Ionis to hold first quarter 2023 financial results webcast

04/20/2023 | 07:06am EDT
Webcast scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) announced today that it will host a live webcast on Wednesday, May 3rd at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results.

The webcast may be accessed at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. A replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision to become the leader in genetic medicine, utilizing a multi-platform approach to discover, develop and deliver life-transforming therapies.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-to-hold-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-webcast-301802455.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
