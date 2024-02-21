EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: IONOS Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
IONOS Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.02.2024 / 13:18 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IONOS Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: http://www.ionos-group.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/publications/reports.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: http://www.ionos-group.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/publications/reports.html

Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany

 
