EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: IONOS Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
IONOS Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: http://www.ionos-group.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/publications/reports.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: http://www.ionos-group.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/publications/reports.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
