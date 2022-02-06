Ionic Rare Earths : Tranche 5 Infill Drill Results Deliver 100% Success Rate

All 110 holes reported in this announcement have delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade of 200 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide less CeO2 (TREO-CeO2) and demonstrated mineralisation consistent with both the initial drilling phases (2019 and H1 2020) and the current MRE.

Notable thick, high-grade and near surface intervals reported from the Tranche 5 assay results include:

▪ RRMDD567 7.4 metres at 1,829 ppm TREO from 3.2 metres ▪ RRMDD585 11.4 metres at 1,567 ppm TREO from 3.3 metres ▪ RRMDD549 10.7 metres at 1,489 ppm TREO from 3.0 metres ▪ RRMDD573 12.0 metres at 1,449 ppm TREO from 3.0 metres ▪ RRMDD510 13.1 metres at 1,374 ppm TREO from 4.7 metres ▪ RRMDD560 12.6 metres at 1,189 ppm TREO from 3.1 metres ▪ RRMDD562 11.0 metres at 1,070 ppm TREO from 4.1 metres ▪ RRMDD550 11.1 metres at 1,067 ppm TREO from 3.7 metres ▪ RRMDD576 21.6 metres at 871 ppm TREO from 1.9 metres ▪ RRMDD569 20.2 metres at 855 ppm TREO from 4.5 metres ▪ RRMDD559 18.0 metres at 769 ppm TREO from 8.3 metres ▪ RRMDD501 27.3 metres at 704 ppm TREO from 10.4 metres

Ionic Rare Earths Managing Director Mr. Tim Harrison commented:

"These latest tranche 5 drill assays align with both expectation and the prior 4 tranches reported to date from the Phase 4 drill program at Makuutu. The results once again clearly show a very thick rare earths bearing clay system, under minimal cover."

"With this batch, the Phase 4 drilling assay data has nearly all been delivered, and the resource geologist engaged. The Makuutu resource remains on course for a significant upgrade in confidence in the near term, with the MRE update advancing Makuutu another step closer to our goal of submitting a mining licence application later in 2022."

Tranche 5 Drilling Results

Assay results have been received for 110 holes in the fifth tranche of assays from the Makuutu Phase 4 drill program. The aim of the program is to increase MRE confidence in the Central Zone plus areas F, G, H and I, as illustrated in Figure 1. In addition, exploration targets C, E and the area between the Central Zone and Central Zone East have been infill drilled to support resource estimation of these zones.

Figure 1 illustrates the drill status over the entire Makuutu Rare Earths Project area, including;