Ionic Rare Earths : Tranche 5 Infill Drill Results Deliver 100% Success Rate

02/06/2022 | 05:38pm EST
7 February 2022

TRANCHE 5 INFILL DRILL RESULTS

DELIVER 100% SUCCESS RATE

  • Fifth Tranche of Phase 4 drilling results received with all 110 holes intersecting rare earth element (REE) mineralised clay above the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) cut-off grade, including the following outstanding near surface, thick high-grade intervals:

RRMDD567

7.4 metres at 1,829 ppm TREO from 3.2 metres

RRMDD585

11.4 metres at 1,567 ppm TREO from 3.3 metres

RRMDD549

10.7 metres at 1,489 ppm TREO from 3.0 metres

RRMDD573

12.0 metres at 1,449 ppm TREO from 3.0 metres

RRMDD510

13.1 metres at 1,374 ppm TREO from 4.7 metres

RRMDD560

12.6 metres at 1,189 ppm TREO from 3.1 metres

RRMDD562

11.0 metres at 1,070 ppm TREO from 4.1 metres

RRMDD550

11.1 metres at 1,067 ppm TREO from 3.7 metres

  • Remaining Phase 4 samples from 66 holes at the assay laboratory and expected to be reported over the next month
  • Planning commenced for the MRE update expected in Q2

Ionic Rare Earths Limited ("IonicRE" or "the Company") (ASX: IXR) is pleased to announce the results of assays for Tranche Five (5) of the 8,220 metre Phase 4 drill program completed in October 2021 at the Makuutu Rare Earths Project ("Makuutu" or "the Project") in Uganda.

Drilling results to date continue to confirm that Makuutu is a large scale, ionic adsorption clay (IAC) hosted rare earth element (REE) project, with extension potential identified east and to the northwest. The Project is well supported by existing infrastructure and is one of a few confirmed IAC deposits identified globally, outside of China.

Drill assay results have been received for a further 110 drill holes making up the Tranche 5 submission. The results are for holes drilled within the existing inferred and indicated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the Makuutu Central Zone, resource area I, and to evaluate Exploration Target C and E, that were excluded from the 2021 MRE due to limited drill hole density.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290

www.ionicre.com.au

All 110 holes reported in this announcement have delivered clay and saprolite mineralisation intersections above the cut-off grade of 200 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide less CeO2 (TREO-CeO2) and demonstrated mineralisation consistent with both the initial drilling phases (2019 and H1 2020) and the current MRE.

Notable thick, high-grade and near surface intervals reported from the Tranche 5 assay results include:

RRMDD567

7.4 metres at 1,829 ppm TREO from 3.2 metres

RRMDD585

11.4 metres at 1,567 ppm TREO from 3.3 metres

RRMDD549

10.7 metres at 1,489 ppm TREO from 3.0 metres

RRMDD573

12.0 metres at 1,449 ppm TREO from 3.0 metres

RRMDD510

13.1 metres at 1,374 ppm TREO from 4.7 metres

RRMDD560

12.6 metres at 1,189 ppm TREO from 3.1 metres

RRMDD562

11.0 metres at 1,070 ppm TREO from 4.1 metres

RRMDD550

11.1 metres at 1,067 ppm TREO from 3.7 metres

RRMDD576

21.6 metres at 871 ppm TREO from 1.9 metres

RRMDD569

20.2 metres at 855 ppm TREO from 4.5 metres

RRMDD559

18.0 metres at 769 ppm TREO from 8.3 metres

RRMDD501

27.3 metres at 704 ppm TREO from 10.4 metres

Ionic Rare Earths Managing Director Mr. Tim Harrison commented:

"These latest tranche 5 drill assays align with both expectation and the prior 4 tranches reported to date from the Phase 4 drill program at Makuutu. The results once again clearly show a very thick rare earths bearing clay system, under minimal cover."

"With this batch, the Phase 4 drilling assay data has nearly all been delivered, and the resource geologist engaged. The Makuutu resource remains on course for a significant upgrade in confidence in the near term, with the MRE update advancing Makuutu another step closer to our goal of submitting a mining licence application later in 2022."

Tranche 5 Drilling Results

Assay results have been received for 110 holes in the fifth tranche of assays from the Makuutu Phase 4 drill program. The aim of the program is to increase MRE confidence in the Central Zone plus areas F, G, H and I, as illustrated in Figure 1. In addition, exploration targets C, E and the area between the Central Zone and Central Zone East have been infill drilled to support resource estimation of these zones.

Figure 1 illustrates the drill status over the entire Makuutu Rare Earths Project area, including;

  1. the hole locations relevant to this announcement, shown in red;
  2. completed Phase 4 drill holes with assay results pending shown as blue points;
  3. previously reported Phase 4 drill locations shown in black, and
  4. Phase 1 and 2 drilling from 2019 and 2020 are shown in grey.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290

www.ionicre.com.au

Figure 1: Phase 4 Drill Program status plan showing completed and planned drill holes covering the Makuutu Rare Earths Project with the MRE and target areas.

The drill results received to date in Tranche five (5) consist of one hundred and ten (110) infill drill holes, drilled in order to;

  • infill a portion of the Makuutu Central Zone (MCZ) indicated resource to further increase grade estimation confidence in that area,
  • infill resource areas I, and
  • infill exploration target C and E to provide increased drill density for resource classification.

The results from each of these objectives is summarised in the following sections.

  1. All holes in the MCZ are indicated resource infill drilling in the central portion of the resource designed to bring the drill spacing in to a 100-metre grid (Figure 2). All holes are mineralised consistent with expectations giving further confidence in geology and grade continuity for the pending 2022 MRE update.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290

www.ionicre.com.au

Figure 2: Drill Plan of Makuutu Central Zone and Exploration Target Area E with Tranche 4 infill drill holes showing hole locations by drill intercept TREO grade and RRMDD drill hole ID.

Table 1: Makuutu Central Zone Tranche 5 drilling results above MRE cut-off grade of 200ppm TREO-CeO2.

Depth From

Length

TREO

TREO-

HREO

CREO

Drill Hole ID

CeO2

Target

(metres)

(metres)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

RRMDD501

10.4

27.3

704

459

156

220

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD502

4.7

14.0

761

455

171

229

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD504

4.2

12.0

823

642

212

311

Indicated resource infill

19.0

8.1

438

287

110

143

RRMDD509

3.4

27.7

604

421

166

219

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD510

4.6

13.1

1374

1069

612

671

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD547

3.2

11.7

976

779

310

407

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD548

4.7

15.2

761

583

248

309

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD549

3.0

10.7

1489

1168

630

703

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD551

3.9

12.6

680

505

186

254

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD552

3.7

14.9

648

478

233

269

Indicated resource infill

3.8

21.0

670

478

187

248

RRMDD553

27.6

2.8

484

316

149

175

Indicated resource infill

33.7

1.4

378

228

90

115

37.7

0.9

351

211

81

107

RRMDD554

6.0

10.3

945

700

299

373

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD556

6.4

16.7

465

310

113

154

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD557

3.2

13.0

656

498

220

272

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD558

7.8

14.0

751

516

166

246

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD560

3.1

12.6

1189

915

383

502

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD561

3.6

9.3

822

613

248

325

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD562

4.1

11.0

1070

849

347

443

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD564

4.2

9.3

770

536

211

270

Indicated resource infill

Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290

www.ionicre.com.au

RRMDD565

5.0

9.2

793

518

194

257

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD566

3.0

10.7

763

554

234

297

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD567

3.2

7.4

1829

1512

571

763

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD568

2.5

10.5

987

760

327

412

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD569

4.5

20.2

855

614

241

313

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD571

4.0

7.7

852

598

296

343

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD572

7.0

11.9

704

468

155

226

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD573

3.0

12.0

1449

1099

543

652

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD575

3.6

8.5

736

530

204

268

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD576

1.9

21.6

871

657

298

363

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD577

2.9

8.6

986

774

348

420

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD578

4.5

10.0

922

669

258

336

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD579

3.5

14.3

589

437

202

242

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD580

3.9

15.4

666

460

162

227

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD582

3.6

14.0

977

735

290

381

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD584

4.0

11.8

961

724

272

359

Indicated resource infill

RRMDD585

3.3

11.4

1567

1221

531

652

Indicated resource infill

Note: Rounding may create arithmetic differences

TREO, HREO and CREO definitions provided within JORC Table 1.

  1. Infill drilling of MRE Area I was designed to increase the drill spacing to a 200-metre grid.
    All drill holes were mineralised with hole locations shown in Figure 3, and intercepts above the MRE cutoff grade of 200ppm TREO-CeO2 listed in Table 2. Area I is generally a lower grade area of the resource however it shows consistent clay thickness and grade distribution. The infill drilling displays typical profile grade and thickness characteristics.

Figure 3: Area I drill plan with Tranche 4 infill drill holes showing hole locations by drill intercept TREO grade and RRMDD drill hole ID. Previously reported holes shown in grey (Phase 1 and 2 drilling).

Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290

www.ionicre.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ionic Rare Earths Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
