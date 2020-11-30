Ionis Pharmaceuticals : 3Q20 Earnings Slides

Q3 2020 Financial Results and Business Update
November 4, 2020
On Today's Earnings Call
|
Brett Monia, Ph.D.
|
Beth Hougen
|
Onaiza Cadoret-Manier
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Chief Corp. Development & Commercial Officer
|
|
|
Richard Geary, Ph.D.
|
Eric Swayze, Ph.D.
|
Kyle Jenne
|
Executive Vice President, Research
|
Chief Commercial Officer, Akcea
|
Executive Vice President, Development
|
|
2
Forward Looking Language Statement
This presentation includes forward-looking statements regarding our business, financial guidance and the therapeutic and commercial potential of SPINRAZA® (nusinersen), TEGSEDI® (inotersen), WAYLIVRA® (volanesorsen) and Ionis' technologies and products in development, including the business of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., Ionis' wholly owned subsidiary. Any statement describing Ionis' goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including those related to the impact COVID-19 could have on our business, and including but not limited to those related to our commercial products and the medicines in our pipeline, and particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such medicines. Ionis' forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Ionis' forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Ionis. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Ionis' programs are described in additional detail in Ionis' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our most recent Form 10-Q quarterly filing, which are on file with the SEC. Copies of this and other documents are available at www.ionispharma.com.
In this presentation, unless the context requires otherwise, "Ionis," "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refers to Ionis Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiaries.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals™ is a trademark of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Akcea Therapeutics® is a registered trademark of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. TEGSEDI® is a trademark of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. WAYLIVRA® is a registered trademark of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. SPINRAZA® is a registered trademark of Biogen.
3
Introduction
Brett Monia, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer
Positioned to Achieve our Next Stage of Growth
Moving forward as a stronger organization positioned for accelerated growth
Building commercial capabilities to maximize the value of the Ionis-owned pipeline
Advancing our late- and mid- stage programs, positioning us for the next wave of commercial products
Using our substantial financial strength to achieve our goal of sustained growth
5
Positioned to Achieve our Next Stage of Growth
Moving forward as a stronger organization positioned for accelerated growth
Building commercial capabilities to maximize the value of the Ionis-owned pipeline
Advancing our late- and mid- stage programs, positioning us for the next wave of commercial products
Using our substantial financial strength to achieve our goal of sustained growth
Investor Day Coming up on December 7
6
Q3 2020 Financial Performance
Beth Hougen
Chief Financial Officer
Substantial Financial Strength
Continuing to invest in strategic priorities
Financial position further strengthened through
Akcea acquisition
Strong financial results, including revenue growth,
resulting in operating and net income*
On track for revenue and earnings growth next quarter
On track to achieve our 2020 financial guidance
|
*Non-GAAP - please see reconciliation to GAAP in Q3'20 press release
|
8
|
Continued Blockbuster Performance with >$1.5B in YTD 2020 Sales
$74M in Royalties to Ionis1
-
>11,000 patients on SPINRAZA worldwide2,3
-
-
20% increase from prior year
-
>60,000 SMA patients in markets with Biogen commercial presence4
-
Approved in over 50 countries and formal reimbursement in over 40 countries
-
Continued opportunities for growth
Source: Biogen Q3 2020 Financial Results and Business Update; 1. SPINRAZA royalty tier resets at the beginning of each year; 2. Includes patients from commercial, post-marketing, clinical and EAP settings; 3. As of September 30, 2020; 4. Biogen estimate, data on file
|
For important prescribing and safety information, please refer to: www.spinraza.com
|
9
|
Continued Effort to Expand SPINRAZA Benefit in SMA Patients of all Ages
DEVOTE study of higher dose SPINRAZA 1
• P o t e n t i a l f o r e v e n g r e a t e r e ff i c a c y i n S M A p a t i e n t s o f a l l a g e s
• O p e n - l a b e l s a f e t y c o h o r t f u l l y e n r o l l e d , r a n d o m i z e d p i v o t a l c o h o r t t o f o l l o w
RESPOND study in infants and children 2
• S t r o n g r a t i o n a l e t o e v a l u a t e S P I N R A Z A b e n e f i t i n p a t i e n t s p r e v i o u s l y t r e a t e d wi t h g e n e t h e r a p y
• E x p e c t e d t o i n i t i a t e e a r l y 2 0 2 1
NURTURE study in presymptomatic infants 3
-
U n p r e c e d e n t e d s u r v i v a l b e n e f i t i n p a t i e n t s t r e a t e d u p t o ~ 5 ye a r s
SHINE study in toddler to adult patients w ith SMA 4
• M o t o r f u n c t i o n s t a b i l i z a t i o n / i mp r o v e me n t i n p a t i e n t s t r e a t e d > 6
TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA
Continued quarterly growth
TEGSEDI
-
Commercially available in 15 countries
-
Secured reimbursement in multiple EU markets and Canada
-
Expanding EU, Latin America commercial availability1
-
Won Prix Galien USA Award
WAYLIVRA
-
Commercially available in 4 countries2
-
Finalized pricing in multiple EU countries
-
Expanding EU, Latin America commercial availability1; planning U.S. NDA refiling next year
|
20
|
|
|
|
19
|
18
|
|
|
|
16
|
16
|
|
|
15
|
|
14
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
~60% y/y
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
>15% q/q
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
6
4
2
0
|
Q3 2019
|
|
Q4 2019
|
Q1 2020
|
Q2 2020
|
Q3 2020
|
|
|
TEGSEDI
|
& WAYLIVRA Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Expanding in Latin America through PTC Therapeutics; 2. Including France through its ATU, a reimbursed expanded access program
11
Q3 2020 Financial Performance
On track to achieve 2020 financial guidance
|
$160 million in revenue
|
$5 million of net income*
|
Driven by growth in commercial and
|
Continued financial strength
|
R&D revenue
|
|
$74 million
|
$2.3 billion of cash
|
Estimated $1.8 billion of pro forma cash
|
Continued blockbuster performance
|
following Akcea acquisition
*Non-GAAP - please see reconciliation to GAAP in Q3'20 press release
12
Maintaining our 2020 Financial Guidance
|
Revenue
|
Operating Expenses
|
>$700 million
|
|
~$650-$690 million*
|
|
|
|
|
|
Meaningfully profitable*
|
*Non-GAAP - please see reconciliation to GAAP in Q3'20 press release
|
13
|
Ionis' Evolution: Akcea
Integration and Commercial Strategy
Onaiza Cadoret-Manier
Chief Corporate Development & Commercial Officer
Akcea Acquisition Strengthens the Business and Accelerates Our Commercial Preparations
-
Transitioning into one stronger, more efficient organization
-
Accelerates building Ionis' commercial capabilities
|
|
Medical Affairs
|
Patient
|
Field
|
Identification
|
Solutions
|
Regulatory
|
Akcea's
|
|
Distribution
|
Commercial
|
|
Approval
|
|
& Delivery
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
|
Payer
|
|
|
RWE,
|
Services
|
|
|
HEOR
|
Brand
|
Patient
|
Services
|
Support
15
Pipeline Performance
Richard Geary, Ph.D.
Executive Vice President, Development
Ionis-owned
Key Pipeline Catalysts and Highlights
|
|
▪ ALS (ION541) Phase 1/2 study in nearly all forms of ALS initiated in 2H 20201
|
|
|
▪ Multiple system atrophy (ION454) Phase 1/2 study initiated in 2H 20201
|
|
|
▪
|
Medicines for Lafora and Alexander diseases granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S.
|
Ionis-owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
FUS-ALS (ION363) registrational study initiation expected in 1H 2021
|
Ionis-owned
|
|
|
|
|
Neurological ▪
|
Tofersen Phase 3 data in SOD1-ALS patients expected in 2H 20211
|
-
Tofersen pre-symptomaticSOD1-ALS study initiation expected in 20211
-
C9Rx Phase 1/2 data in C9-ALS patients expected in 20211
-
Tominersen Phase 1/2 OLE and NHS data expected in 20212; Phase 3 data & filing expected in 20222
▪ TTR-LRx Phase 3 data in TTR polyneuropathy patients expected in 2023
1. Biogen study; 2. Roche study
17
Ionis-owned
Ionis-owned
Ionis-owned
Key Pipeline Catalysts and Highlights
|
▪ PKK-LRx proof-of-concept results in HAE patients reported in 2H 2020
|
Ionis-owned
|
|
▪ PKK-LRx investigator study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Brazil initiated in 2H 2020
|
Ionis-owned
|
|
▪ ENAC-2.5Rx pulmonary delivery proof-of-concept data in healthy volunteers reported in 2H 2020
|
Ionis-owned
|
|
▪ ENAC-2.5Rx Phase 2 study initiation in COPD patients expected in 2H 2020
|
Ionis-owned
|
|
▪ ENAC-2.5Rx Phase 1/2 data in cystic fibrosis patients expected in 1H 2021
|
Ionis-owned
|
|
▪ PKK-LRx Phase 2 data in HAE patients expected in 1H 2021
|
Ionis-owned
|
-
Vupanorsen Phase 2b study in dyslipidemia patients initiated in 2H 2020, data expected in 2H 20211
-
PCSK9 (ION449) oral and subQ program update at AHA 20202
▪ AGT-LRx Phase 2 data in hypertension patients expected in 2H 2020
▪ APOCIII-LRx Phase 3 study initiation in FCS patients expected by YE 2020
▪ TTR-LRx Phase 3 data in TTR cardiomyopathy patients expected in 2024
-
Pelacarsen Phase 3 data in Lp(a)-driven CVD patients expected in 20243
1. Pfizer study; 2. Astra Zeneca study; 3. Novartis study
18
Potential for >10 Marketing Applications through 2025
Should result in a large number of new marketed products, driving significant revenue growth
|
|
|
AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx
|
|
|
FCS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tominersen
|
|
|
Huntington's disease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tofersen
|
|
AKCEA-TTR-LRx
|
SOD1-ALS
|
|
hATTR polyneuropathy
|
|
|
2021
|
ION363
|
|
|
IONIS-FXI-LRx
|
|
FUS-ALS
|
|
|
ESRD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx
|
|
|
ION541
|
Severe hypertriglyceridemia
|
|
|
Sporadic ALS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ION373
|
|
|
IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx
|
Alexander disease
|
|
|
β-thalassemia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IONIS-GHR-LRx
|
|
|
IONIS-HBVRx
|
Acromegaly
|
|
|
Hepatitis B virus infection
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IONIS-C9Rx
|
|
|
Vupanorsen
|
C9-ALS
|
|
|
Cardiovascular disease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IONIS-PKK-LRx
|
|
|
ION716
|
Hereditary angioedema
|
|
|
Prion diseases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AKCEA-TTR-LRx
|
|
|
Pelacarsen
|
ATTR cardiomyopathy
|
|
|
Cardiovascular disease
|
|
|
|
|
2025 and beyond
19
Conclusion:
2020 and Beyond
Brett Monia, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
Today, Ionis is Stronger than Ever
3
Marketed products*
|
6
|
Tominersen
|
Tofersen
|
AKCEA-TTR-LRx
|
|
Huntington's disease
|
SOD1 ALS
|
ATTR cardiomyopathy
|
Phase 3 studies by YE'20
|
Pelacarsen
|
AKCEA-TTR-L
|
AKCEA-APOCIII-L†
|
Rx
|
Rx
|
|
Lp(a)-driven CVD
|
hATTR polyneuropathy
|
FCS
|
|
|
-
Financially strong, on track to achieve 2020 financial guidance
-
Stronger, more efficient business following Akcea acquisition
-
Potential for >10 marketing applications through 2025
-
Achieving success across the Phase 3, mid-stage and early pipeline
-
Dedicated employees committed to improving the lives of patients in need
Congratulations to Ionis and Akcea
2020 Prix Galien USA Award for Best Biotechnology
Product for TEGSEDI
22
Q&A
Brett Monia, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 22:34:05 UTC