Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) advised that per the earn-in agreement signed for the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earth Project ("Makuutu" or "the Project") (ASX 5th July 2019), the final milestone fee payment is due on award of the conversion of existing licences to a mining licence to Rare Earth Elements Africa Pty Ltd ("REEA"). The formal signing of the large-scale Mining Licence (LML00334) over the central Makuutu tenement (previously Retention Licence 1693) was announced 18th January 2024.The final milestone fee of US$375,000 has been settled via script issued using a 30-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of $0.0221 recorded close of trading 9th February 2024 and an exchange rate of 0.6524 USD to AUD resulting in a total consideration of 26,017,409 shares in IXR issued to REEA. This now satisfies all hurdles of the Makuutu earn-in agreement.





About Ionic Rare Earths Limited:



Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.



Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.



The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.



Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.



Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.



IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.





Source:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited





Contact:

Tim Harrison Ionic Rare Earths Limited E: investors@ionicre.com T: +61 (3) 9776 3434 For Investor Relations Peter Taylor NWR Communications E: peter@nwrcommunications.com.au T: +61 (0) 412 036 231