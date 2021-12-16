Log in
    IXR   AU0000081341

IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED

(IXR)
Ionic Rare Earths : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IXR

12/16/2021 | 11:29pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

Entity name

IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday December 17, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

IXRAS

OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2024 EX $0.064

6,000,000

17/12/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

1.1 Name of entity

IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

84083646477

1.3

ASX issuer code

IXR

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

17/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

IXRAS : OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2024 EX $0.064

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

17/12/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

personalFor

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/IXR/02439784.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

I ue details

Number of +securities 6,000,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IXR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,395,899,514

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IXRAR : OPTION EXPIRING 28-FEB-2024 EX $0.06

35,000,000

IXRAE : OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2022 EX 1.8C

100,000,000

IXRAT : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

13,500,000

IXRAS : OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2024 EX $0.064

44,000,000

IXRAQ : OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2023 EX $0.0215

40,000,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ionic Rare Earths Limited published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 04:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,21  0,15  0,15 
Net income 2021 -2,38 M -1,70 M -1,70 M
Net cash 2021 11,1 M 7,92 M 7,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 -27,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 146 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 293 021 505x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ionic Rare Earths Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tim Harrison Managing Director & Executive Director
Brett Douglas Dickson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Trevor Bruce Benson Non-Executive Chairman
Max McGarvie Independent Non-Executive Director
Jill Kelley Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED152.94%104
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED19.88%27 954
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD283.19%27 887
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA19.85%11 357
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED4.75%10 950
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-21.67%8 134