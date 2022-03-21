Ionic Rare Earths : 100% Success Rate Continues With Tranche 6 Drill Results

Sixth and final Tranche of Phase 4 drilling results received with all 66 holes intersecting rare earth element (REE) mineralised clay above the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) cut-off grade, including the following outstanding near surface, thick REE grade bearing intervals:
RRMDD702
5.7 metres at 1,102 ppm TREO from 2.3 metres
RRMDD691
6.7 metres at 767 ppm TREO from 5.6 metres
RRMDD705
17.0 metres at 637 ppm TREO from 4.4 metres
RRMDD647
14.7 metres at 600 ppm TREO from 5.7 metres
RRMDD667
12.4 metres at 595 ppm TREO from 4.7 metres
This completes an outstanding Phase 4 drill program with all 432 holes drilled delivering results confirming REE bearing clays above the current MRE cut-off grade
The 100% success rate of Phase 4 drill program will now feed into the MRE update, which has commenced with expected delivery in Q2 2022
Ionic Rare Earths Limited ("IonicRE" or "the Company") (ASX: IXR) is pleased to announce the results of assays for Tranche Six (6) of the 8,220 metre Phase 4 drill program completed in October 2021 at the Makuutu Rare Earths Project ("Makuutu" or "the Project") in Uganda.
The Phase 4 drilling has confirmed that Makuutu is a large scale, ionic adsorption clay (IAC) hosted rare earth element (REE) project, with extension potential identified east and to the northwest. The Project is well supported by existing infrastructure and is one of a few confirmed IAC deposits identified globally, outside of China.
Drill assay results have been received for the final 66 drill holes of the program making up the Tranche 6 submission. The results are for holes drilled within the existing inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the large resource area I, located within RL00234.
All 66 holes reported in this announcement have delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade of 200 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide less CeO2 (TREO-CeO2)
and demonstrated mineralisation consistent with both the initial drilling phases (2019 and H1 2020) and the current MRE. The results add to the previous five tranches, which has now reported all 432 drill holes completed within the Phase 4 drill program returning clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade.
Area I shows a consistent REE mineralised profile, moderately lower grade than other areas of the project with a low degree of grade variability.
Ionic Rare Earths Managing Director Mr. Tim Harrison commented:
"These latest tranche 6 drill assays complete what has been an extraordinary drill program where all 432 drill holes completed have returned REE bearing clays above the cut-off grade which is a clear reflection of the significant scale and continuity of the mineralised system at Makuutu."
"With this batch, the Phase 4 drilling assay data have all been delivered, and the update MRE estimation has commenced. The Makuutu resource remains on course for a significant upgrade in confidence in the near term, with the MRE update advancing Makuutu another step closer to our goal of submitting a mining licence application later in 2022."
Tranche 6 Drilling Results
Assay results have been received for 66 holes in the sixth and final tranche of assays from the Makuutu Phase 4 drill program. The aim of the program is to increase MRE confidence in the Central Zone plus areas F, G, H and I, as illustrated in Figure 1. In addition, exploration targets C, E and the area between the Central Zone and Central Zone East have been infill drilled to support resource estimation of these zones. This is expected to add to the overall scale of the MRE at Makuutu given TREO-CeO2 grades and interval thicknesses delivered in these areas.
Figure 1 illustrates the drill status over the entire Makuutu Rare Earths Project area, including;
the hole locations relevant to this announcement, shown in red;
previously reported Phase 4 drill locations shown in black, and
Phase 1 and 2 drilling from 2019 and 2020 are shown in grey.
The drill results received in Tranche six (6) consist of 66 infill holes drilled within the inferred resource Area I, designed to increase the drill density to a 200-metre grid.
All drill holes were mineralised with hole locations shown in Figure 2, and intercepts above the MRE cutoff grade of 200ppm TREO-CeO2 listed in Table 1. Area I is generally a lower grade area of the resource however it shows consistent clay thickness and grade distribution, with elevated insitu proportions of heavy rare earth elements (HREE). The infill drilling displays typical profile grade and thickness characteristics.
Figure 1: Phase 4 Drill Program status plan showing completed drill holes covering the Makuutu Rare Earths Project with the MRE and target areas.
Figure 2: Area I drill plan with Tranche 6 infill drill holes showing hole locations by drill intercept TREO grade and RRMDD drill hole ID. Previously reported holes shown in grey (Phase 1 and 2 drilling) and black (Phase 4 drilling).
Table 1: Makuutu Area I Tranche 6 drilling results above MRE cut-off grade of 200ppm TREO-CeO2.
Depth
Length
TREO
TREO-CeO2
HREO
CREO
Drill Hole ID
From
(metres)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(metres)
RRMDD646
5.0
9.7
487
315
150
177
RRMDD647
5.7
14.7
600
362
143
187
RRMDD648
6.9
4.1
436
283
135
160
RRMDD649
3.1
15.6
423
261
101
133
RRMDD650
4.5
19.4
506
310
116
154
RRMDD651
4.2
6.3
598
389
185
218
RRMDD652
2.0
10.8
493
295
110
147
RRMDD653
6.0
9.8
534
340
145
182
RRMDD654
2.5
9.7
604
382
156
201
RRMDD655
3.4
8.0
560
367
166
203
13.6
2.6
354
214
85
109
RRMDD656
3.9
12.9
501
312
123
160
RRMDD657
4.7
7.8
574
371
165
202
RRMDD658
5.1
11.2
584
395
194
230
RRMDD659
2.9
10.0
569
362
150
193
RRMDD660
4.6
10.1
490
324
156
181
RRMDD661
8.1
5.4
632
420
184
231
RRMDD662
3.5
6.9
560
369
175
206
RRMDD663
4.8
6.8
550
351
160
194
RRMDD664
4.6
9.2
567
381
174
214
RRMDD665
4.1
6.5
592
378
157
200
RRMDD666
3.9
14.3
506
319
126
163
RRMDD667
2.6
12.4
595
387
160
202
RRMDD687
7.2
7.4
585
401
178
224
RRMDD668
4.7
4.4
583
380
172
209
RRMDD669
5.0
13.0
546
343
130
173
RRMDD670
5.4
7.2
546
344
144
181
RRMDD671
4.4
10.7
534
333
130
169
RRMDD672
4.3
9.8
557
357
140
180
RRMDD673
5.2
7.9
568
346
135
176
RRMDD674
3.8
14.6
500
317
120
160
RRMDD675
5.3
10.6
567
372
148
193
RRMDD676
3.4
16.3
491
308
116
156
RRMDD677
4.0
16.4
530
341
136
177
RRMDD678
4.5
10.6
580
373
161
202
RRMDD679
4.8
10.5
480
314
135
170
RRMDD680
3.1
5.2
648
456
208
255
RRMDD681
4.6
6.4
753
476
189
248
RRMDD682
4.2
10.0
470
290
112
147
RRMDD683
5.4
9.7
507
328
139
176
RRMDD684
4.1
13.4
525
326
133
173
RRMDD685
2.8
13.0
532
350
135
180
RRMDD686
6.3
6.5
541
361
176
207
RRMDD688
5.4
11.1
536
344
131
177
RRMDD689
5.5
9.9
571
370
164
203
RRMDD690
4.3
9.6
526
335
133
175
RRMDD691
5.6
6.7
767
556
266
317
RRMDD692
4.5
5.3
699
491
208
268
RRMDD693
4.9
12.6
514
325
135
171
RRMDD694
3.0
3.3
784
526
205
274
RRMDD695
6.7
9.2
552
347
124
173
RRMDD696
1.1
1.8
843
519
198
259
RRMDD697
5.6
10.3
512
323
134
171
RRMDD698
2.5
9.3
499
303
117
154
15.8
2.4
382
217
86
111
RRMDD699
4.9
11.3
491
311
124
161
RRMDD700
1.3
2.9
589
364
143
187
RRMDD701
4.1
12.0
591
367
146
189
RRMDD702
2.3
5.7
1102
828
370
464
RRMDD703
6.0
7.0
576
389
178
219
RRMDD704
2.8
6.2
682
439
180
232
RRMDD705
4.4
17.0
637
403
158
211
RRMDD706
3.7
11.5
538
354
155
192
RRMDD707
5.0
7.6
524
348
160
191
RRMDD708
5.0
10.3
542
357
148
186
RRMDD709
5.9
7.5
580
365
144
188
RRMDD710
4.9
15.5
523
321
129
163
RRMDD711
4.5
14.4
470
286
107
142
Note: Rounding may create arithmetic differences
TREO, HREO and CREO definitions provided within JORC Table 1.
Phase 4 Drilling Program and MRE
The Phase 4 drill program totaled 8,220 metres of drilling (432 holes) with the objective of increasing the resource confidence to JORC Indicated status over most of the current resource. The drill program was the largest undertaken on the Project to date and will be followed by a MRE update currently anticipated to be finalised in Q2 2022.
All 432 holes have now been reported and resource modelling for the MRE update has commenced. All of the holes drilled in the Phase 4 drill program returned REE bearing clays above the current MRE cut-off grade, consisting of;
Tranche 1 (ASX: 16 Sept 2021); All 50 holes reported in this announcement delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade.
Tranche 2 (ASX: 25 Nov 2021); All 60 holes reported in this announcement delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade.
Tranche 3 (ASX: 20 Dec 2021); All 71 holes reported in this announcement delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade.
Tranche 4 (ASX: 6 Jan 2022); All 75 holes reported in this announcement have delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade.
Tranche 5 (ASX: 7 Feb 2022); All 110 holes reported in this announcement have delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade.
Tranche 6 (this announcement); All 66 holes reported in this announcement have delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade.
The Company now looks forward to the completion of the updated MRE estimate which will then be used as part of the Feasibility Study and Mining Licence Application (MLA) the company is planning on submitting before the end of October 2022.
Table 2: Makuutu Rare Earths Project core hole details this Announcement (Datum UTM WGS84 Zone 36N).
UTM
UTM
Elevation
Hole Length
Drill Hole ID
North
Drill Type
Azimuth
Inclination
East (m.)
(m.a.s.l.)
EOH (m.)
(m.)
RRMDD646
576793
57795
1148
HQ3
16.8
0
-90
RRMDD647
576598
58800
1138
HQ3
24.1
0
-90
RRMDD648
576599
57799
1144
HQ3
15.0
0
-90
RRMDD649
577208
57817
1150
HQ3
21.7
0
-90
RRMDD650
576594
58614
1138
HQ3
27.5
0
-90
