Promising hep B data helps GSK inch closer to functional cure

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - An interim analysis of GSK’s
experimental hepatitis B therapy bepirovirsen in a
mid-stage study has raised hopes for a functional cure for
millions suffering from a chronic infection, the British
drugmaker said on Saturday.
If the results are reinforced in later-stage trials, the
British drugmaker has estimated the drug could generate peak
sales of more than 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) annually.
Although there are safe and effective vaccines for the
hepatitis B virus - including shots made by GSK – nearly 300
million people globally have chronic hepatitis B (CHB), a
long-lasting infection that occurs when the body is unable to
fend off the virus and it persists in the blood and liver,
according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The mid-stage study is evaluating the impact of
administering bepirovirsen in patients who were either on or off
existing standard CHB therapy.
In the group of 227 patients on standard therapy, 24 weeks
of treatment with bepirovirsen resulted in 28% of patients with
sharp reductions in two key biomarkers of CHB such that a test
would not be able to detect them.
Meanwhile, in the cohort of 230 patients who were not
already on standard therapy, 24 weeks of treatment with
bepirovirsen resulted in 29% of patients with corresponding
decreases in the same biomarkers.
How durable these responses are remains to be seen.
Patients must be off therapy for typically six months or
more and show no evidence of recurrence of the virus to achieve
a functional cure, Christopher Corsico, GSK’s head of
development, told Reuters.
But this data suggests that a functional cure is possible,
Corsico said.
"The fact that you have such a high number of responses,
just even when you stop the therapy is unprecedented ...
compared to other drugs that are out there being tested."
Existing CHB medicines, such as nucleoside/nucleotide
analogues (NA), are often taken for life because they suppress
but rarely clear the virus. Despite their use, patients can
develop serious complications, including liver cancer. In 2019,
hepatitis B resulted in some 820,000 deaths, according to WHO
estimates.
GSK, led by CEO Emma Walmsley, licensed bepirovirsen from
Ionis Pharmaceuticals in 2019. The drug is designed to
combat the disease on three fronts: by inhibiting viral
replication, by suppressing the production of viral proteins
associated with hepatitis B virus infection, and by stimulating
the immune system.
