Ionic Rare Earths : Makuutu Phase 4 Drilling - Tranche 3 Assay Results

Third Tranche of Phase 4 drilling results (71 holes) received with all 71 holes intersecting rare earth element (REE) mineralised clay above the MRE cut-off grade, including the following outstanding thick high- grade intervals:
•
RRMDD447
11.7 metres at 1,437 ppm TREO from 4.5 metres
•
RRMDD446
12.0 metres at 1,468 ppm TREO from 4.5 metres
•
RRMDD449
8.1 metres at 1,413 ppm TREO from 7.5 metres
•
RRMDD456
12.3 metres at 1,268 ppm TREO from 3.2 metres
•
RRMDD444
11.4 metres at 1,223 ppm TREO from 8.0 metres
•
RRMDD457
16.4 metres at 1,210 ppm TREO from 2.0 metres
•
RRMDD454
14.4 metres at 1,187 ppm TREO from 5.1 metres
•
RRMDD394
13.2 metres at 1,184 ppm TREO from 2.7 metres
All Phase 4 samples have been delivered to Perth with three (3) Tranches of samples (251 holes) currently at the assay laboratory
Ionic Rare Earths Limited ("IonicRE" or "the Company") (ASX: IXR) is pleased to announce the receipt of assays for Tranche three (3) of the 8,220 metre Phase 4 drill program completed in October at the Makuutu Rare Earths Project ("Makuutu" or "the Project") in Uganda.
Drilling results to date indicate that Makuutu is a large scale, ionic adsorption clay (IAC) hosted rare earth element (REE) project, with extension potential identified east and to the northwest. The Project is well supported by existing infrastructure and is one of a few confirmed IAC deposits identified globally, outside of China.
Drill assay results have been received for the Tranche 3 submission consisting of 71 drill holes, including RRMDD390 to 460. The results are for holes drilled within the existing inferred and indicated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and to define extensions to the MRE in the Makuutu Central Zone (MCZ) and areas F and G.
Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290
www.ionicre.com.au
For personal use only
All 71 holes reported in this announcement have delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade of 200 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide less CeO2 (TREO-CeO2), consistent with the initial drilling phases (2019 and H1 2020) and the current MRE.
Notable thick, high-grade and near surface intervals reported from the tranche three (3) assay results include:
▪
RRMDD447
11.7 metres at 1,437 ppm TREO from 4.5 metres
▪
RRMDD446
12.0 metres at 1,468 ppm TREO from 4.5 metres
▪
RRMDD449
8.1 metres at 1,413 ppm TREO from 7.5 metres
▪
RRMDD456
12.3 metres at 1,268 ppm TREO from 3.2 metres
▪
RRMDD444
11.4 metres at 1,223 ppm TREO from 8.0 metres
▪
RRMDD457
16.4 metres at 1,210 ppm TREO from 2.0 metres
▪
RRMDD454
14.4 metres at 1,187 ppm TREO from 5.1 metres
▪
RRMDD394
13.2 metres at 1,184 ppm TREO from 2.7 metres
▪
RRMDD432
6.7 metres at 1,174 ppm TREO from 3.4 metres
▪
RRMDD430
4.2 metres at 1,162 ppm TREO from 4.8 metres
▪
RRMDD390
16.2 metres at 1,128 ppm TREO from 3.8 metres
▪
RRMDD443
12.0 metres at 1,060 ppm TREO from 4.1 metres
The final sample tranche from the program has arrived in Perth. Sample backlogs remain significant at the assay laboratory with three tranches remaining for analysis.
Ionic Rare Earths Managing Director Mr. Tim Harrison commented:
"These are very strong infill results and further confirm, as I expected, the high grade, near surface and thick nature of the clay in the MCZ. Additional to the strong infill results, assays confirm the potential for extension of mineralisation on the western side of the MCZ to extend the lobe on the northwest corner."
"Drill assays across areas F and G have delivered as expected and should also see an increase in the total resources defined at these areas. Pleasingly, these results are another positive step for the Project on delivering a larger, higher classification MRE at Makuutu."
Drilling Results
The third tranche of assays have been received from the Makuutu Phase 4 drill program. The aim of the program is to increase MRE confidence in the Central Zone plus areas F, G, H and I, as illustrated in Figure 1. In addition, exploration targets C, E and the area between the Central Zone and Central Zone East have been infill drilled to support resource estimation of these zones.
Figure 1 illustrates the drill status over the entire Makuutu Rare Earths Project area, including;
the hole locations relevant to this announcement, which are shown in red;
completed Phase 4 drill holes with assay results pending shown as blue points;
all previously reported holes, which are shown in grey.
2
Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290
www.ionicre.com.au
For personal use only
Figure 1: Phase 4 Drill Program status plan showing completed and planned drill holes covering the Makuutu Rare Earths Project with the MRE and target areas.
The drill results reported in Tranche 3 consist of seventy-one (71) infill drill holes drilled to;
Infill and test the northern and western margin of the current Central Zone inferred resource,
infill a portion of the Makuutu Central Zone indicated resource to further increase grade estimation confidence in that area, and
Infill and extend resource areas F and G.
The results from each of these objectives is summarized in the following sections.
Infill and extension drilling of the northern and western margins of the Makuutu Central zone (MCZ) aimed to increase confidence on the current MRE boundary and extend the resource area to the west. All drilling was designed to provide a 200-metre spaced pattern adequate for indicated status grade modelling confidence. The intersections from these holes are shown in Figure 2 and listed in Table 1.
The drilling successfully defined mineralisation in an area to the west of the existing resource with further opportunity to extend beyond these results.
Inferred resource infill drilling was consistent with the known mineralisation and shows a narrowing of the mineralization on the northern resource limit approaching the boundary of the host sedimentary basin.
Indicated resource infill drilling in the central portion of the MCZ resource brings the drill spacing in to a 100-metre grid. The results are consistent with expectations giving further confidence in geology and grade continuity.
3
Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290
www.ionicre.com.au
For personal use only
Figure 2: Makuutu Central Zone drill plan with Tranche 3 infill drill holes showing hole locations by drill intercept TREO grade and RRMDD drill hole ID.
Table 1: Makuutu Central Zone Tranche 3 drilling results above MRE cut-off grade of 200ppm TREO-CeO2.
Depth From
Length
TREO
TREO-
HREO
CREO
Drill Hole ID
CeO2
Target
(metres)
(metres)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
RRMDD390
3.8
16.2
1128
780
233
363
Inferred resource infill
RRMDD391
2.9
3.3
2451
1843
698
944
Extension
RRMDD392
3.0
22.3
645
397
142
196
Inferred resource infill
RRMDD393
2.4
12.6
670
441
197
246
Extension
RRMDD394
2.7
13.2
1184
852
302
429
Inferred resource infill
RRMDD395
17.8
1.1
312
207
56
92
Inferred resource infill
RRMDD396
4.0
9.5
791
548
207
278
Extension
RRMDD397
13.4
2.7
341
221
79
108
Inferred resource infill
RRMDD398
4.1
12.1
553
365
158
194
Extension
RRMDD399
3.1
11.2
634
412
185
228
Extension
RRMDD400
3.4
10.9
888
543
221
287
Extension
RRMDD401
2.4
10.7
441
253
86
122
Inferred resource infill
RRMDD401
16.7
1.0
320
224
116
129
Extension
RRMDD402
2.4
14.6
998
719
278
377
Inferred resource infill
RRMDD403
6.6
8.0
804
619
377
388
Inferred resource infill
RRMDD404
3.5
2.8
482
308
112
150
Inferred resource infill
RRMDD405
8.6
2.5
868
595
279
338
Inferred resource infill
RRMDD406
3.4
1.0
508
243
88
115
Inferred resource infill
RRMDD406
9.6
1.2
322
219
69
105
Inferred resource infill
RRMDD407
3.6
2.7
574
323
101
147
Inferred resource infill
RRMDD408
3.1
1.2
427
223
78
105
Inferred resource infill
RRMDD409
3.8
1.4
562
250
79
114
Inferred resource infill
RRMDD433
3.8
13.8
895
642
286
358
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD434
8.1
10.6
420
287
92
141
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD435
3.3
18.1
804
568
270
326
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD436
4.2
8.9
924
642
289
359
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD437
6.9
1.0
405
221
68
93
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD437
10.7
17.8
873
621
293
346
Indicated resource infill
4
Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290
www.ionicre.com.au
For personal use only
RRMDD438
5.8
17.2
958
696
314
392
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD439
7.9
1.9
332
247
96
120
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD439
11.8
11.2
775
595
334
353
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD440
8.5
9.5
696
470
173
221
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD441
6.7
11.3
905
663
307
363
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD442
4.4
14.0
456
257
91
126
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD443
4.1
12.0
1060
697
325
398
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD443
18.7
1.3
446
271
94
135
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD444
8.0
11.4
1223
893
376
484
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD445
4.2
18.1
661
436
191
236
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD446
4.5
12.0
1468
1234
715
765
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD447
4.5
11.7
1841
1437
733
863
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD448
6.2
13.9
809
598
289
337
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD449
7.5
8.1
1413
961
418
520
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD450
2.8
8.7
902
630
214
304
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD451
4.9
16.8
896
660
290
354
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD452
6.8
20.0
611
423
162
217
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD454
5.1
14.4
1187
910
503
551
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD456
3.2
12.3
1268
936
431
537
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD457
2.0
16.4
1210
914
468
541
Indicated resource infill
Note: Rounding may create arithmetic differences
TREO, HREO and CREO definitions provided within JORC Table 1.
Infill and extension of MRE areas F and G was designed to increase the drill spacing across both areas to a 200-metre grid. The resource in these areas was limited in the current MRE due to lack of drill density on the margins and drilling was conducted outside the resource area to provide increased data density for the next resource update.
All drill holes were mineralised in both areas with hole locations shown in Figure 3, and intercepts above the MRE cutoff grade of 200ppm TREO-CeO2 listed in Table 2. Interval thickness showed general consistency with some narrower intercepts on the area margins.
5
Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290
www.ionicre.com.au
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Ionic Rare Earths Limited published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:29:01 UTC.