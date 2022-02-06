Ionic Rare Earths : Tranche 5 Infill Drill Results Deliver 100% Success Rate

Fifth Tranche of Phase 4 drilling results received with all 110 holes intersecting rare earth element (REE) mineralised clay above the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) cut-off grade, including the following outstanding near surface, thick high-grade intervals:
•
RRMDD567
7.4 metres at 1,829 ppm TREO from 3.2 metres
•
RRMDD585
11.4 metres at 1,567 ppm TREO from 3.3 metres
•
RRMDD549
10.7 metres at 1,489 ppm TREO from 3.0 metres
•
RRMDD573
12.0 metres at 1,449 ppm TREO from 3.0 metres
•
RRMDD510
13.1 metres at 1,374 ppm TREO from 4.7 metres
•
RRMDD560
12.6 metres at 1,189 ppm TREO from 3.1 metres
•
RRMDD562
11.0 metres at 1,070 ppm TREO from 4.1 metres
•
RRMDD550
11.1 metres at 1,067 ppm TREO from 3.7 metres
Remaining Phase 4 samples from 66 holes at the assay laboratory and expected to be reported over the next month
Planning commenced for the MRE update expected in Q2
Ionic Rare Earths Limited ("IonicRE" or "the Company") (ASX: IXR) is pleased to announce the results of assays for Tranche Five (5) of the 8,220 metre Phase 4 drill program completed in October 2021 at the Makuutu Rare Earths Project ("Makuutu" or "the Project") in Uganda.
Drilling results to date continue to confirm that Makuutu is a large scale, ionic adsorption clay (IAC) hosted rare earth element (REE) project, with extension potential identified east and to the northwest. The Project is well supported by existing infrastructure and is one of a few confirmed IAC deposits identified globally, outside of China.
Drill assay results have been received for a further 110 drill holes making up the Tranche 5 submission. The results are for holes drilled within the existing inferred and indicated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the Makuutu Central Zone, resource area I, and to evaluate Exploration Target C and E, that were excluded from the 2021 MRE due to limited drill hole density.
All 110 holes reported in this announcement have delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade of 200 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide less CeO2 (TREO-CeO2) and demonstrated mineralisation consistent with both the initial drilling phases (2019 and H1 2020) and the current MRE.
Ionic Rare Earths Managing Director Mr. Tim Harrison commented:
"These latest tranche 5 drill assays align with both expectation and the prior 4 tranches reported to date from the Phase 4 drill program at Makuutu. The results once again clearly show a very thick rare earths bearing clay system, under minimal cover."
"With this batch, the Phase 4 drilling assay data has nearly all been delivered, and the resource geologist engaged. The Makuutu resource remains on course for a significant upgrade in confidence in the near term, with the MRE update advancing Makuutu another step closer to our goal of submitting a mining licence application later in 2022."
Tranche 5 Drilling Results
Assay results have been received for 110 holes in the fifth tranche of assays from the Makuutu Phase 4 drill program. The aim of the program is to increase MRE confidence in the Central Zone plus areas F, G, H and I, as illustrated in Figure 1. In addition, exploration targets C, E and the area between the Central Zone and Central Zone East have been infill drilled to support resource estimation of these zones.
Figure 1 illustrates the drill status over the entire Makuutu Rare Earths Project area, including;
the hole locations relevant to this announcement, shown in red;
completed Phase 4 drill holes with assay results pending shown as blue points;
previously reported Phase 4 drill locations shown in black, and
Phase 1 and 2 drilling from 2019 and 2020 are shown in grey.
2
Figure 1: Phase 4 Drill Program status plan showing completed and planned drill holes covering the Makuutu Rare Earths Project with the MRE and target areas.
The drill results received to date in Tranche five (5) consist of one hundred and ten (110) infill drill holes, drilled in order to;
infill a portion of the Makuutu Central Zone (MCZ) indicated resource to further increase grade estimation confidence in that area,
infill resource areas I, and
infill exploration target C and E to provide increased drill density for resource classification.
The results from each of these objectives is summarised in the following sections.
All holes in the MCZ are indicated resource infill drilling in the central portion of the resource designed to bring the drill spacing in to a 100-metre grid (Figure 2). All holes are mineralised consistent with expectations giving further confidence in geology and grade continuity for the pending 2022 MRE update.
3
Figure 2: Drill Plan of Makuutu Central Zone and Exploration Target Area E with Tranche 4 infill drill holes showing hole locations by drill intercept TREO grade and RRMDD drill hole ID.
Table 1: Makuutu Central Zone Tranche 5 drilling results above MRE cut-off grade of 200ppm TREO-CeO2.
Depth From
Length
TREO
TREO-
HREO
CREO
Drill Hole ID
CeO2
Target
(metres)
(metres)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
RRMDD501
10.4
27.3
704
459
156
220
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD502
4.7
14.0
761
455
171
229
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD504
4.2
12.0
823
642
212
311
Indicated resource infill
19.0
8.1
438
287
110
143
RRMDD509
3.4
27.7
604
421
166
219
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD510
4.6
13.1
1374
1069
612
671
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD547
3.2
11.7
976
779
310
407
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD548
4.7
15.2
761
583
248
309
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD549
3.0
10.7
1489
1168
630
703
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD551
3.9
12.6
680
505
186
254
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD552
3.7
14.9
648
478
233
269
Indicated resource infill
3.8
21.0
670
478
187
248
RRMDD553
27.6
2.8
484
316
149
175
Indicated resource infill
33.7
1.4
378
228
90
115
37.7
0.9
351
211
81
107
RRMDD554
6.0
10.3
945
700
299
373
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD556
6.4
16.7
465
310
113
154
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD557
3.2
13.0
656
498
220
272
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD558
7.8
14.0
751
516
166
246
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD560
3.1
12.6
1189
915
383
502
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD561
3.6
9.3
822
613
248
325
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD562
4.1
11.0
1070
849
347
443
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD564
4.2
9.3
770
536
211
270
Indicated resource infill
4
RRMDD565
5.0
9.2
793
518
194
257
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD566
3.0
10.7
763
554
234
297
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD567
3.2
7.4
1829
1512
571
763
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD568
2.5
10.5
987
760
327
412
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD569
4.5
20.2
855
614
241
313
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD571
4.0
7.7
852
598
296
343
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD572
7.0
11.9
704
468
155
226
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD573
3.0
12.0
1449
1099
543
652
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD575
3.6
8.5
736
530
204
268
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD576
1.9
21.6
871
657
298
363
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD577
2.9
8.6
986
774
348
420
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD578
4.5
10.0
922
669
258
336
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD579
3.5
14.3
589
437
202
242
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD580
3.9
15.4
666
460
162
227
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD582
3.6
14.0
977
735
290
381
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD584
4.0
11.8
961
724
272
359
Indicated resource infill
RRMDD585
3.3
11.4
1567
1221
531
652
Indicated resource infill
Note: Rounding may create arithmetic differences
TREO, HREO and CREO definitions provided within JORC Table 1.
Infill drilling of MRE Area I was designed to increase the drill spacing to a 200-metre grid.
All drill holes were mineralised with hole locations shown in Figure 3, and intercepts above the MRE cutoff grade of 200ppm TREO-CeO2 listed in Table 2. Area I is generally a lower grade area of the resource however it shows consistent clay thickness and grade distribution. The infill drilling displays typical profile grade and thickness characteristics.
Figure 3: Area I drill plan with Tranche 4 infill drill holes showing hole locations by drill intercept TREO grade and RRMDD drill hole ID. Previously reported holes shown in grey (Phase 1 and 2 drilling).
