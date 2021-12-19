Ionic Rare Earths : Makuutu Phase 4 Drilling - Tranche 3 Assay Results

All 71 holes reported in this announcement have delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade of 200 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide less CeO2 (TREO-CeO2), consistent with the initial drilling phases (2019 and H1 2020) and the current MRE.

Notable thick, high-grade and near surface intervals reported from the tranche three (3) assay results include:

▪ RRMDD447 11.7 metres at 1,437 ppm TREO from 4.5 metres ▪ RRMDD446 12.0 metres at 1,468 ppm TREO from 4.5 metres ▪ RRMDD449 8.1 metres at 1,413 ppm TREO from 7.5 metres ▪ RRMDD456 12.3 metres at 1,268 ppm TREO from 3.2 metres ▪ RRMDD444 11.4 metres at 1,223 ppm TREO from 8.0 metres ▪ RRMDD457 16.4 metres at 1,210 ppm TREO from 2.0 metres ▪ RRMDD454 14.4 metres at 1,187 ppm TREO from 5.1 metres ▪ RRMDD394 13.2 metres at 1,184 ppm TREO from 2.7 metres ▪ RRMDD432 6.7 metres at 1,174 ppm TREO from 3.4 metres ▪ RRMDD430 4.2 metres at 1,162 ppm TREO from 4.8 metres ▪ RRMDD390 16.2 metres at 1,128 ppm TREO from 3.8 metres ▪ RRMDD443 12.0 metres at 1,060 ppm TREO from 4.1 metres

The final sample tranche from the program has arrived in Perth. Sample backlogs remain significant at the assay laboratory with three tranches remaining for analysis.

Ionic Rare Earths Managing Director Mr. Tim Harrison commented:

"These are very strong infill results and further confirm, as I expected, the high grade, near surface and thick nature of the clay in the MCZ. Additional to the strong infill results, assays confirm the potential for extension of mineralisation on the western side of the MCZ to extend the lobe on the northwest corner."

"Drill assays across areas F and G have delivered as expected and should also see an increase in the total resources defined at these areas. Pleasingly, these results are another positive step for the Project on delivering a larger, higher classification MRE at Makuutu."

Drilling Results

The third tranche of assays have been received from the Makuutu Phase 4 drill program. The aim of the program is to increase MRE confidence in the Central Zone plus areas F, G, H and I, as illustrated in Figure 1. In addition, exploration targets C, E and the area between the Central Zone and Central Zone East have been infill drilled to support resource estimation of these zones.

Figure 1 illustrates the drill status over the entire Makuutu Rare Earths Project area, including;