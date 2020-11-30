Ionis Pharmaceuticals : 3Q20 Earnings Slides

Log in
IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Q3 2020 Financial Results and Business Update

November 4, 2020

On Today's Earnings Call

Brett Monia, Ph.D.

Beth Hougen

Onaiza Cadoret-Manier

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Corp. Development & Commercial Officer

Richard Geary, Ph.D.

Eric Swayze, Ph.D.

Kyle Jenne

Executive Vice President, Research

Chief Commercial Officer, Akcea

Executive Vice President, Development

2

Forward Looking Language Statement

This presentation includes forward-looking statements regarding our business, financial guidance and the therapeutic and commercial potential of SPINRAZA® (nusinersen), TEGSEDI® (inotersen), WAYLIVRA® (volanesorsen) and Ionis' technologies and products in development, including the business of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., Ionis' wholly owned subsidiary. Any statement describing Ionis' goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including those related to the impact COVID-19 could have on our business, and including but not limited to those related to our commercial products and the medicines in our pipeline, and particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such medicines. Ionis' forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Ionis' forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Ionis. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Ionis' programs are described in additional detail in Ionis' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our most recent Form 10-Q quarterly filing, which are on file with the SEC. Copies of this and other documents are available at www.ionispharma.com.

In this presentation, unless the context requires otherwise, "Ionis," "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refers to Ionis Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiaries.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals™ is a trademark of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Akcea Therapeutics® is a registered trademark of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. TEGSEDI® is a trademark of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. WAYLIVRA® is a registered trademark of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. SPINRAZA® is a registered trademark of Biogen.

3

Introduction

Brett Monia, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer

Positioned to Achieve our Next Stage of Growth

5

Positioned to Achieve our Next Stage of Growth

Investor Day Coming up on December 7

6

Q3 2020 Financial Performance

Beth Hougen

Chief Financial Officer

Substantial Financial Strength

Continuing to invest in strategic priorities

Financial position further strengthened through

Akcea acquisition

Strong financial results, including revenue growth,

resulting in operating and net income*

On track for revenue and earnings growth next quarter

On track to achieve our 2020 financial guidance

*Non-GAAP - please see reconciliation to GAAP in Q3'20 press release

8

Continued Blockbuster Performance with >$1.5B in YTD 2020 Sales

$74M in Royalties to Ionis1

  • >11,000 patients on SPINRAZA worldwide2,3
    • 20% increase from prior year
  • >60,000 SMA patients in markets with Biogen commercial presence4
  • Approved in over 50 countries and formal reimbursement in over 40 countries
  • Continued opportunities for growth

Source: Biogen Q3 2020 Financial Results and Business Update; 1. SPINRAZA royalty tier resets at the beginning of each year; 2. Includes patients from commercial, post-marketing, clinical and EAP settings; 3. As of September 30, 2020; 4. Biogen estimate, data on file

For important prescribing and safety information, please refer to: www.spinraza.com

9

Continued Effort to Expand SPINRAZA Benefit in SMA Patients of all Ages

DEVOTE study of higher dose SPINRAZA 1

P o t e n t i a l f o r e v e n g r e a t e r e ff i c a c y i n S M A p a t i e n t s o f a l l a g e s

O p e n - l a b e l s a f e t y c o h o r t f u l l y e n r o l l e d , r a n d o m i z e d p i v o t a l c o h o r t t o f o l l o w

RESPOND study in infants and children 2

S t r o n g r a t i o n a l e t o e v a l u a t e S P I N R A Z A b e n e f i t i n p a t i e n t s p r e v i o u s l y t r e a t e d wi t h g e n e t h e r a p y

E x p e c t e d t o i n i t i a t e e a r l y 2 0 2 1

NURTURE study in presymptomatic infants 3

  • U n p r e c e d e n t e d s u r v i v a l b e n e f i t i n p a t i e n t s t r e a t e d u p t o ~ 5 ye a r s

SHINE study in toddler to adult patients w ith SMA 4

M o t o r f u n c t i o n s t a b i l i z a t i o n / i mp r o v e me n t i n p a t i e n t s t r e a t e d > 6

Logan, living with SMA

ye a r s

1. DEVOTE study: clinicaltirals.org/NCT04089566; 2. RESPOND study: clinicaltrials.org/NCT04488133; 3. CureSMA 2020; 4. Results presented at AAN 2020

For important prescribing and safety information, please refer to: www.spinraza.com

10

TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA

Continued quarterly growth

TEGSEDI

  • Commercially available in 15 countries
  • Secured reimbursement in multiple EU markets and Canada
  • Expanding EU, Latin America commercial availability1
  • Won Prix Galien USA Award

WAYLIVRA

  • Commercially available in 4 countries2
  • Finalized pricing in multiple EU countries
  • Expanding EU, Latin America commercial availability1; planning U.S. NDA refiling next year

$ Millions

20

19

18

16

16

15

14

14

12

~60% y/y

12

>15% q/q

10

8

6

4

2

0

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

TEGSEDI

& WAYLIVRA Revenue

1. Expanding in Latin America through PTC Therapeutics; 2. Including France through its ATU, a reimbursed expanded access program

11

Q3 2020 Financial Performance

On track to achieve 2020 financial guidance

$160 million in revenue

$5 million of net income*

Driven by growth in commercial and

Continued financial strength

R&D revenue

$74 million

$2.3 billion of cash

Estimated $1.8 billion of pro forma cash

Continued blockbuster performance

following Akcea acquisition

*Non-GAAP - please see reconciliation to GAAP in Q3'20 press release

12

Maintaining our 2020 Financial Guidance

Revenue

Operating Expenses

>$700 million

~$650-$690 million*

Meaningfully profitable*

*Non-GAAP - please see reconciliation to GAAP in Q3'20 press release

13

Ionis' Evolution: Akcea

Integration and Commercial Strategy

Onaiza Cadoret-Manier

Chief Corporate Development & Commercial Officer

Akcea Acquisition Strengthens the Business and Accelerates Our Commercial Preparations

  • Transitioning into one stronger, more efficient organization
  • Accelerates building Ionis' commercial capabilities

Medical Affairs

Patient

Field

Identification

Solutions

Regulatory

Akcea's

Distribution

Commercial

Approval

& Delivery

Infrastructure

Payer

RWE,

Services

HEOR

Brand

Patient

Services

Support

15

Pipeline Performance

Richard Geary, Ph.D.

Executive Vice President, Development

Ionis-owned

Key Pipeline Catalysts and Highlights

ALS (ION541) Phase 1/2 study in nearly all forms of ALS initiated in 2H 20201

Multiple system atrophy (ION454) Phase 1/2 study initiated in 2H 20201

Medicines for Lafora and Alexander diseases granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S.

Ionis-owned

FUS-ALS (ION363) registrational study initiation expected in 1H 2021

Ionis-owned

Neurological

Tofersen Phase 3 data in SOD1-ALS patients expected in 2H 20211

  • Tofersen pre-symptomaticSOD1-ALS study initiation expected in 20211
  • C9Rx Phase 1/2 data in C9-ALS patients expected in 20211
  • Tominersen Phase 1/2 OLE and NHS data expected in 20212; Phase 3 data & filing expected in 20222

TTR-LRx Phase 3 data in TTR polyneuropathy patients expected in 2023

1. Biogen study; 2. Roche study

17

Ionis-owned
Ionis-owned
Ionis-owned

Key Pipeline Catalysts and Highlights

Pulmonary and Allergy

PKK-LRx proof-of-concept results in HAE patients reported in 2H 2020

Ionis-owned

PKK-LRx investigator study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Brazil initiated in 2H 2020

Ionis-owned

ENAC-2.5Rx pulmonary delivery proof-of-concept data in healthy volunteers reported in 2H 2020

Ionis-owned

ENAC-2.5Rx Phase 2 study initiation in COPD patients expected in 2H 2020

Ionis-owned

ENAC-2.5Rx Phase 1/2 data in cystic fibrosis patients expected in 1H 2021

Ionis-owned

PKK-LRx Phase 2 data in HAE patients expected in 1H 2021

Ionis-owned

Cardio-

renal

  • Vupanorsen Phase 2b study in dyslipidemia patients initiated in 2H 2020, data expected in 2H 20211
  • PCSK9 (ION449) oral and subQ program update at AHA 20202

AGT-LRx Phase 2 data in hypertension patients expected in 2H 2020

APOCIII-LRx Phase 3 study initiation in FCS patients expected by YE 2020

TTR-LRx Phase 3 data in TTR cardiomyopathy patients expected in 2024

  • Pelacarsen Phase 3 data in Lp(a)-driven CVD patients expected in 20243

1. Pfizer study; 2. Astra Zeneca study; 3. Novartis study

18

Potential for >10 Marketing Applications through 2025

Should result in a large number of new marketed products, driving significant revenue growth

AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx

FCS

Tominersen

Huntington's disease

Tofersen

AKCEA-TTR-LRx

SOD1-ALS

hATTR polyneuropathy

2021

ION363

IONIS-FXI-LRx

FUS-ALS

ESRD

AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx

ION541

Severe hypertriglyceridemia

Sporadic ALS

ION373

IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx

Alexander disease

β-thalassemia

IONIS-GHR-LRx

IONIS-HBVRx

Acromegaly

Hepatitis B virus infection

IONIS-C9Rx

Vupanorsen

C9-ALS

Cardiovascular disease

IONIS-PKK-LRx

ION716

Hereditary angioedema

Prion diseases

AKCEA-TTR-LRx

Pelacarsen

ATTR cardiomyopathy

Cardiovascular disease

2025 and beyond

19

Conclusion:

2020 and Beyond

Brett Monia, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Today, Ionis is Stronger than Ever

3

Marketed products*

6

Tominersen

Tofersen

AKCEA-TTR-LRx

Huntington's disease

SOD1 ALS

ATTR cardiomyopathy

Phase 3 studies by YE'20

Pelacarsen

AKCEA-TTR-L

AKCEA-APOCIII-L

Rx

Rx

Lp(a)-driven CVD

hATTR polyneuropathy

FCS

  • Financially strong, on track to achieve 2020 financial guidance
  • Stronger, more efficient business following Akcea acquisition
  • Potential for >10 marketing applications through 2025
  • Achieving success across the Phase 3, mid-stage and early pipeline
  • Dedicated employees committed to improving the lives of patients in need

*In 1Q 2021, Biogen plans to initiate the Phase 4 RESPOND study of SPINRAZA in patients with suboptimal response to gene therapy clinicaltrials.org/NCT04488133.

21

Biogen is also conducting the DEVOTE study of a higher dose of SPINRAZA clinicaltrials.gov/NCT04089566. P3 study start by YE 2020

Congratulations to Ionis and Akcea

2020 Prix Galien USA Award for Best Biotechnology

Product for TEGSEDI

22

Q&A

Brett Monia, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer

IONIS: A FORCE FOR LIFE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 22:34:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
