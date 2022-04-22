Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Ionic Rare Earths Limited
  News
  Summary
    IXR   AU0000081341

IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED

(IXR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/22 12:43:59 am EDT
0.0720 AUD   -1.37%
12:58aIonic Rare Earths Secures UK Regulatory Approval for Seren Technology Acquisition
MT
12:28aIONIC RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - IXR
PU
04/19IONIC RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - IXR
PU
Ionic Rare Earths : Application for quotation of securities - IXR

04/22/2022 | 12:28am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 22, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

IXR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

48,000,000

22/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code IXR

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 22/4/2022

Registration number 84083646477

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 08-Dec-2021 09:42

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

New - Proposed issue of securities - IXR A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

onlyFor personal use

ASX +security code and description IXR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 22/4/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

48,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Part consideration for the acquisition of Seren Technologies Limited

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

3,456,000.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ionic Rare Earths Limited published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
