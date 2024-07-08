CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information
July 08, 2024 at 04:20 am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 8th Interim Announcement
In the period from 01 July 2024 up to and including 05 July 2024, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 76,847 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 16 May 2024 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 17 May 2024.
Shares were bought as follows:
Date
Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number)
Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR (excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice)
01.07.2024
14,686
25.6262
02.07.2024
11,253
25.7351
03.07.2024
17,400
27.1080
04.07.2024
15,008
27.1326
05.07.2024
18,500
27.0283
Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 17 May 2024 is 564,784 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html.
The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Montabaur, 08 July 2024
IONOS Group SE
The Management Board
IONOS Group SE, formerly IONOS TOPCO SE, is a Germany-based company, which provides Website hosting services. It offers a portfolio of Web presence, productivity and cloud solutions, supported by customer care and required infrastructure. The Company's brand includes arsys, fasthosts, home.pl, InterNet X, IONOS, sedo.com, STRATO, united domains, we22 and WORLD4YOU through which, it offers range of Website hosting products, such as e-mail solutions and high-end servers in different countries including Germany, Spain, Great Britain and the United States. It serves private users as well as high-end products for small-and medium-sized businesses.