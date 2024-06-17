IONOS Group SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 5th Interim Announcement

In the period from 10 June 2024 up to and including 14 June 2024, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 77,595 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 16 May 2024 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 17 May 2024.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date

Overall volume of the shares bought

Volume-weighted average stock

back daily (number)

market price in EUR

(excluding incidental purchasing costs,

rounded to four places according

to commercial practice)

10.06.2024

6,245

26.3661

11.06.2024

18,663

26.5808

12.06.2024

13,537

26.2738

13.06.2024

19,300

25.7702

14.06.2024

19,850

25.5036

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 17 May 2024 is 333,035 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html .

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Montabaur, 17 June 2024

IONOS Group SE

The Management Board

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ionos Group SE published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2024 11:09:04 UTC.