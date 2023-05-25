DD: IONOS Group SE: Achim Weiß, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.05.2023 / 15:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Achim Last name(s): Weiß

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

IONOS Group SE

b) LEI

391200NQNTF0AP2MP438

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3E00M1

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.50 EUR 8586.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 3078.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 2430.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 1593.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 7668.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 6399.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 4104.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 6399.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 850.5 EUR 13.50 EUR 4603.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 2956.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 1350.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 1876.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 2470.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 175.5 EUR 13.50 EUR 6399.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 2754.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 999 EUR 13.50 EUR 2902.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 864 EUR 13.50 EUR 1836.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 283.5 EUR 13.50 EUR 1485.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 15606.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 8964.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 39919.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 1093.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 25042.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 931.5 EUR 13.50 EUR 8964.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 10894.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 2767.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 2484.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 945 EUR 13.50 EUR 1552.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 1336.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 34033.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 8964.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 4819.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 3915.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 2754.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 4185.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 8748.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 2214.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 1377.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 2416.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 1012.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 2902.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 12595.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 87412.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 1012.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 1134.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 8748.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 8464.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 2727.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 1431.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 1404.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 2794.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 1012.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 1377.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 2025.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 337.5 EUR 13.50 EUR 2902.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 3037.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 931.5 EUR 13.50 EUR 40500.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 6615.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 33750.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 3591.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 1350.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 2592.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 1350.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 2902.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 189 EUR 13.50 EUR 1377.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 1350.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 1350.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 2538.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 1606.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 1350.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 1377.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 148.5 EUR 13.50 EUR 2430.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 391.5 EUR 13.50 EUR 1390.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 580.5 EUR 13.50 EUR 2835.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 891 EUR 13.50 EUR 1309.50 EUR 13.50 EUR 13500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.5000 EUR 536517.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

24/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

