Ionic Rare Earths : Makuutu Phase 4 Drilling - Tranche 3 Assay Results

12/19/2021 | 05:30pm EST
20 December 2021

For personal use only

MAKUUTU PHASE 4 DRILLING

TRANCHE 3 ASSAY RESULTS

  • Third Tranche of Phase 4 drilling results (71 holes) received with all 71 holes intersecting rare earth element (REE) mineralised clay above the MRE cut-off grade, including the following outstanding thick high- grade intervals:

RRMDD447

11.7 metres at 1,437 ppm TREO from 4.5 metres

RRMDD446

12.0 metres at 1,468 ppm TREO from 4.5 metres

RRMDD449

8.1 metres at 1,413 ppm TREO from 7.5 metres

RRMDD456

12.3 metres at 1,268 ppm TREO from 3.2 metres

RRMDD444

11.4 metres at 1,223 ppm TREO from 8.0 metres

RRMDD457

16.4 metres at 1,210 ppm TREO from 2.0 metres

RRMDD454

14.4 metres at 1,187 ppm TREO from 5.1 metres

RRMDD394

13.2 metres at 1,184 ppm TREO from 2.7 metres

  • All Phase 4 samples have been delivered to Perth with three (3) Tranches of samples (251 holes) currently at the assay laboratory

Ionic Rare Earths Limited ("IonicRE" or "the Company") (ASX: IXR) is pleased to announce the receipt of assays for Tranche three (3) of the 8,220 metre Phase 4 drill program completed in October at the Makuutu Rare Earths Project ("Makuutu" or "the Project") in Uganda.

Drilling results to date indicate that Makuutu is a large scale, ionic adsorption clay (IAC) hosted rare earth element (REE) project, with extension potential identified east and to the northwest. The Project is well supported by existing infrastructure and is one of a few confirmed IAC deposits identified globally, outside of China.

Drill assay results have been received for the Tranche 3 submission consisting of 71 drill holes, including RRMDD390 to 460. The results are for holes drilled within the existing inferred and indicated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and to define extensions to the MRE in the Makuutu Central Zone (MCZ) and areas F and G.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290

www.ionicre.com.au

For personal use only

All 71 holes reported in this announcement have delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade of 200 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide less CeO2 (TREO-CeO2), consistent with the initial drilling phases (2019 and H1 2020) and the current MRE.

Notable thick, high-grade and near surface intervals reported from the tranche three (3) assay results include:

RRMDD447

11.7 metres at 1,437 ppm TREO from 4.5 metres

RRMDD446

12.0 metres at 1,468 ppm TREO from 4.5 metres

RRMDD449

8.1 metres at 1,413 ppm TREO from 7.5 metres

RRMDD456

12.3 metres at 1,268 ppm TREO from 3.2 metres

RRMDD444

11.4 metres at 1,223 ppm TREO from 8.0 metres

RRMDD457

16.4 metres at 1,210 ppm TREO from 2.0 metres

RRMDD454

14.4 metres at 1,187 ppm TREO from 5.1 metres

RRMDD394

13.2 metres at 1,184 ppm TREO from 2.7 metres

RRMDD432

6.7 metres at 1,174 ppm TREO from 3.4 metres

RRMDD430

4.2 metres at 1,162 ppm TREO from 4.8 metres

RRMDD390

16.2 metres at 1,128 ppm TREO from 3.8 metres

RRMDD443

12.0 metres at 1,060 ppm TREO from 4.1 metres

The final sample tranche from the program has arrived in Perth. Sample backlogs remain significant at the assay laboratory with three tranches remaining for analysis.

Ionic Rare Earths Managing Director Mr. Tim Harrison commented:

"These are very strong infill results and further confirm, as I expected, the high grade, near surface and thick nature of the clay in the MCZ. Additional to the strong infill results, assays confirm the potential for extension of mineralisation on the western side of the MCZ to extend the lobe on the northwest corner."

"Drill assays across areas F and G have delivered as expected and should also see an increase in the total resources defined at these areas. Pleasingly, these results are another positive step for the Project on delivering a larger, higher classification MRE at Makuutu."

Drilling Results

The third tranche of assays have been received from the Makuutu Phase 4 drill program. The aim of the program is to increase MRE confidence in the Central Zone plus areas F, G, H and I, as illustrated in Figure 1. In addition, exploration targets C, E and the area between the Central Zone and Central Zone East have been infill drilled to support resource estimation of these zones.

Figure 1 illustrates the drill status over the entire Makuutu Rare Earths Project area, including;

  1. the hole locations relevant to this announcement, which are shown in red;
  2. completed Phase 4 drill holes with assay results pending shown as blue points;
  3. all previously reported holes, which are shown in grey.

2

Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290

www.ionicre.com.au

For personal use only

Figure 1: Phase 4 Drill Program status plan showing completed and planned drill holes covering the Makuutu Rare Earths Project with the MRE and target areas.

The drill results reported in Tranche 3 consist of seventy-one (71) infill drill holes drilled to;

  • Infill and test the northern and western margin of the current Central Zone inferred resource,
  • infill a portion of the Makuutu Central Zone indicated resource to further increase grade estimation confidence in that area, and
  • Infill and extend resource areas F and G.

The results from each of these objectives is summarized in the following sections.

  1. Infill and extension drilling of the northern and western margins of the Makuutu Central zone (MCZ) aimed to increase confidence on the current MRE boundary and extend the resource area to the west. All drilling was designed to provide a 200-metre spaced pattern adequate for indicated status grade modelling confidence. The intersections from these holes are shown in Figure 2 and listed in Table 1.
    The drilling successfully defined mineralisation in an area to the west of the existing resource with further opportunity to extend beyond these results.
    Inferred resource infill drilling was consistent with the known mineralisation and shows a narrowing of the mineralization on the northern resource limit approaching the boundary of the host sedimentary basin.
    Indicated resource infill drilling in the central portion of the MCZ resource brings the drill spacing in to a 100-metre grid. The results are consistent with expectations giving further confidence in geology and grade continuity.

3

Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290

www.ionicre.com.au

For personal use only

Figure 2: Makuutu Central Zone drill plan with Tranche 3 infill drill holes showing hole locations by drill intercept TREO grade and RRMDD drill hole ID.

Table 1: Makuutu Central Zone Tranche 3 drilling results above MRE cut-off grade of 200ppm TREO-CeO2.

Depth From

Length

TREO

TREO-

HREO

CREO

Drill Hole ID

CeO2

Target

(metres)

(metres)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

RRMDD390

3.8

16.2

1128

780

233

363

Inferred resource infill

RRMDD391

2.9

3.3

2451

1843

698

944

Extension

RRMDD392

3.0

22.3

645

397

142

196

Inferred resource infill

RRMDD393

2.4

12.6

670

441

197

246

Extension

RRMDD394

2.7

13.2

1184

852

302

429

Inferred resource infill

RRMDD395

17.8

1.1

312

207

56

92

Inferred resource infill

RRMDD396

4.0

9.5

791

548

207

278

Extension

RRMDD397

13.4

2.7

341

221

79

108

Inferred resource infill

RRMDD398

4.1

12.1

553

365

158

194

Extension

RRMDD399

3.1

11.2

634

412

185

228

Extension

RRMDD400

3.4

10.9

888

543

221

287

Extension

RRMDD401

2.4

10.7

441

253

86

122

Inferred resource infill

RRMDD401

16.7

1.0

320

224

116

129

Extension

RRMDD402

2.4

14.6

998

719

278

377

Inferred resource infill

RRMDD403

6.6

8.0

804

619

377

388

Inferred resource infill

RRMDD404

3.5

2.8

482

308

112

150

Inferred resource infill

RRMDD405

8.6

2.5

868

595

279

338

Inferred resource infill

RRMDD406

3.4

1.0

508

243

88

115

Inferred resource infill

RRMDD406

9.6

1.2

322

219

69

105

Inferred resource infill

RRMDD407

3.6

2.7

574

323

101

147

Inferred resource infill

RRMDD408

3.1

1.2

427

223

78

105

Inferred resource infill

RRMDD409

3.8

1.4

562

250

79

114

Inferred resource infill

RRMDD433

3.8

13.8

895

642

286

358

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD434

8.1

10.6

420

287

92

141

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD435

3.3

18.1

804

568

270

326

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD436

4.2

8.9

924

642

289

359

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD437

6.9

1.0

405

221

68

93

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD437

10.7

17.8

873

621

293

346

Indicated resource infill

4

Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290

www.ionicre.com.au

For personal use only

RRMDD438

5.8

17.2

958

696

314

392

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD439

7.9

1.9

332

247

96

120

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD439

11.8

11.2

775

595

334

353

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD440

8.5

9.5

696

470

173

221

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD441

6.7

11.3

905

663

307

363

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD442

4.4

14.0

456

257

91

126

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD443

4.1

12.0

1060

697

325

398

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD443

18.7

1.3

446

271

94

135

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD444

8.0

11.4

1223

893

376

484

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD445

4.2

18.1

661

436

191

236

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD446

4.5

12.0

1468

1234

715

765

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD447

4.5

11.7

1841

1437

733

863

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD448

6.2

13.9

809

598

289

337

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD449

7.5

8.1

1413

961

418

520

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD450

2.8

8.7

902

630

214

304

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD451

4.9

16.8

896

660

290

354

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD452

6.8

20.0

611

423

162

217

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD454

5.1

14.4

1187

910

503

551

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD456

3.2

12.3

1268

936

431

537

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD457

2.0

16.4

1210

914

468

541

Indicated resource infill

Note: Rounding may create arithmetic differences

TREO, HREO and CREO definitions provided within JORC Table 1.

  1. Infill and extension of MRE areas F and G was designed to increase the drill spacing across both areas to a 200-metre grid. The resource in these areas was limited in the current MRE due to lack of drill density on the margins and drilling was conducted outside the resource area to provide increased data density for the next resource update.
    All drill holes were mineralised in both areas with hole locations shown in Figure 3, and intercepts above the MRE cutoff grade of 200ppm TREO-CeO2 listed in Table 2. Interval thickness showed general consistency with some narrower intercepts on the area margins.

5

Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290

www.ionicre.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ionic Rare Earths Limited published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
