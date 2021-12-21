Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Ionic Rare Earths Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IXR   AU0000081341

IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED

(IXR)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ionic Rare Earths : Application for quotation of securities - IXR

12/21/2021 | 11:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 22, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

IXR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

10,000,000

12/08/2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

84083646477

1.3

ASX issuer code

IXR

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

22/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

IXRAE : OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2022 EX 1.8C

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

IXR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

10,000,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

22/12/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

22/12/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

12/8/2020

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

10,000,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01800000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ionic Rare Earths Limited published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 04:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED
12/21IONIC RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - IXR
PU
12/20Ionic Rare Earths Hits Rare Earth Oxides at Uganda's Makuutu Rare Earths Project
MT
12/19IONIC RARE EARTHS : Makuutu Phase 4 Drilling - Tranche 3 Assay Results
PU
12/19Ionic Rare Earths Limited Announces the Receipt of Assays for Tranche Three of the 8,22..
CI
12/16IONIC RARE EARTHS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IXR
PU
12/14IONIC RARE EARTHS : Presentation - Seren Teck Acquisition and Outlook
PU
12/09IONIC RARE EARTHS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IXR
PU
12/09IONIC RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - IXR
PU
12/08Ionic Rare Earths Moves to Acquire Rare Earth Separation Technology
MT
12/07IONIC RARE EARTHS : Rare Earth Separation and Magnet Recycling Tech Acquired
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,21  0,15  0,15 
Net income 2021 -2,38 M -1,70 M -1,70 M
Net cash 2021 11,1 M 7,88 M 7,88 M
P/E ratio 2021 -27,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 136 M 96,9 M 96,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 293 021 505x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ionic Rare Earths Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tim Harrison Managing Director & Executive Director
Brett Douglas Dickson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Trevor Bruce Benson Non-Executive Chairman
Max McGarvie Independent Non-Executive Director
Jill Kelley Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED135.29%99
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED23.04%28 876
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD261.12%27 612
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED7.43%11 111
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA14.96%11 052
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-18.75%8 292