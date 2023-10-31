EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: IONOS Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

IONOS Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



31.10.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

IONOS Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2023

Address: http://www.ionos-group.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2023

Address: http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/publications/reports.html



