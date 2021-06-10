Ionix Technology : and its partner Hiboss were invited to attend the 2021 Beijing International Automobile Manufacturing Expo and held a press conference

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: IINX), ("Ionix Technology", "IINX" or "the Company"), a business aggregator in the fields of photoelectric display and smart energy, today announced that it was invited to attend the 11th Beijing International Automobile Manufacturing Expo ("BIAME ") on June 9, 2021 and a press conference was held after the exhibition on June 10, 2021. BIAME, founded in 2007, has been successfully held for ten sessions. It has attracted a total of more than 3,000 exhibitors from 50 countries and regions around the world, with more than 200,000 visitors. The expo enjoys a good reputation in the industry and is known as a market icon in the field of energy vehicles. The BIAME of 2021 attracted more than 550 enterprises around the world, with an exhibition area of more than 40,000 square meters and more than 50,000 visitors. This is the first time IINX has participated in an international exhibition of automotive energy since the company decided to enter into the energy automotive industry in the beginning 2021. This also reflects the maturity of the company's technology and the confidence that it will occupy an important market share in the new automotive energy industry.

On the next day, IINX and Hiboss jointly held a press conference launching the world's first 12-minute fast charging electric vehicle. At the press conference, Mr. Yan Yang, the president of IINX, introduced the characteristics and advantages of the company's latest self-developed 12-minute fast charging battery and battery pack, which is a significant achievement and a major breakthrough in new energy vehicle industry. Mr. Chen Guofu, the president of Hiboss, announced that IINX will be the sole supplier of batteries and battery packs for Hiboss in the next five years. The two companies signed the cooperation agreement at the press conference. The press conference was widely followed and reported by many Chinese and foreign media.

Mr. Chen said: "We are very confident about IINX's battery technology. Not only because of fast charging, but also wide temperature application advantage which could be used at the temperature between -40℃ and 60℃. The batteries even release more than 95% electricity of normal temperature at the low temperature. This eliminates the temperate control system for EV. Reducing our production cost, meanwhile, we can expand our market even in cold North America and Warmer Southeast Asia."

Mr. Yan Yang, the president of IINX, said at the press conference: "Today, it takes at least 2 hours to charge for the widely used battery modules in EV market. The 12-minute fast charging technology, which is independently developed by IINX, provides power batteries and battery packs with safety, environmental protection, super fast charging (12 minutes full charge) and long endurance, and will be applied to EVs manufactured by HiBoss for the first time. Hiboss's EVs will be more competitive with the overwhelming advantage in charging time given the benchmark models are basically the same. We firmly believe that with IINX's the continuous research and development of new energy products, plus the precision of the new energy vehicle market layout, the sales of battery modules will continue to rise and become the growth point of our company's performance, which will play a positive role in promoting the environmental protection automobile industry. "

Ionix Technology, Inc. is a holding company that is principally engaged in the photoelectric display and smart energy industries. The company has seven operating subsidiaries: Changchun Fangguan Electronics Technology Co., Ltd, a company which has been focusing on R&D, manufacturing and marketing LCM and LCD. Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in developing, designing, and selling TN and STN LCD, STN, CSTN, and TFT LCD modules as well as other related products; Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in LCD slicing, filling, researching and designing, and selling of LCD Modules (LCM) and PCBs; Lisite Science Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the marketing and selling of intelligent electronic devices; and Dalian Shizhe New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the new energy support service, and operating the photovoltaic power generation, electric vehicles and charging piles with corresponding operation and maintenance and three dimensional parking. Shijirun (Yixing) Technology Co., Ltd, a company engaged in new energy intelligent manufacturing and intelligent equipment industry. High intelligence of the equipment is a guarantee of high stability and consistency for EV and Energy storage battery. Huixiang Energy Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd, engaged in R&D of next generation advanced battery technologies, manufacture and sales of relevant battery products, including the solid state rechargeable lithium ion battery for next generation EV and energy storage systems. Also operation of battery packs, battery systems and electric vehicles sharing business with its own internet sharing platform. Currently, IINX has embarked on the layout of industrialization and marketization of front end materials and back end modules of liquid crystal displays and applications of flexible folding display technology by taking Fangguan Electronics as production bases, to seize the market share of OLED high technology.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, such as the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. Ionix Technology assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements. Although Ionix Technology believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Ionix Technology's annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

