IONOS : Buy rating from Berenberg
Today at 06:22 am
Usman Ghazi from Berenberg retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 22.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06:38:37 2023-08-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|14.41 EUR
|+0.91%
|+1.83%
|0.00%
