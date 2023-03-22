Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Ionix Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IINX   US46222Q1076

IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(IINX)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:21:00 2023-03-20 pm EDT
0.001000 USD   +233.33%
10:23aIonix Technology : Provides Updates on its Recent Activities - Form 8-K
PU
10:23aIonix Technology, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Ionix Technology, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire 51% stake in Legend Ecological Aquaculture Co., Ltd.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ionix Technology : Provides Updates on its Recent Activities - Form 8-K

03/22/2023 | 10:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ionix Technology, Inc. Provides Updates on its Recent Activities

[Liaoning, China], March 22, 2023: Ionix Technology, Inc. ("IINX" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update to its various stakeholders on the Company's recent business and operation activities.

The Company was delayed in complying with its filing obligations since mid-2022 due to travel and other restrictions caused by the COVID-19 epidemic. The Company is pleased to announce that it is currently restructuring its principal business to maintain its on-going operation and continued development of its businesses. The restructuring will comprise of reducing resources in sectors that are no longer profitable and exploring potential new opportunities of expansion into profitable industries.

The Company would like to reassure its various stakeholders that it is taking positive actions in procuring the proposed restructuring and will provide a full update to stakeholders as soon as possible.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ionix Technology Inc. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 14:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC.
10:23aIonix Technology : Provides Updates on its Recent Activities - Form 8-K
PU
10:23aIonix Technology, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Ionix Technology, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire 51% stake in Legend Ecologi..
CI
2022Ionix Technology, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
2022Ionix Technology, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
2022Ionix Technology, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2022IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
2022Ionix Technology, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
2021IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 14,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,41 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,71 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -59,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,18 M 0,18 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 228
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ionix Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Li Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Yun Yang President & Treasurer
Zheng Junwei Chief Scientist
Zhen Yu Wang Independent Director
Yong Sheng Fu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC.-90.91%0
KEYENCE CORPORATION17.17%110 464
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE13.97%89 212
EATON CORPORATION PLC6.37%66 528
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-12.57%47 992
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)19.04%35 782
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer