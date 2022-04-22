Ionic Rare Earths : Application for quotation of securities - IXR

Announcement Summary
Entity name
IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday April 22, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
Number of +securities to
|
code
|
Security description
|
Issue date
|
IXR
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
48,000,000
|
22/04/2022
be quoted
1.1 Name of entity
IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code IXR
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 22/4/2022
Registration number 84083646477
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 08-Dec-2021 09:42
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request
New - Proposed issue of securities - IXR A placement or other type of issue
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details
ASX +security code and description IXR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date 22/4/2022
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
48,000,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Part consideration for the acquisition of Seren Technologies Limited
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
3,456,000.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
