CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information
July 01, 2024 at 04:54 am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 7th Interim Announcement
IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information
01.07.2024 / 10:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from 24 June 2024 up to and including 28 June 2024, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 66,176 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 16 May 2024 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 17 May 2024.
Shares were bought as follows:
Date
Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number)
Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR
(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice)
24.06.2024
16,944
25.7200
25.06.2024
5,933
25.7533
26.06.2024
15,344
26.0198
27.06.2024
10,247
26.1347
28.06.2024
17,708
25.7576
Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 17 May 2024 is 487,937 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html .
The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Montabaur, 01 July 2024
IONOS Group SE
The Management Board
IONOS Group SE, formerly IONOS TOPCO SE, is a Germany-based company, which provides Website hosting services. It offers a portfolio of Web presence, productivity and cloud solutions, supported by customer care and required infrastructure. The Company's brand includes arsys, fasthosts, home.pl, InterNet X, IONOS, sedo.com, STRATO, united domains, we22 and WORLD4YOU through which, it offers range of Website hosting products, such as e-mail solutions and high-end servers in different countries including Germany, Spain, Great Britain and the United States. It serves private users as well as high-end products for small-and medium-sized businesses.