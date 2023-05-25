Advanced search
    IOS   DE000A3E00M1

IONOS GROUP SE

(IOS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:33:19 2023-05-25 am EDT
13.83 EUR   +1.69%
DD: IONOS Group SE: Achim Weiß, buy

05/25/2023 | 09:07am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.05.2023 / 15:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Achim
Last name(s): Weiß

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IONOS Group SE

b) LEI
391200NQNTF0AP2MP438 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E00M1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.50 EUR 8586.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 3078.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 2430.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 1593.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 7668.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 6399.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 4104.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 6399.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 850.5 EUR
13.50 EUR 4603.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 2956.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 1350.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 1876.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 2470.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 175.5 EUR
13.50 EUR 6399.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 2754.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 999 EUR
13.50 EUR 2902.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 864 EUR
13.50 EUR 1836.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 283.5 EUR
13.50 EUR 1485.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 15606.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 8964.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 39919.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 1093.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 25042.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 931.5 EUR
13.50 EUR 8964.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 10894.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 2767.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 2484.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 945 EUR
13.50 EUR 1552.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 1336.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 34033.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 8964.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 4819.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 3915.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 2754.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 4185.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 8748.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 2214.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 1377.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 2416.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 1012.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 2902.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 12595.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 87412.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 1012.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 1134.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 8748.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 8464.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 2727.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 1431.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 1404.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 2794.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 1012.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 1377.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 2025.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 337.5 EUR
13.50 EUR 2902.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 3037.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 931.5 EUR
13.50 EUR 40500.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 6615.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 33750.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 3591.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 1350.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 2592.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 1350.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 2902.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 189 EUR
13.50 EUR 1377.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 1350.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 1350.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 2538.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 1606.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 1350.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 1377.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 148.5 EUR
13.50 EUR 2430.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 391.5 EUR
13.50 EUR 1390.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 580.5 EUR
13.50 EUR 2835.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 891 EUR
13.50 EUR 1309.50 EUR
13.50 EUR 13500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.5000 EUR 536517.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


25.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

83409  25.05.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on IONOS GROUP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 418 M 1 526 M 1 526 M
Net income 2023 109 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2023 1 152 M 1 239 M 1 239 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 904 M 2 049 M 2 049 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
EV / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 217
Free-Float 100%
Chart IONOS GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
IONOS Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IONOS GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 13,60 €
Average target price 18,42 €
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Achim Weiß Chairman-Management Board
Britta Schmidt Chief Financial Officer
Ralph Dommermuth Chairman
Hans-Henning Kettler Chief Technology Officer
Hüseyin Dogan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IONOS GROUP SE0.00%2 049
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.57.67%204 675
CLOUDFLARE, INC.24.38%18 663
DYNATRACE, INC.28.33%14 274
NUTANIX, INC.-2.46%5 847
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-32.26%5 031
