10.0

470

290

112

147

RRMDD683

5.4

9.7

507

328

139

176

RRMDD684

4.1

13.4

525

326

133

173

RRMDD685

2.8

13.0

532

350

135

180

RRMDD686

6.3

6.5

541

361

176

207

For

RRMDD688

5.4

11.1

536

344

131

177

RRMDD689

5.5

9.9

571

370

164

203

RRMDD690

4.3

9.6

526

335

133

175

RRMDD691

5.6

6.7

767

556

266

317

RRMDD692

4.5

5.3

699

491

208

268

RRMDD693

4.9

12.6

514

325

135

171

RRMDD694

3.0

3.3

784

526

205

274

RRMDD695

6.7

9.2

552

347

124

173

RRMDD696

1.1

1.8

843

519

198

259

RRMDD697

5.6

10.3

512

323

134

171

RRMDD698

2.5

9.3

499

303

117

154

and

15.8

2.4

382

217

86

111

RRMDD699

4.9

11.3

491

311

124

161

RRMDD700

1.3

2.9

589

364

143

187

RRMDD701

4.1

12.0

591

367

146

189

RRMDD702

2.3

5.7

1102

828

370

464

4

Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290

www.ionicre.com.au

www.ionicre.com.au

For personal use only

RRMDD703

6.0

7.0

576

389

178

219

RRMDD704

2.8

6.2

682

439

180

232

RRMDD705

4.4

17.0

637

403

158

211

RRMDD706

3.7

11.5

538

354

155

192

RRMDD707

5.0

7.6

524

348

160

191

RRMDD708

5.0

10.3

542

357

148

186

RRMDD709

5.9

7.5

580

365

144

188

RRMDD710

4.9

15.5

523

321

129

163

RRMDD711

4.5

14.4

470

286

107

142

Note: Rounding may create arithmetic differences

TREO, HREO and CREO definitions provided within JORC Table 1.

Phase 4 Drilling Program and MRE

The Phase 4 drill program totaled 8,220 metres of drilling (432 holes) with the objective of increasing the resource confidence to JORC Indicated status over most of the current resource. The drill program was the largest undertaken on the Project to date and will be followed by a MRE update currently anticipated to be finalised in Q2 2022.

All 432 holes have now been reported and resource modelling for the MRE update has commenced. All of the holes drilled in the Phase 4 drill program returned REE bearing clays above the current MRE cut-off grade, consisting of;

  • Tranche 1 (ASX: 16 Sept 2021); All 50 holes reported in this announcement delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade.
  • Tranche 2 (ASX: 25 Nov 2021); All 60 holes reported in this announcement delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade.
  • Tranche 3 (ASX: 20 Dec 2021); All 71 holes reported in this announcement delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade.
  • Tranche 4 (ASX: 6 Jan 2022); All 75 holes reported in this announcement have delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade.
  • Tranche 5 (ASX: 7 Feb 2022); All 110 holes reported in this announcement have delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade.
  • Tranche 6 (this announcement); All 66 holes reported in this announcement have delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade.

The Company now looks forward to the completion of the updated MRE estimate which will then be used as part of the Feasibility Study and Mining Licence Application (MLA) the company is planning on submitting before the end of October 2022.

Table 2: Makuutu Rare Earths Project core hole details this Announcement (Datum UTM WGS84 Zone 36N).

UTM

UTM

Elevation

Hole Length

Drill Hole ID

North

Drill Type

Azimuth

Inclination

East (m.)

(m.a.s.l.)

EOH (m.)

(m.)

RRMDD646

576793

57795

1148

HQ3

16.8

0

-90

RRMDD647

576598

58800

1138

HQ3

24.1

0

-90

RRMDD648

576599

57799

1144

HQ3

15.0

0

-90

RRMDD649

577208

57817

1150

HQ3

21.7

0

-90

RRMDD650

576594

58614

1138

HQ3

27.5

0

-90

5

Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290

www.ionicre.com.au

www.ionicre.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ionic Rare Earths Limited published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
