    IONS   US4622221004

IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(IONS)
Ionis 3Q21 Earnings Slides

11/03/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
Q3 2021 Financial

Results and Business

Update

November 3, 2021

NASDAQ: IONS

On Today's Earnings Call

Brett Monia, Ph.D.

Beth Hougen

Richard Geary, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Executive Vice President, Development

Eric Swayze, Ph.D.

Onaiza Cadoret-Manier

Executive Vice President, Research

Chief Corp. Development & Commercial Officer

Forward Looking Language Statement

This presentation includes forward-looking statements regarding our business, financial guidance and the therapeutic and commercial potential of SPINRAZA® (nusinersen), TEGSEDI® (inotersen), WAYLIVRA® (volanesorsen) and Ionis' technologies and products in development. Any statement describing Ionis' goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including those related to the impact COVID-19 could have on our business, and including those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such medicines. Ionis' forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Ionis' forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Ionis. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Ionis' programs are described in additional detail in Ionis' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our most recent Form 10-Q quarterly filing, which are on file with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents are available at www.ionispharma.com.

In this presentation, unless the context requires otherwise, "Ionis," "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refers to Ionis Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiaries.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ® is a trademark of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Akcea Therapeutics® is a registered trademark of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. TEGSEDI® is a trademark of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. WAYLIVRA® is a registered trademark of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. SPINRAZA® is a registered trademark of Biogen.

Introduction

Brett Monia, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer

Executing on our Strategic Objectives

Pipeline

Commercial

Technology

  • Initiated olezarsen (APOCIII-LRx) Phase 3 CORE sHTG study
  • Completed enrollment in eplontersen Phase 3 NEURO-TTRansform study
  • On track to initiate donidalorsen (PKK-LRx) Phase 3 study
  • Advanced our strategy, plans and progress to successfully bring our most advanced wholly owned programs to market
  • Licensed transferrin receptor targeting technology from Bicycle
  • Advanced internal technology initiatives

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 16:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 615 M - -
Net income 2021 -263 M - -
Net Debt 2021 121 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 654 M 4 654 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,76x
EV / Sales 2022 7,66x
Nbr of Employees 757
Free-Float 99,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 32,97 $
Average target price 54,23 $
Spread / Average Target 64,5%
Managers and Directors
Brett P. Monia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth L. Hougen Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Joseph Loscalzo Chairman
C. Frank Bennett Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sanjay Bhanot Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-41.69%4 658
MODERNA, INC.233.72%136 097
LONZA GROUP AG36.36%63 003
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.43.90%49 458
SEAGEN INC.3.05%32 660
CELLTRION, INC.-42.48%23 957