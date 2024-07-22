Health-care company stocks traded slightly higher as drug makers released study data.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals were higher after the company announced data from the trial of a treatment for the genetic disorder Angelman syndrome.

The company said ION582 showed robust and consistent benefit in communication, cognition and motor function in a broad patient population. Ionis also said 97% of patients in the medium and high dose groups saw improvement in overall Angelman syndrome symptoms.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals shares rose significantly as the company reported favorable preclinical results for its oral ketamine analog.

