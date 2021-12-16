Ionic Rare Earths : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IXR
Announcement Summary
Entity name
IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday December 17, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
IXRAS
OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2024 EX $0.064
6,000,000
17/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
3 / 6
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
84083646477
1.3
ASX issuer code
IXR
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
17/12/2021
2 / 6
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
3 / 6
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
IXRAS : OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2024 EX $0.064
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
17/12/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/IXR/02439784.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
I ue details
Number of +securities
6,000,000
4 / 6
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
IXR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
3,395,899,514
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
IXRAR : OPTION EXPIRING 28-FEB-2024 EX $0.06
35,000,000
IXRAE : OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2022 EX 1.8C
100,000,000
IXRAT : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
13,500,000
IXRAS : OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2024 EX $0.064
44,000,000
IXRAQ : OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2023 EX $0.0215
40,000,000
5 / 6
