Ionic Rare Earths : 100% Success Rate Continues With Tranche 6 Drill Results

and demonstrated mineralisation consistent with both the initial drilling phases (2019 and H1 2020) and the current MRE. The results add to the previous five tranches, which has now reported all 432 drill holes completed within the Phase 4 drill program returning clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade.

Area I shows a consistent REE mineralised profile, moderately lower grade than other areas of the project with a low degree of grade variability.

Ionic Rare Earths Managing Director Mr. Tim Harrison commented:

"These latest tranche 6 drill assays complete what has been an extraordinary drill program where all 432 drill holes completed have returned REE bearing clays above the cut-off grade which is a clear reflection of the significant scale and continuity of the mineralised system at Makuutu."

"With this batch, the Phase 4 drilling assay data have all been delivered, and the update MRE estimation has commenced. The Makuutu resource remains on course for a significant upgrade in confidence in the near term, with the MRE update advancing Makuutu another step closer to our goal of submitting a mining licence application later in 2022."

Tranche 6 Drilling Results

Assay results have been received for 66 holes in the sixth and final tranche of assays from the Makuutu Phase 4 drill program. The aim of the program is to increase MRE confidence in the Central Zone plus areas F, G, H and I, as illustrated in Figure 1. In addition, exploration targets C, E and the area between the Central Zone and Central Zone East have been infill drilled to support resource estimation of these zones. This is expected to add to the overall scale of the MRE at Makuutu given TREO-CeO2 grades and interval thicknesses delivered in these areas.

Figure 1 illustrates the drill status over the entire Makuutu Rare Earths Project area, including;

the hole locations relevant to this announcement, shown in red; previously reported Phase 4 drill locations shown in black, and Phase 1 and 2 drilling from 2019 and 2020 are shown in grey.

The drill results received in Tranche six (6) consist of 66 infill holes drilled within the inferred resource Area I, designed to increase the drill density to a 200-metre grid.

All drill holes were mineralised with hole locations shown in Figure 2, and intercepts above the MRE cutoff grade of 200ppm TREO-CeO2 listed in Table 1. Area I is generally a lower grade area of the resource however it shows consistent clay thickness and grade distribution, with elevated insitu proportions of heavy rare earth elements (HREE). The infill drilling displays typical profile grade and thickness characteristics.