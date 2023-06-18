Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. IONOS Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOS   DE000A3E00M1

IONOS GROUP SE

(IOS)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:19 2023-06-16 am EDT
14.00 EUR   +5.26%
06/16Greyhound bus owner Flix edges towards listing
RE
06/16IONOS Group Appoints Chief Commercial Officer
MT
06/16Dr Jens Reich appointed to the Management Board of IONOS Group SE as Chief Commercial Officer
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: IONOS Group SE: Achim Weiß, buy

06/18/2023 | 03:40pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.06.2023 / 21:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Achim
Last name(s): Weiß

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IONOS Group SE

b) LEI
391200NQNTF0AP2MP438 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E00M1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.60 EUR 680000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.6000 EUR 680000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

83881  18.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1659595&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 418 M 1 549 M 1 549 M
Net income 2023 109 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2023 1 152 M 1 258 M 1 258 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 960 M 2 141 M 2 141 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 4 217
Free-Float 100%
Chart IONOS GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
IONOS Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IONOS GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 14,00 €
Average target price 18,42 €
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Achim Weiß Chairman-Management Board
Britta Schmidt Chief Financial Officer
Ralph Dommermuth Chairman
Hans-Henning Kettler Chief Technology Officer
Hüseyin Dogan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IONOS GROUP SE0.00%2 141
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.59.71%206 254
CLOUDFLARE, INC.49.59%22 447
DYNATRACE, INC.33.71%14 901
NUTANIX, INC.12.05%6 882
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-28.32%5 331
