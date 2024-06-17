IONOS Group SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 5th Interim Announcement
In the period from 10 June 2024 up to and including 14 June 2024, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 77,595 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 16 May 2024 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 17 May 2024.
Shares were bought as follows:
Date
Overall volume of the shares bought
Volume-weighted average stock
back daily (number)
market price in EUR
(excluding incidental purchasing costs,
rounded to four places according
to commercial practice)
10.06.2024
6,245
26.3661
11.06.2024
18,663
26.5808
12.06.2024
13,537
26.2738
13.06.2024
19,300
25.7702
14.06.2024
19,850
25.5036
Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 17 May 2024 is 333,035 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html .
The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Montabaur, 17 June 2024
IONOS Group SE
The Management Board
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ionos Group SE published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2024 11:09:04 UTC.