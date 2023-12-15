IONOS Group SE completes refinancing of EUR 800 million
December 15, 2023 at 02:07 pm EST
Share
EQS-Ad-hoc: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Financing
IONOS Group SE completes refinancing of EUR 800 million
15-Dec-2023 / 20:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Karlsruhe / Berlin, December 15, 2023. IONOS Group SE today signed a loan of EUR 800 million with a consortium of banks for the partial refinancing of its existing shareholder loan with United Internet AG.
The refinancing will be at a fixed annual interest rate to be determined at closing (currently expected to be December 18, 2023). Based on current interest rates, the annual interest rate would be approx. 4.70%. The syndicated loan matures on December 15, 2026 and is payable at maturity.
After the partial repayment, the shareholder loan with United Internet will only amount to EUR 350 million and will be subordinated. The shareholder loan has an unchanged fixed annual interest rate of 6.75%, a term until December 15, 2026 and is planned to be gradually repaid before then.
Press contact
Andreas Maurer
Phone: +49 2602 96-1275 press@ionos-group.com
Investor Relations contact
Stephan Gramkow
Phone: +49 2602 96-1043 investor-relations@ionos-group.com
End of Inside Information
15-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
IONOS Group SE, formerly IONOS TOPCO SE, is a Germany-based company, which provides Website hosting services. It offers a portfolio of Web presence, productivity and cloud solutions, supported by customer care and required infrastructure. The Company's brand includes arsys, fasthosts, home.pl, InterNet X, IONOS, sedo.com, STRATO, united domains, we22 and WORLD4YOU through which, it offers range of Website hosting products, such as e-mail solutions and high-end servers in different countries including Germany, Spain, Great Britain and the United States. It serves private users as well as high-end products for small-and medium-sized businesses.